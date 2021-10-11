Partly Cloudy icon
Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/11/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
MamaLovesFood.com

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chow Mein Soup

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 32 ounces chicken stock or broth 4 cups
  • 4 cups broccoli florets
  • 3 cups prepared chow mein we used La Choy Chicken Chow Mein
  • sweet and sour sauce (to taste) we used La Choy Sweet and Sour Sauce

Instructions

  1. Bring stock to a simmer.
  2. Add broccoli florets and cook until tender.
  3. Stir in chow mein and continue to cook until heated through.
  4. Serve with sweet and sour sauce.

TUESDAY

Baked Rigatoni

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 1 pound rigatoni cooked and drained
  • 2 jars spaghetti sauce 24 ounces each
  • 1 pound ground beef or sausage browned/drained
  • 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided into 1 cup and 2 cups
  • ½ tablespoon Italian seasoning
  • ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • optional fresh basil, 1 - 2- cups ricotta cheese, salt, and black pepper

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, mix together cooked rigatoni, spaghetti sauce, browned ground meat, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
  2. Pour mixture into a 9x13″ casserole dish and top with remaining 2 cups of mozzarella.
  3. Bake at 350F for 25 - 30 minutes, until warmed through and cheese is melted and bubbly. If you are using a broiler safe dish, you can turn on the broiler in the last couple minutes to brown the cheese, but watch closely!

WEDNESDAY

Cilantro Lime Chicken

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, loosely packed about 1 bunch
  • 4 cloves garlic fresh, peeled
  • ⅔ cup lime juice the juice of about 5 limes
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 1 cup water
  • 3 - 5 pounds chicken light or dark meat, as desired

Instructions

  1. Combine cilantro, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, sugar, and water in a blender and pulse until well combined. (Makes about 3 cups total).
  2. Add chicken to a gallon bag or other container and pour about half of the marinade over, making sure it is well coated. Reserve remaining marinade for later.
  3. Allow chicken to marinate for desired time (but not longer than overnight).
  4. Cook over a medium heat grill, bake in the oven, cook in a slow cooker, or instant pot. Baste or serve with remaining unused marinade if desired.

GRILLED

  1. Marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, but as long as overnight.
  2. Place chicken on a pre-heated medium heat grill, basting with unused marinade and turning frequently (about every 5-7 minutes), until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165F.
  3. If your grill allows, you can close the lid about ¾ths of the way while grilling to cook chicken faster. Stay close to monitor for flare ups.
  4. Allow chicken to rest 5 minutes before slicing.

BAKED

  1. Skip the marinating if desired, as chicken will cook in the cilantro marinade.  Place chicken in an oven safe casserole or baking dish that is about 9×13″.
  2. Pour marinade over chicken, lifting each piece carefully to make sure it is covered on all sides.
  3. Bake uncovered at 375F for about 20 – 30 minutes, until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165F.
  4. If cooking chicken with the skin, you can turn the broiler or convection setting on in the last few minutes to brown the skin. Watch closely to avoid burning.
  5. Allow to rest at least 5 minutes before slicing. Spoon juices over cooked chicken before serving.

SLOW COOKER

  1. Place chicken in crock pot and cover in marinade/dressing. Lift chicken to make sure all sides are seasoned.
  2. Cover and cook on high for 3 – 4 hours or low for 4 – 6 hours. Chicken is done when it reaches a minimum internal temperature of 165F. Slice or shred and return to juices before serving.

INSTANT POT

  1. Place chicken in instant pot and pour at least 1 cup of marinade over top (2 cups if using an 8 quart or larger). Lift chicken to make sure all sides are seasoned.
  2. Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 8 minutes, hit cancel, then allow natural pressure release for 10 minutes.
  3. Slice or shred and return to juices before serving.

THURSDAY

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 1 pound brussels sprouts
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil or preferred oil/fat
  • seasoning ideas: salt and pepper, Montreal steak seasoning, garlic salt, everything bagel blend, spice rub

Instructions

  1. Preheat air fryer to 380F degrees.
  2. Cut the ends off the brussels sprouts and halve (or quarter if they are especially large).
  3. In a large bowl, drizzle olive oil over the brussels sprouts and sprinkle with seasoning. Toss to coat.
  4. Place brussels sprouts in a single layer in the air fryer basket and cook for 13 -15 minutes or until your desired crispiness is reached. Give the basket a shake after 7 minutes.

FRIDAY

Candy Corn Fudge

MamaLovesFood.com

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces white chocolate chips
  • 1 can white frosting buttercream or vanilla frosting also work
  • ½ - 1 cup candy corn

Instructions

  1. Melt butterscotch chips in your microwave (15 second increments, stirring in between) or on low heat in a sauce pan on the stove top.
  2. Mix in frosting, working quickly so it doesn’t cool and seize. Then fold in candy corn.
  3. Spread fudge mixture into a parchment lined loaf pan. Chill in the refrigerator until set (up to about 60 minutes).

