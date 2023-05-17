Students to compete in Orange County Math Bee

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools on Thursday will hold its annual Math Bee, hosted by News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden.

The district’s annual Math Bee will be held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Orlando.

Fourth-grade students from 27 schools will participate in the Math Bee, with a top prize of $1,000 at stake.

During the competition, students will have 60 seconds to solve a problem and give the answer.

The Math Bee will be livestreamed on ClickOrlando.com and News 6+, which is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

Good luck, students!