Ranking Peeps: A taste test of all the colorful flavors

Whenever I hear the name Peeps, my initial reaction is always the same: why?

Why do these exist? Why did someone make these in the first place? Why are people eating them! And most recently, why are there so many different flavors?

I noticed a huge variety of Peeps the other day while I was walking through the aisles of a Walgreens looking for the Tums (if you know, you know). I guess I’ve heard that there were like, holiday flavors of Peeps, but I had no idea there were so many random flavors.

I literally thought my jaw hit the floor when I saw there was a sour watermelon flavor. Peeps are just extra sugary marsh mellows, so why would anyone in their right mind want to eat a marsh mellow that is flavored as sour watermelon? It’s beyond me.

But because I love chaos, my second thought was that I actually wanted to try these neon green Peeps, and then, obviously compare them to the other wacky and weird Peeps flavors. Just like Pokemon, I was committed to catching them all.

So, I got my hands on as many different flavors of Peep that I could find (thanks, Amazon!), and recorded a video of me trying them. You can watch it above, and see my entire ranking in the video.

My main takeaway from consuming like 14 different flavors of Peeps is that they should just stop while they’re ahead. The regular OG Peep is fine on it’s own. It doesn’t need to taste like a birthday cake, or kettle corn or even a Dr. Pepper.

I may never know why the folks who make Peeps are committing these atrocities, but I would love to hear from any Peep aficionados out there who not only enjoy the crazy flavors, but even just Peeps in general. I sadly cannot get on the bandwagon with any flavor of Peep, sadly.

Do you agree with my rankings? Let me know in the comments below if you agree or not!