Here’s how to help an ‘Angel’ on Giving Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. – WKMG-TV is once again teaming up with The Salvation Army and BFARR Contracting for Giving Tuesday to help those in need.
WKMG is hosting a phone bank from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and you can donate to the Angel Tree program by calling 888-436-6665.
Angel Tree ensures that children and seniors around Central Florida wake up to gifts on Christmas morning.
This year’s program kicked off Nov. 17 with 6,000 Angels up for adoption. Five-thousand Angels represent a child ranging from newborn to 14 years old in Orange and Osceola counties. The other 1,000 angels are seniors who might not have a Christmas if it were not for donations.
In addition to donating on Giving Tuesday, there are two other ways you can adopt an Angel this year — you can adopt your Angel virtually or in person at participating locations.
Adopt virtually:
- Visit SalvationArmyOrlando.org and click on the Angel Tree tab from the menu bar.
- Click the ‘Adopt an Angel’ button to be rerouted directly to the angel adoption site for Orange and Osceola counties.
- Sort through a variety of Angels and select the one(s) you wish to adopt.
- Print Tag/Adoption Confirmation.
Adopt in person:
Donors can choose to adopt an angel from locations across Central Florida, including the Mall at Millenia and participating Chick-fil-A restaurants. Addresses to those locations are listed below:
- Universal Blvd - 9500 McKenna Drive Orlando, FL 32819
- Millenia FSU - 4181 Millenia Blvd. Orlando, FL 32839
- Ocoee - 10620 West Colonial Drive Ocoee, FL 34761
- Winter Garden - 3166 Daniels Road Winter Garden, FL 34787
- Black Lake Road - 7891 Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Sanford - 4590 W. State Road 46 Sanford, FL 32771
- Altamonte Mall - 451 Altamonte Drive Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
- Hancock Road & Hwy 50 FSU - 2585 E. Highway 50 Clermont, FL 34711
- Hammock Ridge & Hwy 27 - 3365 Hammock Ridge Road Clermont, FL 34711
- Orlando Avenue at Fairbanks - 700 South Orlando Ave. Winter Park, FL32789
- Lee Vista - 6350 S. Semoran Blvd. Orlando, FL 32822
- Oviedo FSU - 32 E Mitchell Hammock Road Oviedo, FL 32765
- Hamlin - 15899 New Independence Parkway Winter Garden, FL 34747
- Four Corners FSU - 644 US Highway 27 Clermont, FL 34714
- Lake Buena Vista - 13448 S. Apopka-Vineland Drive Orlando, FL 32821
- Vineland Point - 11709 Daryl Carter Parkway Orlando, FL 32821
- Hunt Club - 3050 E. Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703
- Kirkman & Conroy - 4752 S. Kirkman Road Orlando, FL 32811
- Sand Lake Road - 7333 W. Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
- Celebration - 6050 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, FL 34747
- Tuskawilla Road - 1454 Tuskawilla Road Winter Springs, FL 32708
- University at Forsyth - 3391 University Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32792
- Florida Hotel - 1500 Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32809
- Southchase Plaza - 13085 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32837
- The Loop - 3286 N. John Young Parkway Kissimmee, FL 34741
- Casselberry - 80 Oxford Road Fern Park, FL 32730
- Kissimmee - 4450 West Vine Street Kissimmee, FL 34746
- The Mall at Millenia- 4200 Conroy Road Ste. 245 Orlando, FL 32389
- Colonial Plaza Market Center - 2448 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803
- Mt. Dora - 17240 U.S. Highway 441 Mount Dora, FL 32757
- Orlando Square - 1800 Sand Lake Road Orlando, FL 32809
- Nona - 12801 Narcoossee Road Orlando, FL 32832
- Lake Mary Blvd. - 4420 West Lake Mary Blvd. Lake Mary, FL 32746
- University at Rouse - 11350 University Blvd. Orlando, FL 32817
- Orange Avenue - 2885 S. Orange Ave Orlando, FL 32806
- Waterford Lakes - 633 North Alafaya Trail Orlando, FL 32828
- St. Cloud - 4360 13th Street St. Cloud, FL 34769
- Altamonte Springs FSU - 234 W State Road 436 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
- Maitland Blvd. - 8673 Summit Centre Way Orlando, FL 32810