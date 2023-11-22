73º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Here are the stores expected to be closed in Florida on Thanksgiving Day

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Feature, Thanksgiving, Florida, Holidays, Business, Food, Florida Foodie
(Google Maps)

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many stores throughout Central Florida are expected to remain closed in observance of the holiday.

The following stores have announced either closures or limited hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Store NameAvailability
AldiCLOSED
AutoZone Auto PartsMany stores will be closed, though a few will remain open. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
Barnes & NobleCLOSED
Best BuyCLOSED
Big LotsMost stores will be open from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
BJ’s Wholesale ClubCLOSED
Books-A-MillionCLOSED
Burger KingMany stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
BurlingtonCLOSED
Chick-fil-ACLOSED
Chili’sCLOSED
CostcoCLOSED
CVS PharmacyAll non-24-hour locations will close early on Thanksgiving.
DICK’S Sporting GoodsCLOSED
Dillard’sCLOSED
Family DollarMany stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
Five BelowCLOSED
The Florida MallCLOSED
Fresco y MasCLOSED
GameStopCLOSED
The Home DepotCLOSED
JCPennyCLOSED
Kohl’sCLOSED
Lowe’sCLOSED
Macy’sCLOSED
MarshallsCLOSED
MichaelsCLOSED
PetcoCLOSED
PetSmartCLOSED
P.F. Chang’sCLOSED
PublixCLOSED
Red RobinCLOSED
Ross Dress for LessCLOSED
Sacks Grocery LiquidatorsCLOSED
Sam’s ClubCLOSED
Save A LotMany stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
Sprouts Farmers MarketOpen 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Taco BellMany stores will be closed, though a few will remain open. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
TargetCLOSED
Texas RoadhouseCLOSED
T.J. MaxxCLOSED
Trader Joe’sCLOSED
WalgreensMost locations will be closed for the first time. However, nearly all of Walgreens’ 24-hour locations will remain open.
WalmartCLOSED
Whole FoodsStores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
Winn-DixieCLOSED
Zaxby’sCLOSED

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email