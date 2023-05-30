84º

SHARE YOUR SOLUTIONS: What’s the best way to deal with mosquitoes?

Bugs cause problems in Florida

Lisa Bell, Anchor

Study shows your soap could make you a magnet for mosquitos

ORLANDO, Fla. – I’m News 6 anchor Lisa Bell and I have called Central Florida home for more than a decade. This summer, I am working on a story about mosquitoes -- and the best way to stop them from bothering you.

From the soap you use, to the clothes you wear and even your blood type, research has shown that mosquitoes have a reason for picking their targets.

Those possible factors, mixed with Florida’s relentless humidity and afternoon storms, make it a tough feat to keep the pesky insects away.

There are sprays, candles and certain types of lights, but I want to know what you do to protect yourself and your family from the pesky bugs.

Share how you get results in the form below.

About the Author:

Lisa Bell has been in Central Florida since 2007, covering the big stories that impact our community. Lisa was promoted to News 6 evening news co-anchor in May 2014.

