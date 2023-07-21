Join News 6 and A Gift for Teaching to help teachers, students

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 is once again teaming up with A Gift for Teaching to help Central Florida families, students and teachers.

A Gift for Teaching is Central Florida’s primary provider of free school supplies to teachers and students in Orange and Osceola counties.

We want to make sure that every child has a chance to succeed and that teachers don’t have to pay out of their own pocket to assist our students. That’s why News 6, Dunkin and BFARR Contracting are partnering with A Gift for Teaching to provide students with the tools they need.

Here’s how you can help:

Start a supply drive: You can either start one as an individual or as an organization. Invite family and friends to join or create friendly competition between company teams. Those interested can start a physical or virtual supply drive and donate at www.AGiftforTeaching.org/supplydrive

Collect the top six essentials: No. 2 pencils, dry-erase markers, notebooks (composition or spiral), block erasers and loose-leaf paper.

Donate: Every $1 received can provide up to $10 worth of supplies to teachers and their students. Join and donate during our WKMG News 6 on-air telethon with just a simple call into our volunteers. Your donation will be eligible to be doubled on telethon day by matching funders. Watch WKMG News 6 on Thursday, Aug. 17, to join the event, call in or donate at www.AGiftforTeaching.org/telethon

And as always you can donate at any time online at agiftforteaching.org.

Since 1998, the Central Florida community has helped AGFT distribute more than $163.9 million in supplies, including pencils, books, backpacks, art supplies, clothing, and hygiene items, to teachers and students.

