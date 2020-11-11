Krispy Kreme releases caramel glazed doughnut collection for 2 weeks

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s another fall doughnut up for grabs.

Krispy Kreme has released a caramel glazed doughnut collection but for two weeks only.

Now through Nov. 22, two different doughnuts covered in a rich caramel glaze will be available at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

[TRENDING: What’s the ‘dirty side’ of a storm? | CDC gives guidance on Thanksgiving | Astronauts prepare for Saturday launch]

Get carried to a glorious glaze paradise. 🍩😍 Try our NEW #CaramelGlazed & Salted Double Caramel Crunch #doughnuts TODAY! #KrispyKreme #SaltedCaramel



Participating US & CAN shops only - 11/9 ->11/22 only. While supplies last. Shops & all info here https://t.co/1XCsCqUP8d pic.twitter.com/sowdYdmT0f — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 11, 2020

Caramel lovers will want to get their hands on both the caramel glazed doughnut and the salted double caramel crunch doughnut.

And if you just can’t decide how many you want, take home a caramel dozen, which features six of each doughnut.

Click here to find a participating store near you.