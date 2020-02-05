Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than taco bouquet

Forget the flowers, get spicy this Valentine’s Day with tacos.

Pig Floyd’s in Orlando is offering a ValenTaco bouquet box for your special someone.

Select three specialty tacos that will accompany an assorted floral arrangement.

You can choose between eight types of tacos including pork belly, butter chicken, pork al pastor, shrimp and sausage and Korean Kimcheeze.

The unique bouquets are first come, first serve. You must place the order online and pay upfront before picking up the fresh taco box at Pig Floyd’s Mills 50 location.

If this gift if something your valentine would dream of receiving, it’ll cost you $45.

Are you ready to say Be My Valentaco?

