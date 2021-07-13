Coke Zero is getting a makeover in look and taste

If you’re a fan of Coke Zero, this story affects you directly.

You might like it, you might not. Regardless, the drink is going to be changing.

Coke Zero, one of Coca Cola’s more popular drinks, is getting a makeover.

That means a change in the look of the can and the taste of the beverage itself.

The company is altering its recipe to try and make it taste more like regular coke. It will still use artificial sweeteners to keep the calories down.

As for the appearance, the can will be all red going forward, instead of red and black.

The new version of Coke Zero will roll out in the U.S. this month and Canada in September.

It’s actually already been updated in some international markets.

