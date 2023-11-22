Here are the stores expected to be closed in Florida on Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many stores throughout Central Florida are expected to remain closed in observance of the holiday.

The following stores have announced either closures or limited hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Store Name Availability Aldi CLOSED AutoZone Auto Parts Many stores will be closed, though a few will remain open. Check your local store’s hours for more information. Barnes & Noble CLOSED Best Buy CLOSED Big Lots Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. BJ’s Wholesale Club CLOSED Books-A-Million CLOSED Burger King Many stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information. Burlington CLOSED Chick-fil-A CLOSED Chili’s CLOSED Costco CLOSED CVS Pharmacy All non-24-hour locations will close early on Thanksgiving. DICK’S Sporting Goods CLOSED Dillard’s CLOSED Family Dollar Many stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information. Five Below CLOSED The Florida Mall CLOSED Fresco y Mas CLOSED GameStop CLOSED The Home Depot CLOSED JCPenny CLOSED Kohl’s CLOSED Lowe’s CLOSED Macy’s CLOSED Marshalls CLOSED Michaels CLOSED Petco CLOSED PetSmart CLOSED P.F. Chang’s CLOSED Publix CLOSED Red Robin CLOSED Ross Dress for Less CLOSED Sacks Grocery Liquidators CLOSED Sam’s Club CLOSED Save A Lot Many stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information. Sprouts Farmers Market Open 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Taco Bell Many stores will be closed, though a few will remain open. Check your local store’s hours for more information. Target CLOSED Texas Roadhouse CLOSED T.J. Maxx CLOSED Trader Joe’s CLOSED Walgreens Most locations will be closed for the first time. However, nearly all of Walgreens’ 24-hour locations will remain open. Walmart CLOSED Whole Foods Stores will be open with limited hours. Check your local store’s hours for more information. Winn-Dixie CLOSED Zaxby’s CLOSED

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: