These hotlines can help you avoid turkey trouble this Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thanksgiving turkey is tricky.

You’ve got to thaw it out in advance and clean out the inside. Do you brine, do you marinade, do you just butter and season? How do you figure out how long to cook it? How do you make sure it’s the right temperature? How do you get it to be juicy throughout — even the dreaded white meat?

Then there are the sides -- how do you get the mashed potatoes right? Do you cook the stuffing in the turkey or outside of it? How do you make sure the gravy isn’t lumpy?

Worry not, home cooks, an army of food experts are manning phones and websites to help you solve your Thanksgiving conundrums. Keep this list handy as you start your prep work for Thursday.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Meat and Poultry Hotline

Want to make sure you won’t poison your family? The USDA has experts to answer food-safety questions from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday all year long, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The number is 888-674-6854.

Butterball’s Turkey Talk Line

“This time of year there should be a hotline you can call with questions about cooking turkeys. A special 800 number where the phones are staffed by experts.”

Well good news, “citizen,” there is! Butterball has a hotline (”West Wing” fans are laughing right now, I promise)!

The original Butterball Turkey Talk Line has been around since 1981, answering thousands of questions from callers in the U.S. and Canada.

The Turkey Talk Line is 1-800-288-8372 (BUTTERBALL).

Butterball also has a text line (844-877-3456), social media sites, and a live online chat at the Butterball website.

The only thing the hotline doesn’t have is 24-hour staff.

The Turkey Talk Line will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST. On Thanksgiving, it’s one from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

Head to the website to find more tips on everything from cleaning the bird to step-by-step instructions on your preferred cooking method.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

News 6 shows no favoritism when it comes to turkey hotlines. Jennie-O also has a live hotline that will be available through Nov. 26. The phone number to call is 1-800-TURKEYS(887-5397), or text “TURKEY” to 73876 and speak to consumer engagement experts. You can also chat live on the Jennie-O website.

Ask Betty

Generations of home bakers have relied on Betty Crocker for cooking recipes and advice, and now you can, too.

The Betty Crocker website has an Ask Betty section where you can ask cooking questions and get recipe advice on pretty much everything for the holiday table.

Fleischmann’s Yeast Baker Hotline

You’ve been watching all those TikTok cooking videos that make baking bread look easy so now you want to try it yourself and... yeah.

To help out, Fleischmann’s, one of the companies that makes those little packets of yeast, has a baker’s hotline. Call 1-800-777-4959. NOTE: May not be available on Thanksgiving. You can also visit Fleischmann’s website , which has an education section.

King Arthur Baking Company Baker’s Hotline

Like Fleischmann’s, King Arthur also has a hotline for bakers to help them through this challenging time. The number to call is 855-371-2253. You can also chat on their website.

Campbell’s

Most of us probably love Thanksgiving sides more than the turkey. Campbell’s Soup is responsible for one of the most traditional: Green bean casserole . Need advice or help in making this or other side dishes? You can head to the Campbell’s website for recipes or call their customer line at 1-800-257-8443. The line may not be open on Thanksgiving, but it will be open Monday-Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Libby’s Pumpkin Information Line

If you’re buying canned pumpkin for your pumpkin pie, there’s a good chance it’s probably from Libby’s. They have a hotline Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. The number is 1-800-854-0374. You can also chat online on the website. This will not be open on Thanksgiving.

Ocean Spray Holiday Helpline

If you think cranberries are just that jellied stuff you squeeze out of a can, apparently you’re wrong, and Ocean Spray is here to help you with all your cranberry-related questions.

The toll-free hotline is 1-800-662-3263. It’s open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: