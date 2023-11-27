Here’s how to help an ‘Angel’ on Giving Tuesday

News 6 once again teams up with Angel Tree to help those in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – WKMG-TV is once again teaming up with The Salvation Army and BFARR Contracting for Giving Tuesday to help those in need.

WKMG is hosting a phone bank from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and you can donate to the Angel Tree program by calling 888-436-6665.

Angel Tree ensures that children and seniors around Central Florida wake up to gifts on Christmas morning.

This year’s program kicked off Nov. 17 with 6,000 Angels up for adoption. Five-thousand Angels represent a child ranging from newborn to 14 years old in Orange and Osceola counties. The other 1,000 angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for donations.

In addition to donating on Giving Tuesday, there are two other ways you can adopt an Angel this year — you can adopt your Angel virtually or in person at participating locations.

Adopt virtually:

Visit SalvationArmyOrlando.org and click on the Angel Tree tab from the menu bar.

Click the ‘Adopt an Angel’ button to be rerouted directly to the angel adoption site for Orange and Osceola counties.

Sort through a variety of Angels and select the one(s) you wish to adopt.

Print Tag/Adoption Confirmation.

Adopt in person:

Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including the Mall at Millenia and participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Addresses to those locations are listed below: