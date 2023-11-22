Here are the stores expected to be closed in Florida on Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many stores throughout Central Florida are expected to remain closed in observance of the holiday.
The following stores have announced either closures or limited hours on Thanksgiving Day.
|Store Name
|Availability
|Aldi
|CLOSED
|AutoZone Auto Parts
|Many stores will be closed, though a few will remain open. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
|Barnes & Noble
|CLOSED
|Best Buy
|CLOSED
|Big Lots
|Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|BJ’s Wholesale Club
|CLOSED
|Books-A-Million
|CLOSED
|Burger King
|Many stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
|Burlington
|CLOSED
|Chick-fil-A
|CLOSED
|Chili’s
|CLOSED
|Costco
|CLOSED
|CVS Pharmacy
|All non-24-hour locations will close early on Thanksgiving.
|DICK’S Sporting Goods
|CLOSED
|Dillard’s
|CLOSED
|Family Dollar
|Many stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
|Five Below
|CLOSED
|The Florida Mall
|CLOSED
|Fresco y Mas
|CLOSED
|GameStop
|CLOSED
|The Home Depot
|CLOSED
|JCPenny
|CLOSED
|Kohl’s
|CLOSED
|Lowe’s
|CLOSED
|Macy’s
|CLOSED
|Marshalls
|CLOSED
|Michaels
|CLOSED
|Petco
|CLOSED
|PetSmart
|CLOSED
|P.F. Chang’s
|CLOSED
|Publix
|CLOSED
|Red Robin
|CLOSED
|Ross Dress for Less
|CLOSED
|Sacks Grocery Liquidators
|CLOSED
|Sam’s Club
|CLOSED
|Save A Lot
|Many stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
|Sprouts Farmers Market
|Open 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
|Taco Bell
|Many stores will be closed, though a few will remain open. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
|Target
|CLOSED
|Texas Roadhouse
|CLOSED
|T.J. Maxx
|CLOSED
|Trader Joe’s
|CLOSED
|Walgreens
|Most locations will be closed for the first time. However, nearly all of Walgreens’ 24-hour locations will remain open.
|Walmart
|CLOSED
|Whole Foods
|Stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information.
|Winn-Dixie
|CLOSED
|Zaxby’s
|CLOSED
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: