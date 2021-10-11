Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/11/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 32 ounces chicken stock or broth 4 cups
- 4 cups broccoli florets
- 3 cups prepared chow mein we used La Choy Chicken Chow Mein
- sweet and sour sauce (to taste) we used La Choy Sweet and Sour Sauce
Instructions
- Bring stock to a simmer.
- Add broccoli florets and cook until tender.
- Stir in chow mein and continue to cook until heated through.
- Serve with sweet and sour sauce.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound rigatoni cooked and drained
- 2 jars spaghetti sauce 24 ounces each
- 1 pound ground beef or sausage browned/drained
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese divided into 1 cup and 2 cups
- ½ tablespoon Italian seasoning
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
- optional fresh basil, 1 - 2- cups ricotta cheese, salt, and black pepper
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together cooked rigatoni, spaghetti sauce, browned ground meat, 1 cup mozzarella cheese, Italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
- Pour mixture into a 9x13″ casserole dish and top with remaining 2 cups of mozzarella.
- Bake at 350F for 25 - 30 minutes, until warmed through and cheese is melted and bubbly. If you are using a broiler safe dish, you can turn on the broiler in the last couple minutes to brown the cheese, but watch closely!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, loosely packed about 1 bunch
- 4 cloves garlic fresh, peeled
- ⅔ cup lime juice the juice of about 5 limes
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1 cup water
- 3 - 5 pounds chicken light or dark meat, as desired
Instructions
- Combine cilantro, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, sugar, and water in a blender and pulse until well combined. (Makes about 3 cups total).
- Add chicken to a gallon bag or other container and pour about half of the marinade over, making sure it is well coated. Reserve remaining marinade for later.
- Allow chicken to marinate for desired time (but not longer than overnight).
- Cook over a medium heat grill, bake in the oven, cook in a slow cooker, or instant pot. Baste or serve with remaining unused marinade if desired.
GRILLED
- Marinate the chicken in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, but as long as overnight.
- Place chicken on a pre-heated medium heat grill, basting with unused marinade and turning frequently (about every 5-7 minutes), until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165F.
- If your grill allows, you can close the lid about ¾ths of the way while grilling to cook chicken faster. Stay close to monitor for flare ups.
- Allow chicken to rest 5 minutes before slicing.
BAKED
- Skip the marinating if desired, as chicken will cook in the cilantro marinade. Place chicken in an oven safe casserole or baking dish that is about 9×13″.
- Pour marinade over chicken, lifting each piece carefully to make sure it is covered on all sides.
- Bake uncovered at 375F for about 20 – 30 minutes, until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165F.
- If cooking chicken with the skin, you can turn the broiler or convection setting on in the last few minutes to brown the skin. Watch closely to avoid burning.
- Allow to rest at least 5 minutes before slicing. Spoon juices over cooked chicken before serving.
SLOW COOKER
- Place chicken in crock pot and cover in marinade/dressing. Lift chicken to make sure all sides are seasoned.
- Cover and cook on high for 3 – 4 hours or low for 4 – 6 hours. Chicken is done when it reaches a minimum internal temperature of 165F. Slice or shred and return to juices before serving.
INSTANT POT
- Place chicken in instant pot and pour at least 1 cup of marinade over top (2 cups if using an 8 quart or larger). Lift chicken to make sure all sides are seasoned.
- Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 8 minutes, hit cancel, then allow natural pressure release for 10 minutes.
- Slice or shred and return to juices before serving.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound brussels sprouts
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or preferred oil/fat
- seasoning ideas: salt and pepper, Montreal steak seasoning, garlic salt, everything bagel blend, spice rub
Instructions
- Preheat air fryer to 380F degrees.
- Cut the ends off the brussels sprouts and halve (or quarter if they are especially large).
- In a large bowl, drizzle olive oil over the brussels sprouts and sprinkle with seasoning. Toss to coat.
- Place brussels sprouts in a single layer in the air fryer basket and cook for 13 -15 minutes or until your desired crispiness is reached. Give the basket a shake after 7 minutes.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 12 ounces white chocolate chips
- 1 can white frosting buttercream or vanilla frosting also work
- ½ - 1 cup candy corn
Instructions
- Melt butterscotch chips in your microwave (15 second increments, stirring in between) or on low heat in a sauce pan on the stove top.
- Mix in frosting, working quickly so it doesn’t cool and seize. Then fold in candy corn.
- Spread fudge mixture into a parchment lined loaf pan. Chill in the refrigerator until set (up to about 60 minutes).