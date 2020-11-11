78ºF

Food

Krispy Kreme releases caramel glazed doughnut collection for 2 weeks

Get your hands on one before they’re gone Nov. 22

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Consumer, Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme caramel glazed doughnut collection
Krispy Kreme caramel glazed doughnut collection (Krispy Kreme)

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s another fall doughnut up for grabs.

Krispy Kreme has released a caramel glazed doughnut collection but for two weeks only.

Now through Nov. 22, two different doughnuts covered in a rich caramel glaze will be available at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

[TRENDING: What’s the ‘dirty side’ of a storm? | CDC gives guidance on Thanksgiving | Astronauts prepare for Saturday launch]

Caramel lovers will want to get their hands on both the caramel glazed doughnut and the salted double caramel crunch doughnut.

And if you just can’t decide how many you want, take home a caramel dozen, which features six of each doughnut.

Click here to find a participating store near you.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: