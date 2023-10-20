5 Orlando-area fall events to check out this weekend

It’s not hard to see that we’re truly in the middle of fall. Halloween decorations are up almost everywhere and there seems to be something pumpkin spiced for everything.

To get into the fall and Halloween spirit, we have pulled together a colorful list of activities for you and your family to do this weekend in the Orlando area and across Central Florida.

The Great Scott Farms corn maze will be open this weekend. The farm, in Lake County, offers a 6.5-acre corn maze, a half-acre corn maze, a zip line for kids, and farm tours. Organizers say Great Scott Farms has a labyrinth, corn pit, and a superslide. Other activities include fishing, gem mining, and 4 night mazes. Organizers say that beer, wine and food vendors will also be available. Price of admission ranges from $15 to $18.

Disney’s annual Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party will be held at Magic Kingdom at Disney World this Sunday. Organizers say the event will include trick-or-treat stations, Disney characters in costume, a live performance from Cadaver Dan’s Barbershop Quartet, fireworks and more. Organizers say food and drinks will be available throughout the theme park. Costumes are encouraged, but full face coverings are prohibited. Price of admission ranges from $119 to $199.

Take time to knock the autumn chill off at the Outta Control Spooktacular Magic dinner show at WonderWorks, where nightly shows will be performed for the entire month of October. Organizers say that this show will include Halloween-themed magic, stories and interactive illusions. Ticket prices to the dinner show range from $25.99 to $35.99 plus tax. Organizers also say unlimited pizza, salad, drinks, and Halloween-themed desserts will be included with the purchase of a ticket

Take the chance to have your kids trick or treat early at Brick or Treat at Legoland this weekend, where costumed kids can do their trick or treating throughout the entire theme park. Organizers say character meet and greets, holiday-themed Lego creations, a special soundtrack, holiday-themed fireworks and more will be on display during the event. Ticket prices are start at $84.

If you’re looking for an early Halloween scare, Pirates Dinner Adventure will be hosting “Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises” this Saturday. Organizers say that the event is a Halloween-themed dinner suitable for all ages.

Will you check out any of these events? Let us know in the comments below, or click here for more Halloween events.