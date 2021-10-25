Cloudy icon
Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/25/21

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com
This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients

  • 1 pound browned ground beef
  • 1 can petite diced tomatoes NOT drained
  • ½ cup diced carrots
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • ½ cup diced onion
  • ½ cup peas
  • ½ cup green beans
  • ½ cup corn
  • 1 pouch Italian dressing mix .7 ounce pouch
  • 1 beef bouillon cube or 1 teaspoon bouillon paste
  • 2 cups prepared mashed potatoes (instant mashed potatoes work fine!)
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

Instructions

  1. In a large skillet bring ground beef, tomatoes, carrots, onion, peas, green beans, corn, Italian seasoning, and bouillon to a simmer. Simmer 5 - 7 minutes allowing some of the liquid to cook off.
  2. Pour meat/veggie mixture into an oven safe casserole dish or deep pie plate.
  3. Spread mashed potatoes over top, then shredded cheese.
  4. Bake at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes until cheese is melted and everything is heated through.

TUESDAY

Balsamic Avocado & Blue Cheese Salad

Ingredients

  • Sliced avocado
  • Chopped tomato
  • Crispy bacon bits I keep a bag of cooked bacon bits in the freezer and just nuke what I need as necessary
  • Blue cheese crumbles
  • Balsamic reduction
  • optional: sliced grilled chicken breast here’s how to always have cooked chicken on hand

Instructions

  1. Combine veggies and meat in a bowl, then drizzle with balsamic reduction.
  2. Enjoy!

WEDNESDAY

Roasted Butternut Squash

Ingredients

  • 1 butternut squash
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • salt & pepper to taste

Instructions

  1. Peel, deseed, and cut butternut squash.
  2. Toss with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper (or other seasoning of choice).
  3. Spread onto a baking sheet in a single layer. Either line with parchment, silpat, or grease the sheet with extra olive oil first.
  4. Roast at 425F for 25 - 30 minutes, or until squash is tender and browned to your liking.

THURSDAY

Wild Rice Soup

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons flour OPTIONAL
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon paprika
  • ¼ teaspoon dried mustard
  • ¼ cup slivered almonds
  • 8 ounces sliced mushroom I used baby bella
  • 1 cup diced onion
  • 1 cup diced carrot
  • 6 cups broth
  • ½ cup fresh minced parsley reserve some for garnish
  • 3 cups cooked wild rice blend or more if desired, I typically use whatever leftovers I have from dinner the night before
  • 1 - 2 cups heavy cream
  • Salt & fresh cracked pepper to taste

Instructions

STOVE TOP INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a large stock pot, saute olive oil, flour, garlic, nutmeg, paprika, and mustard over medium-low heat for a few minutes until fragrant, being careful not to burn.
  2. Add almonds, mushrooms, onions and carrots.  Continue to saute until onions are translucent.
  3. Add broth and bring to a gentle simmer, 5 - 10 minutes until carrots are tender and mushrooms are soft.
  4. Stir in cooked rice and parsley (reserving a little bit of parsley for garnishing). Then, stir in heavy cream in ¼ cup increments, until you reach the desired finish. (I’m partial to one cup of cream).
  5. Finish with salt, pepper, and remaining parsley.

INSTANT POT INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Using saute mode, cook olive oil, flour, garlic, nutmeg, paprika, and mustard for a few minutes until fragrant, being careful not to burn.
  2. Add almonds, mushrooms, carrots, and onions.  Continue to saute until onions are translucent.
  3. Add broth and deglaze bottom of pot making sure to scrape up anything that was cooked to the surface.
  4. Cover and turn to sealing. Set for 5 minutes on manual then do a careful quick pressure release (if it sputters when you release, then do it in short increments or allow a 10 minute natural pressure release).
  5. Stir in cooked rice and parsley (reserving a little bit of parsley for garnishing). Then, stir in heavy cream in ¼ cup increments, until you reach the desired finish. (I’m partial to one cup of cream).
  6. Finish with salt, pepper, and remaining parsley.

FRIDAY

Monster Cookie Bars

Ingredients

  • ½ cup butter softened
  • ½ cup brown sugar packed
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • ½ cup creamy peanut butter
  • ½ cup all purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 ½ cups quick oats
  • 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • 1 cup M&Ms plus more for topping

Instructions

  1. Using a hand mixer or stand mixer on medium speed, cream together butter and both sugars.
  2. Add in the egg and vanilla, mixing well.
  3. Mix in peanut butter, then add in flour and baking soda, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.
  4. Add in the quick oats. Once well mixed, stir in the chocolate chips and M&Ms.
  5. Spread mixture into the bottom of a parchment lined 9x13 baking dish. Sprinkle the top with M&Ms, pushing them in slightly.
  6. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes, until edges are just beginning to brown.
  7. Allow to cool completely before cutting into squares.

