Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/9/20

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

TUESDAY

Asparagus Casserole

Ingredients

Instructions

Allow the casserole to rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.

Bake for 30 minutes until the casserole is bubbly and the asparagus is tender.

Sprinkle the sharp cheddar cheese over the top of the soup.

Pour the hot soup over the crackers. Carefully stir the crackers and soup until the crackers are coated.

Sprinkle the crushed saltines over the asparagus spears.

Pour the cream of mushroom soup into a small saucepan. Fill the empty can with water or broth. Pour the water into the saucepan and heat the soup until it is bubbly.

Grease a 9 x 13 x 2-inch casserole dish. Arrange the asparagus in a single layer on the bottom of the dish.

WEDNESDAY

Fresh Cranberry Sauce with Bourbon and Vanilla

Ingredients

Instructions

Allow the cranberry sauce to chill for 4-8 hours before serving. Sauce will continue to thicken as it cools.

Puree the remaining sauce. Add the reserved cranberry sauce back to the pan and stir.

Remove one cup of the cranberry sauce from the pan and set aside.

Remove the cranberry sauce from the heat.

Cover the pan and reduce the heat to medium low. Continue to simmer for 7-10 minutes until the cranberries begin to soften and pop and the liquid thickens.

Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan, including the seeded vanilla bean pod. Heat over medium high heat until it starts to boil.

THURSDAY

Southern Green Beans with Ham and Potatoes

Ingredients

2 pounds small red or gold potatoes washed, then quartered or cut into eighths

Instructions

Heat a large stock pot over medium high heat. Dice the country ham into bite-sized pieces. Once the pot is hot, add the country ham and sauté for 2-3 minutes until the ham is light pink and starting to brown on the edges.

Add the onion. Sauté until the onion is translucent, about 8-10 minutes.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for an additional 30 seconds.

Add the green beans and potatoes to the pot.

Pour the chicken broth over the top of the vegetables.

Add the Cajun seasoning, ground black pepper and red pepper flakes. Add salt to taste.

Bring the pot to a boil, then cover it with a lid, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 30 minutes. The green beans and potatoes should be fork tender when they’re done.

Remove the pot from the heat and allow the beans and potatoes to sit for at least 15 minutes. The vegetables will continue to absorb the flavors of the ham and the broth as they sit.