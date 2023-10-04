Ready to scream? These are the top haunted houses to see in Florida this year

With Halloween coming up, haunted houses across the country are already prepping to bring their biggest scares of the season — and Florida is no exception.

The Scare Factor ranked its top 10 “must-see” haunted houses in the state for 2023, which can be found below:

No. 10: THE HAUNTED LAIR — Palm Bay

The Haunted Lair is a family-run haunted house with a “23-room haunted experience” that features horror icons like Michael Myers, Jason and Pennywise the Clown.

“It is a very one-on-one experience where you go in with the people you came with — no more than six in a group,” officials with The Haunted Lair told News 6.

Additionally, the haunted house gives back to nonprofits and hosts a canned food drive for the veterans transitional facility each year. Guests can bring a nonperishable food item to donate for an extra $2 off, according to the group’s website.

The Haunted Lair will be available on select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between Sept. 29 and Oct. 31. Friday and Saturday events will be held from 7-11 p.m., while Sunday hours extend from 7-10 p.m. Tickets cost $16 per person.

For more information, click here.

No. 9: WENTZ BROTHERS FESTIVAL OF FEARS — Fort Walton Beach

This attraction in northwest Florida features three new haunted houses, two escape rooms, a bar, several food trucks and a Halloween-themed gift shop for visitors to peruse.

According to the group’s website, combo tickets are available this year that provide access to all three haunted houses for $45 per person. Express tickets are also available for $65, and VIP tickets are available (limited to 15 guests per time slot) at $85.

The Festival of Fears is set to be held at the Santa Rosa Mall on select nights through Nov. 4.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

No. 8: FRIGHT NIGHTS at the SOUTH FLORIDA SCAREGROUNDS — West Palm Beach

Friday Nights features live entertainment, scare zones, and four haunted houses with special effects and “scary monsters.” Carnival rides, food and live music will also be available for those who don’t want to brave the scarier attractions.

Limited numbers of tickets are available for each night, with advance tickets costing $35 per person. Likewise, behind-the-scenes tours are available at a cost of $30 per ticket.

Fright Nights will be held at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between Oct. 5 and Oct. 28.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

No. 7: MORTEM MANOR — Kissimmee

This year-round haunted house is comprised of two floors in an old Victorian-themed building, which is “filled with scares, thrills and fun,” according to Mortem Manor’s website. Visitors can also expect animatronics and other special effects to really drive the scares home.

Regular admission is $18 per person, though visitors can pay $12 extra to take home a souvenir t-shirt. Mortem Manor also states that groups can save on costs if they book together, which makes this haunted house a possible pick for parties, weddings or school trips.

Mortem Manor can be found at 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. near Old Town.

For more information or to inquire about group prices, click here.

No. 6: HADJI HAUNTED HOUSE — Pensacola

This haunted house was formed as a partnership between the Hadji Shrine and the Pensacola Breast Cancer Association.

For its seventh year, the Hadji Haunted House is themed around Camp Crystal Lake — the fictional summer camp from the “Friday the 13th” film franchise. The haunted house features 40 rooms of “pure terror” that visitors explore during the experience.

According to its website, the attraction’s “Boo Crew” is run ay around 60 volunteers, and proceeds benefit the PBCA.

The Hadji Haunted House is open on select nights throughout October from 7 - 10:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $25, though guests can purchase a VIP ticket for $35 that lets guests skip the general admission line.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

No. 5: SCREAM-A-GEDDON — Dade City

Scream-A-Geddon in Dade City offers six horror experiences in one spot, including “Zombie Paintball Assault,” “Demon’s Revenge” and “Bloodwater Bayou.”

The attraction also features plenty of games, food and drinks for guests, sporting a “Monster Midway” and “Bonzo’s Beer Garden.” Visitors can also check out the photo spots and gift shop for souvenirs.

This year, the “Breach” interactive attraction will provide returning guests with an all-new horror experience centered around the premise of an evil corporation splicing plants and animals to create “super species.” According to Scream-A-Geddon’s website, guests will have to decide whether to explore the labs or interact with the creatures within.

Scream-A-Geddon is open nightly throughout October and through the start of November, though ticket prices vary.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

No. 4: KIRBY FARM SCARY TRAIN — Williston

This nonprofit started in 2011 after founders Daryl and Tracy Kirby bought 110 acres to build the Kirby Family Farm, an educational outreach organization. According to the farm’s website, the founders then “rescued” a historical locomotive, which now serves as the farm’s centerpiece, “giving rides to thousands of children and guests every year.”

Around Halloween, the farm and locomotive are transformed into the Kirby Farm Scary Train, which offers ghost stories aboard the Scary Train, a moderately spooky Haunt-Danowski’s Dungeon and Halloween mazes.

For those seeking more intense thrills, the farm also offers Clown Woods, a “hidden compound full of twists and turns” that “wrecks people,” according to the farm’s website.

“We have actually witnessed grown men who pee’d themselves,” the website reads.

The Kirby Farm Scary Train opens from 7 - 10 p.m. on select nights throughout October. An all-inclusive combo pass is available in advance for $20.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

No. 3: SIR HENRY’S HAUNTED TRAIL — Plant City

This spot can be found out west in Hillsborough County, touting itself as an outdoor haunted attraction located at the “I-4 Fear Park” between Tampa and Orlando.

Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail has several haunted mazes, multiple interactive horror trails, escape games, laser tag and a haunted hayride, which is new in 2023. Aside from those, the trail offers roaming scare actors, axe throwing, food vendors and plenty of merchandise.

Guests enjoy free parking, though officials with Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail caution guests to wear closed-toed shoes, bug spray and rain gear.

Until Nov. 4, the park is open from 7:30 - 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. on Sundays. General admission ticket prices vary by night and allow guests to enjoy each of the haunted trails.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

No. 2: A PETRIFIED FOREST — Altamonte Springs

In Seminole County, A Petrified Forest offers a unique take on haunted house attractions with its “Storytime Slayhouse,” which provides horrific narratives for each of the three haunted trails.

According to its website, all trail-tickets use a “Color Wheel System” to help with queues. Trail-tickets receive a color stamp, and when that color is called, that ticket’s owner can get into line at any of the three trails.

Visitors can also enjoy front-yard entertainment, food trucks and vendors while dancing their way between the “monsters” lurking in the park.

A Petrified Forest opens from 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 7:30 - 10 p.m. on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

No. 1: UNDEAD IN THE WATER — Tampa

Topping this list is a horror attraction aboard a WWII-era ship stationed in Tampa, directly behind the Florida Aquarium.

“Just one year ago, the American Victory Ship was embroiled in terror - missing crew members, unearthly screams, and the unrelenting whispers of The Gathering, a cult formed to bring forth the ship into our living realm,” the attraction’s website reads. “But those are just rumors, right?”

Guests will travel through multiple decks on the ship as part of the “nautical haunted attraction,” which is marking its sixth year in operation.

The ship opens its doors at 7:30 p.m. on select nights throughout October, with ticket prices varying by night.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

