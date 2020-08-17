Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/17/20

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Easy Cherry Fudge Sheet Cake

aboutamom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

1 (18.25 oz) package devil's food cake mix

1 (21 oz) can cherry pie filling

2 large eggs

1 tsp. almond extract

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup milk

5 tbsp. butter

1 cup semisweet chocolate morsels

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat first 4 ingredients at low speed with electric mixer for 20 seconds; increase speed to medium and beat 1 minute. Pour batter into a 13x9 inch greased and floured pan.

2. Bake at 350 degrees for 27 to 30 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes.

3. Bring sugar, milk, and butter to a boil in a heavy 2 quart saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally; boil one minute. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate morsels until melted and smooth. Quickly spread frosting over warm cake. Cool completely. Enjoy!

TUESDAY

Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

aboutamom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

1 onion, chopped

1 (16 oz) can chili beans

1 (15 oz) can black beans

1 (15 oz) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (8 oz) can tomato sauce

1 (12 fluid oz) can or bottle of beer

2 (10 oz) cans diced tomatoes with green chilies (Rotel), undrained

1 (1.25 oz) package taco seasoning

3 whole skinless, boneless chicken breasts

Shredded Cheddar cheese (optional)

Sour cream (optional)

Crushed tortilla chips (optional)

Instructions

Place the onion, chili beans, black beans, corn, tomato sauce, been and diced tomatoes in a slow cooker. Add taco seasoning, and stir to blend. Lay chicken breasts on top of the mixture, pressing down slightly until just covered by the other ingredients. Set slow cooker for low heat, cover, and cook for 5 hours. Remove chicken breasts from the soup, and allow to cool long enough to be handled. Shred the chicken into bite size pieces. Stir the shredded chicken back into the soup, and continue cooking for 2 hours. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if desired.

WEDNESDAY

Tomato, Watermelon & Blueberry Salad

aboutamom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

12 oz red watermelon or yellow watermelon, small dice

12 oz red tomato or yellow tomato, small dice

12 oz fresh blueberries

Note: If possible, select watermelon and tomatoes in contrasting colors. (I couldn't find any yellow tomatoes or melon at my store, but it still came out great!)

Dressing:

2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp honey

1/2 Tsp kosher salt

1/4 Tsp black pepper

2 Tbsp basil, chiffonade

2 Tbsp mint, chiffonade

3-4 Tbsp Feta cheese, crumbled

Instructions

Dice the watermelon and tomatoes and set aside. After the melon has rested, discard or re-purpose the watermelon/tomato juice. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together oil, lime, honey, salt and pepper. Prepare the basil and mint at service time, to prevent browning. Add blueberries to watermelon and tomatoes. Dress the melon salad with the prepared dressing. Stir in the herbs and cheese. Season with additional salt and pepper, if desired.

Note: If you are not serving all of the salad right away, you may want to add the cheese as a garnish when serving, so it doesn't get mushy.

THURSDAY

Hot Dog Loaf

aboutamom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

6 hot dogs

2 tablespoons sweet relish

1 cup Bisquick baking mix

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon parsley flakes

1 egg

Instructions

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Grease loaf pan, 9x5x3 inches. Split hot dogs lengthwise, not cutting completely through. Fill each with about 1 teaspoon relish. Mix remaining ingredients with fork; beat vigorously 30 seconds. Spread in pan. Arrange hot dogs crosswise on dough in pan, curing slightly and pressing to fit pan. Press into dough slightly. Bake until bread is light brown, about 20 minutes. Note: The relish may be replaced with strips of cheese, ketchup or mustard. To serve, cut bread between hot dogs. Recipe yields 3 or 4 servings.

FRIDAY

Pineapple Coconut Crisp

aboutamom.com (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Ingredients

2 20-oz. cans Dole Crushed Pineapple packed in juice, partially drained

1/2 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup sweetened flaked coconut

6 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Place Dole pineapple into a 9-inch pie plate.

2. In a bowl, combine oats, coconut, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon. Add butter and pinch with your fingers until well combined and mixture is crumbly.

3. Sprinkle topping over pineapple. Bake until fruit is bubbling and topping is golden, 35 to 40 minutes.

4. Let cool on a wire rack. Serve warm.