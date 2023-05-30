SHARE YOUR SOLUTIONS: What’s the best way to deal with mosquitoes?

Study shows your soap could make you a magnet for mosquitos

ORLANDO, Fla. – I’m News 6 anchor Lisa Bell and I have called Central Florida home for more than a decade. This summer, I am working on a story about mosquitoes -- and the best way to stop them from bothering you.

From the soap you use, to the clothes you wear and even your blood type, research has shown that mosquitoes have a reason for picking their targets.

Those possible factors, mixed with Florida’s relentless humidity and afternoon storms, make it a tough feat to keep the pesky insects away.

There are sprays, candles and certain types of lights, but I want to know what you do to protect yourself and your family from the pesky bugs.

