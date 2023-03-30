🥡Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite).
In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states. However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#26. Yummy's Express
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 11701 International Dr Suite 430, Orlando, FL 32821-7370
#25. Chi Pan Asian
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4856 New Broad St, Orlando, FL 32814-6628
#24. Teriyaki House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 5600 W Colonial Dr Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32808-7658
#23. Crazy Buffet
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 7038 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32818-6739
#22. Taste of Asia
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 8910 Turkey Lake Rd Suite C300, Orlando, FL 32819-7322
#21. Hokkaido Chinese and Japanese Buffet
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 12173 S Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836-6802
#20. U & ME Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 4646 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-2833
#19. Run & Run Chinese Delivery
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 8560 Palm Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32836
#18. Summer Palace
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 588 S Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32828-8986
#17. China in College Park
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2122 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-5318
#16. Noodles and Rice Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 813 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803-4021
#15. Peter's Kitchen China Bistro
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3922 E Colonial Dr Colonial Town Center, Orlando, FL 32803-5210
#14. Pei Wei Asian Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3011 E Colonial Dr # B, Orlando, FL 32803-5005
#13. Shining Spice
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3096 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792-3703
#12. Lotus Garden Chinese
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7600 Dr Phillips Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819-7231
#11. NY Chinese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 240 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste I, Clermont, FL 34711-2704
#10. Lam's Garden
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2505 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-5020
#9. Golden Lotus Chinese Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8365 S John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32819-9037
#8. Ming Bistro
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1212 Woodward St #6, Orlando, FL 32803-4173
#7. Chuan Lu Garden
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1101 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4635
#6. P.F. Chang's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (301 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 436 North Orlando Ave. U.s. 17-92, Winter Park, FL 32789
#5. Pei Wei Asian Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 8015 Turkey Lake Rd Suite 400, Orlando, FL 32819-7383
#4. Pearl's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5438 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821-8774
#3. Tasty Wok
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 1246 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-4702
#2. Taste of Chengdu
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2030 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-6908
#1. China Tea
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Price: $
- Address: 9924 Universal Blvd Suite #208, Orlando, FL 32819-8717
