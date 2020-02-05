Missing Miami flavor? You can now order Cuban pastries to your door

MIAMI, Fla. – You no longer have to travel to Miami to get authentic Cuban pastries, Vicky Bakery is blessing our sweet tooth with nationwide shipping.

Vicky Bakery has been serving pastelitos, or pastries, in Miami since 1972, their specialty Cuban sweets made with a family recipe that has been passed down for generations. The business has decided to share their family flavor with the nation by offering the option to ship ready-to-bake pastelitos right to your door.

It's finally here!! Vicky Bakery's NATION WIDE SHIPPING!! 🤩🤩 Straight from our bakery to your home, welcome our delicious pastelitos into your kitchen and enjoy baking them with your loved ones! We're excited to share this MIA staple with the rest of the country 💌 pic.twitter.com/7bh0IDvcUx — Vicky Bakery (@VickyBakery) February 5, 2020

Currently, customers can choose between four options: a dozen guava pastries, a dozen cheese pastries, a dozen cheese and guava pastries and an assorted dozen. All for $19.99 per dozen.

After the pastries arrive, pop them in the oven and enjoy with a cafecito or cafe con leche to enjoy with proper Miami flair.

You can place your order by visiting the bakery’s website, vickybakery.com.

Do you love pastelitos or know the best places to get Cuban pastries in Orlando? Let me know at gnunez@wkmg.com.