Video: Mama bear goes the extra mile to ensure cubs cross road

This was a road crossing that was almost unbearable.

But eventually, a mama bear pulled it off to make sure her cubs made it successfully across a road in Connecticut.

This took place in 2021 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 2 million views as of Wednesday.

A mama bear was trying to get four cubs across a two-lane road in Connecticut, and what transpired will give you all the feels.

Mama bear labored to get all four across the road, but eventually succeeded.