Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/9/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 bunches fresh asparagus trimmed
- 1 (10 ounce can) cream of mushroom soup
- 1 ½ cups crushed saltine crackers (about 24 whole crackers)
- 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- Grease a 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish. Arrange the asparagus in a single layer on the bottom of the dish.
- Pour the cream of mushroom soup into a small saucepan. Fill the empty can with water or broth. Pour the water into the saucepan and heat the soup until it is bubbly.
- Sprinkle the crushed saltines over the asparagus spears.
- Pour the hot soup over the crackers. Carefully stir the crackers and soup until the crackers are coated.
- Sprinkle the sharp cheddar cheese over the top of the soup.
- Bake for 30 minutes until the casserole is bubbly and the asparagus is tender.
- Allow the casserole to rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Bourbon and Vanilla
Ingredients
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup bourbon
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup cranberry juice
- 1 12-oz package, about 3 cups fresh or frozen cranberries
- 1 whole vanilla bean halved and seeded
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan, including the seeded vanilla bean pod. Heat over medium high heat until it starts to boil.
- Cover the pan and reduce the heat to medium low. Continue to simmer for 7-10 minutes until the cranberries begin to soften and pop and the liquid thickens.
- Remove the cranberry sauce from the heat.
- Remove and discard the vanilla bean pod.
- Remove one cup of the cranberry sauce from the pan and set aside.
- Puree the remaining sauce. Add the reserved cranberry sauce back to the pan and stir.
- Allow the cranberry sauce to chill for 4-8 hours before serving. Sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.
THURSDAY
Southern Green Beans with Ham and Potatoes
Ingredients
- 1 (12-ounce) package Clifty Farm country ham, diced
- 1 medium onion finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 2 pounds fresh green beans washed, ends trimmed and cut into 1 ½ - 2 inch pieces
- 2 pounds small red or gold potatoes washed, then quartered or cut into eighths
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt and additional black pepper to taste
Instructions
Stovetop Method:
- Heat a large stock pot over medium high heat. Dice the country ham into bite-sized pieces. Once the pot is hot, add the country ham and sauté for 2-3 minutes until the ham is light pink and starting to brown on the edges.
- Add the onion. Sauté until the onion is translucent, about 8-10 minutes.
- Add the minced garlic and sauté for an additional 30 seconds.
- Add the green beans and potatoes to the pot.
- Pour the chicken broth over the top of the vegetables.
- Add the Cajun seasoning, ground black pepper and red pepper flakes. Add salt to taste.
- Bring the pot to a boil, then cover it with a lid, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 30 minutes. The green beans and potatoes should be fork tender when they’re done.
- Remove the pot from the heat and allow the beans and potatoes to sit for at least 15 minutes. The vegetables will continue to absorb the flavors of the ham and the broth as they sit.
- Season with additional salt and pepper if necessary.
Slow Cooker Method:
- Combine all the ingredients in the crock of a 6-quart slow cooker.
- Stir everything to combine.
- Cook on high for 3 hours or on low for 6 hours.
Instant Pot Method:
- Turn on the SAUTE function the Instant pot. Once the pot is hot, add the diced country ham and cook until the ham turns light pink and starts to brown around the edges, about 2-3 minutes.
- Add the onion and sauté for about 8-10 minutes until it is translucent. Add the garlic and sauté for an additional 30 seconds.
- Turn off the SAUTE function. Add the green beans and potatoes to the pot. Pour in the chicken broth, Cajun seasoning, ground black pepper and red pepper flakes. Stir everything to combine.
- Seal the lid on the Instant Pot. Set the function to MANUAL and the time for six minutes. Once the time is up, allow the pressure to release naturally or do a quick release.
- Allow the green beans to sit for 15 minutes before serving.
FRIDAY
Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole
Ingredients
- 4 medium russet potatoes peeled and cut into cubes
- 1 8 oz. block cream cheese, softened
- 1 16 oz. container green onion dip, room temperature
- Milk
- 1/2 - 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Bring a large stock pot of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes. Boil until potatoes are fork tender, about 20 minutes.
- Drain potatoes and mash.
- Add cream cheese and green onion dip. Mix until thoroughly combines. If potatoes are a little stiff, add enough warm milk until potatoes reach desired consistency. They should be creamy and fluffy, not runny.
- Pour mixture into an 8 x 8 inch casserole dish. Top with shredded cheddar. If freezing, stop here.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake until casserole is heated through and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.