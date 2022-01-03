Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/3/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound ground breakfast sausage
- 1 medium onion diced
- 1 red bell pepper diced
- 8 eggs
- 2 cups milk
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 ½ cups Colby jack cheese divided
- 28 oz frozen tater tots
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat your oven to 350°F and grease a 9x13 inch casserole pan.
- In a medium skillet, combine the sausage, onions, and bell pepper over medium heat. Cook until the sausage has browned and crumbled. Drain the grease from the sausage mixture and spread it in the casserole pan.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, garlic powder, and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the sausage mixture.
- Sprinkle half the cheese and the tater tots into the casserole pan.
- Bake the casserole for 40 minutes. Sprinkle the remaining cheese on the top of the casserole and bake for an additional 5 minutes.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- ¼ cup ranch dressing
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro chopped
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 4 slices colby-jack cheese
- Pico de Gallo for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat grill pan to 400F.
- Brush each chicken breast with olive oil and then sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Grill for about 10 minutes on each side or until chicken is no longer pink inside and is cooked through. Set aside.
- While chicken is cooking, in a bowl combine the ranch dressing, yogurt, lime juice, cilantro and garlic. Stirring until well combined.
- Spoon ranch mixture evenly over the top of each chicken breast. Then top each with a slice of cheese. Return the grill pan to the heat for a minute or two, until the cheese is melted.
- Top with Pico de Gallo and serve with Mexican rice.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups shredded chicken rotisserie chicken works great for this!
- 12 rolls King’s Hawaiian Rolls
- ½ cup Buffalo sauce
- ½ cup Ranch dressing
- 2 cups Shredded Cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup butter melted
- 1 tsp Poppy seeds
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350° F. Butter a 9x13 baking dish or spray with no-stick cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, mix together the melted butter and poppy seeds. Set aside.
- In a medium sized bowl, mix together the chicken, ranch, buffalo sauce and cheese.
- Split rolls in half. Place the bottom half of each roll in a prepared 9x13 baking dish.
- Spread the chicken mixture onto the bottom half of the rolls.
- Place the top half of the rolls on top of the chicken mixture. Brush the tops with melted butter and poppy seeds.
- Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 5 minutes or until the tops of the sliders turn a golden brown.
- Remove from the oven. Use a knife or spatula to separate each slider and loosen from the sides of the pan. Serve warm.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 72 ounces baked beans
- 8 strips bacon cut into pieces
- 1 red bell pepper chopped
- 1 large onion chopped
- ¾ cup ketchup
- ¼ cup molasses
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons yellow mustard
- ¼ teaspoon liquid smoke
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Fry the bacon and set aside to drain on paper towels. Reserve 2 tablespoons of bacon grease in the pan. Add the onion and bell pepper to the bacon grease and saute 3-5 minutes, until the onion is translucent.
- Set aside ⅓ of the cooked bacon. Mix remaining ingredients together, stirring well to combine. Spoon beans into a 2 quart casserole or baking dish.
- Sprinkle the reserved bacon over the beans.
- Bake covered for 45 minutes. Remove cover and bake for an additional 15 minutes, until bubbly.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cans 16.3 oz each biscuits
- 240 mini marshmallows
- 2 packs 1.38 oz each hot cocoa powder
- ½ cup unsalted butter melted
- ¾ cups heavy whipping cream
- 2/3 cups semi sweet chocolate
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 350 °F. Spray a 12-cup Bundt pan generously with cooking spray.
- Divide each can of dough into the 8 biscuits and cut each biscuit into halves. Flatten and stretch each piece and add 5 mini marshmallows to the center of each one. Use your hands to seal them up and roll them tight.
- Add the rolled biscuits and 1 pack of hot cocoa into a Ziploc bag. Shake well until the biscuits are completely coated.
- Place biscuits in the prepped Bundt pan.
- Add 1 pack of hot cocoa to the melted butter and mix thoroughly. Pour over biscuits in pan.
- Bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden brown. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Place a big plate upside down over pan and turn the plate and pan over to release the monkey bread. You might have to tap the pan a few times to get the money bread to release from the pan.
- Mix the heavy whipping cream and chocolate in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave the mixture in 30 second intervals for about 90 seconds mixing in between intervals. Drizzle over the bread before serving.