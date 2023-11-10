Veteran’s Voice: US Marine Corps Cpl. Lloyd Duran

ORLANDO, Fla. – Growing up, Lloyd didn’t have a dad, but did have a friend who he looked up to as a father figure that was in the Marine Corps.

Knowing he wasn’t doing too good in high school and college, he knew the Marine Corps would give him the discipline he knew he needed.

Early in 2002, everything changed when he got the call he would be deployed quickly.

Follow along with his story as he takes us across the ocean, on a first ever helicopter ride down to a base camp in the middle of the dessert. There, Lloyd trains with his team and takes us through what it’s like to be on the front lines of a war and firefights.

Lloyd remembers what it’s like to hear the sounds of war to the cheering of refugees.