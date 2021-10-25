Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/25/21

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until cheese is melted and everything is heated through.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until cheese is melted and everything is heated through.

In a large skillet bring ground beef, tomatoes, carrots, onion, peas, green beans, corn, Italian seasoning, and bouillon to a simmer. Simmer 5 - 7 minutes allowing some of the liquid to cook off.

In a large skillet bring ground beef, tomatoes, carrots, onion, peas, green beans, corn, Italian seasoning, and bouillon to a simmer. Simmer 5 - 7 minutes allowing some of the liquid to cook off.

TUESDAY

Balsamic Avocado & Blue Cheese Salad

Ingredients

optional: sliced grilled chicken breast here’s how to always have cooked chicken on hand

optional: sliced grilled chicken breast here’s how to always have cooked chicken on hand

Crispy bacon bits I keep a bag of cooked bacon bits in the freezer and just nuke what I need as necessary

Crispy bacon bits I keep a bag of cooked bacon bits in the freezer and just nuke what I need as necessary

Instructions

Combine veggies and meat in a bowl, then drizzle with balsamic reduction.

Combine veggies and meat in a bowl, then drizzle with balsamic reduction.

WEDNESDAY

Roasted Butternut Squash

Ingredients

Instructions

Roast at 425F for 25 - 30 minutes, or until squash is tender and browned to your liking.

Roast at 425F for 25 - 30 minutes, or until squash is tender and browned to your liking.

Spread onto a baking sheet in a single layer. Either line with parchment, silpat, or grease the sheet with extra olive oil first.

Spread onto a baking sheet in a single layer. Either line with parchment, silpat, or grease the sheet with extra olive oil first.

Toss with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper (or other seasoning of choice).

Toss with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper (or other seasoning of choice).

THURSDAY

Wild Rice Soup

Ingredients

3 cups cooked wild rice blend or more if desired, I typically use whatever leftovers I have from dinner the night before

3 cups cooked wild rice blend or more if desired, I typically use whatever leftovers I have from dinner the night before

Instructions

Stir in cooked rice and parsley (reserving a little bit of parsley for garnishing). Then, stir in heavy cream in ¼ cup increments, until you reach the desired finish. (I’m partial to one cup of cream).

Stir in cooked rice and parsley (reserving a little bit of parsley for garnishing). Then, stir in heavy cream in ¼ cup increments, until you reach the desired finish. (I’m partial to one cup of cream).

Add broth and bring to a gentle simmer, 5 - 10 minutes until carrots are tender and mushrooms are soft.

Add broth and bring to a gentle simmer, 5 - 10 minutes until carrots are tender and mushrooms are soft.

Add almonds, mushrooms, onions and carrots. Continue to saute until onions are translucent.

Add almonds, mushrooms, onions and carrots. Continue to saute until onions are translucent.

In a large stock pot, saute olive oil, flour, garlic, nutmeg, paprika, and mustard over medium-low heat for a few minutes until fragrant, being careful not to burn.

In a large stock pot, saute olive oil, flour, garlic, nutmeg, paprika, and mustard over medium-low heat for a few minutes until fragrant, being careful not to burn.

Using saute mode, cook olive oil, flour, garlic, nutmeg, paprika, and mustard for a few minutes until fragrant, being careful not to burn.

Add almonds, mushrooms, carrots, and onions. Continue to saute until onions are translucent.

Add broth and deglaze bottom of pot making sure to scrape up anything that was cooked to the surface.

Cover and turn to sealing. Set for 5 minutes on manual then do a careful quick pressure release (if it sputters when you release, then do it in short increments or allow a 10 minute natural pressure release).

Stir in cooked rice and parsley (reserving a little bit of parsley for garnishing). Then, stir in heavy cream in ¼ cup increments, until you reach the desired finish. (I’m partial to one cup of cream).