Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/10/22

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
Caramel topping:
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 4 tablespoons butter
- Pinch salt
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2-3 medium ripe bananas thinly sliced
FRENCH TOAST
- 1/2 loaf French bread cut into cubes
- 4 oz. cream cheese cubed
- 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon rum extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp Pinch of salt
Garnish:
- Powdered sugar or whipped cream And a drizzle of caramel
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a medium pan, melt butter, brown sugar, heavy cream and salt. Cook and stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Once sugar is dissolved, remove from heat and add vanilla.
- Butter and 8*8-inch baking pan
- Pour caramel sauce into prepared pan and make sure it is evenly distributed.
- Thinly slice the bananas and evenly place over the sauce.
- Layer and evenly sprinkle half of the bread cubes over the bananas.
- Evenly distribute the cream cheese and chopped walnuts or pecans over the bread cubes.
- Cover the top with the remaining bread cubes.
- In a medium bowl, combine eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and pinch of salt and whisk together until completely smooth and well combined.
- Pour the egg mixture over the bread.
- Gently press the bread down so that all of the bread can absorb the egg mixture.
- Cover casserole in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8 hours (overnight)
To bake:
- When ready to bake, remove pan from refrigerator and leave it out on the counter for 30 mins.
- Preheat the oven to 350.
- Cover with foil and bake for 30 mins
- Uncover and bake for an addition 15-20 mins until center is set.
- Let it cool in pan 5-10 minutes.
To serve:
- Carefully flip the casserole over into a serving dish so that the caramel and banana are on the top.
- Slice and enjoy!
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- ½ pound cooked chicken shredded Rotisserie chicken works great for this recipe.
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tbsp taco seasoning
- ½ cup white onion diced
- 14.5 oz. diced tomatoes drained
- 4.5 oz. diced green chiles
- 10 crunchy taco shells stand and stuff , flat on the bottom
- 8 oz. refried beans
- 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
- Taco toppings I recommend shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream, sliced jalapenos, chopped fresh cilantro and lime wedges.
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 400F.
- Spray a 9x13 pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- In a medium size skillet, heat oil on medium heat.
- Add onion to a pan and cook 2-3 minutes, until translucent. Stir in the shredded chicken, taco seasoning, drained tomatoes, and drained green chiles. Stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and allow to simmer for 5-8 minutes.
- Arrange the taco shells in prepared baking dish, standing up. Warm the taco shells in the oven for about 2-3 minutes. Remove from oven. Spoon and spread 1 tbsp of refried beans into the bottom of each shell. Top with chicken mixture, leaving a little room for taco toppings.
- Sprinkle each taco generously with cheese.
- Bake for 7-10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the shells are just starting to brown.
- Remove from the oven and top with your favorite taco toppings and a squeeze of lime.
WEDNESDAY
Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows
INGREDIENTS
- 4 large sweet potatoes
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar packed
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter melted
- 1 bag 10 ounce mini marshmallows
INSTRUCTIONS
- Bake the sweet potatoes: Place unpeeled sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bakin in a 400 degree F oven for about one hour. (Tip: Place a piece of aluminum foil on the baking sheet for easy cleanup!)
- Once the potatoes are cooked, slice in half and scoop out the flesh.
- In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked sweet potato, brown sugar, salt, vanilla, eggs, and melted butter. Mix until well blended.
- Transfer filling to a greased 2 quart baking dish.
- Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with mini marshmallows over the top.
- Return to the oven for 10 minutes, or until the marshmallows are lightly browned
THURSDAY
Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
INGREDIENTS
- 20 ounces shredded hash browns thawed
- 1 pound breakfast sausage cooked, crumbled and drained
- ¼ cup onion finely diced
- 1 green pepper diced
- 8 eggs
- 1 ⅓ cup milk
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- Butter a 9*13 inch baking dish. Set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, and seasonings. Stir with a whisk until the eggs are broken and all is well combined.
- Spread thawed hash browns evenly into the prepared baking dish.
- Sprinkle the diced onion and green pepper over the hash browns.
- Spread cooked sausage over the top of the hash brown mixture.
- Pour egg mixture over the top.
- Top with 1 1/2 cups of cheese, reserving 1/2 cup.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight, if desired.
- Sprinkle cheese over the top before baking
- Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, until cooked through.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 20 ounce crushed pineapple
- 3.4 ounce package instant pistachio pudding
- 8 ounce container whipped topping thawed
- 2 cups mini marshmallows
- 1/2 cup chopped pistachios or pecans
- Maraschino cherries for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Combine pudding mix, pineapple (with juice), marshmallows and nuts in a large bowl and mix well.
- Fold in whipped topping and chill until ready to serve.
- Garnish with maraschino cherries.