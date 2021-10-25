Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/25/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound browned ground beef
- 1 can petite diced tomatoes NOT drained
- ½ cup diced carrots
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ½ cup diced onion
- ½ cup peas
- ½ cup green beans
- ½ cup corn
- 1 pouch Italian dressing mix .7 ounce pouch
- 1 beef bouillon cube or 1 teaspoon bouillon paste
- 2 cups prepared mashed potatoes (instant mashed potatoes work fine!)
- 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese
Instructions
- In a large skillet bring ground beef, tomatoes, carrots, onion, peas, green beans, corn, Italian seasoning, and bouillon to a simmer. Simmer 5 - 7 minutes allowing some of the liquid to cook off.
- Pour meat/veggie mixture into an oven safe casserole dish or deep pie plate.
- Spread mashed potatoes over top, then shredded cheese.
- Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until cheese is melted and everything is heated through.
TUESDAY
Balsamic Avocado & Blue Cheese Salad
Ingredients
- Sliced avocado
- Chopped tomato
- Crispy bacon bits I keep a bag of cooked bacon bits in the freezer and just nuke what I need as necessary
- Blue cheese crumbles
- Balsamic reduction
- optional: sliced grilled chicken breast here’s how to always have cooked chicken on hand
Instructions
- Combine veggies and meat in a bowl, then drizzle with balsamic reduction.
- Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 butternut squash
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
- Peel, deseed, and cut butternut squash.
- Toss with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper (or other seasoning of choice).
- Spread onto a baking sheet in a single layer. Either line with parchment, silpat, or grease the sheet with extra olive oil first.
- Roast at 425F for 25 - 30 minutes, or until squash is tender and browned to your liking.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons flour OPTIONAL
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon dried mustard
- ¼ cup slivered almonds
- 8 ounces sliced mushroom I used baby bella
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1 cup diced carrot
- 6 cups broth
- ½ cup fresh minced parsley reserve some for garnish
- 3 cups cooked wild rice blend or more if desired, I typically use whatever leftovers I have from dinner the night before
- 1 - 2 cups heavy cream
- Salt & fresh cracked pepper to taste
Instructions
STOVE TOP INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large stock pot, saute olive oil, flour, garlic, nutmeg, paprika, and mustard over medium-low heat for a few minutes until fragrant, being careful not to burn.
- Add almonds, mushrooms, onions and carrots. Continue to saute until onions are translucent.
- Add broth and bring to a gentle simmer, 5 - 10 minutes until carrots are tender and mushrooms are soft.
- Stir in cooked rice and parsley (reserving a little bit of parsley for garnishing). Then, stir in heavy cream in ¼ cup increments, until you reach the desired finish. (I’m partial to one cup of cream).
- Finish with salt, pepper, and remaining parsley.
INSTANT POT INSTRUCTIONS
- Using saute mode, cook olive oil, flour, garlic, nutmeg, paprika, and mustard for a few minutes until fragrant, being careful not to burn.
- Add almonds, mushrooms, carrots, and onions. Continue to saute until onions are translucent.
- Add broth and deglaze bottom of pot making sure to scrape up anything that was cooked to the surface.
- Cover and turn to sealing. Set for 5 minutes on manual then do a careful quick pressure release (if it sputters when you release, then do it in short increments or allow a 10 minute natural pressure release).
- Stir in cooked rice and parsley (reserving a little bit of parsley for garnishing). Then, stir in heavy cream in ¼ cup increments, until you reach the desired finish. (I’m partial to one cup of cream).
- Finish with salt, pepper, and remaining parsley.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup butter softened
- ½ cup brown sugar packed
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- ½ cup creamy peanut butter
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 ½ cups quick oats
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup M&Ms plus more for topping
Instructions
- Using a hand mixer or stand mixer on medium speed, cream together butter and both sugars.
- Add in the egg and vanilla, mixing well.
- Mix in peanut butter, then add in flour and baking soda, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.
- Add in the quick oats. Once well mixed, stir in the chocolate chips and M&Ms.
- Spread mixture into the bottom of a parchment lined 9x13 baking dish. Sprinkle the top with M&Ms, pushing them in slightly.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until edges are just beginning to brown.
- Allow to cool completely before cutting into squares.