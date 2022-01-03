Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/3/22

Divide each can of dough into the 8 biscuits and cut each biscuit into halves. Flatten and stretch each piece and add 5 mini marshmallows to the center of each one. Use your hands to seal them up and roll them tight.

Divide each can of dough into the 8 biscuits and cut each biscuit into halves. Flatten and stretch each piece and add 5 mini marshmallows to the center of each one. Use your hands to seal them up and roll them tight.

Add the rolled biscuits and 1 pack of hot cocoa into a Ziploc bag. Shake well until the biscuits are completely coated.

Add the rolled biscuits and 1 pack of hot cocoa into a Ziploc bag. Shake well until the biscuits are completely coated.