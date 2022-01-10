64º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/10/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Bananas Foster French Toast

INGREDIENTS

Caramel topping:

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 2-3 medium ripe bananas thinly sliced

FRENCH TOAST

  • 1/2 loaf French bread cut into cubes
  • 4 oz. cream cheese cubed
  • 1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon rum extract
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp Pinch of salt

Garnish:

  • Powdered sugar or whipped cream And a drizzle of caramel

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a medium pan, melt butter, brown sugar, heavy cream and salt. Cook and stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Once sugar is dissolved, remove from heat and add vanilla.
  2. Butter and 8*8-inch baking pan
  3. Pour caramel sauce into prepared pan and make sure it is evenly distributed.
  4. Thinly slice the bananas and evenly place over the sauce.
  5. Layer and evenly sprinkle half of the bread cubes over the bananas.
  6. Evenly distribute the cream cheese and chopped walnuts or pecans over the bread cubes.
  7. Cover the top with the remaining bread cubes.
  8. In a medium bowl, combine eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and pinch of salt and whisk together until completely smooth and well combined.
  9. Pour the egg mixture over the bread.
  10. Gently press the bread down so that all of the bread can absorb the egg mixture.
  11. Cover casserole in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 8 hours (overnight)

To bake:

  1. When ready to bake, remove pan from refrigerator and leave it out on the counter for 30 mins.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350.
  3. Cover with foil and bake for 30 mins
  4. Uncover and bake for an addition 15-20 mins until center is set.
  5. Let it cool in pan 5-10 minutes.

To serve:

  1. Carefully flip the casserole over into a serving dish so that the caramel and banana are on the top.
  2. Slice and enjoy!

TUESDAY

Oven Baked Chicken Tacos

INGREDIENTS

  • ½ pound cooked chicken shredded Rotisserie chicken works great for this recipe.
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 tbsp taco seasoning
  • ½ cup white onion diced
  • 14.5 oz. diced tomatoes drained
  • 4.5 oz. diced green chiles
  • 10 crunchy taco shells stand and stuff , flat on the bottom
  • 8 oz. refried beans
  • 2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend
  • Taco toppings I recommend shredded lettuce, salsa, sour cream, sliced jalapenos, chopped fresh cilantro and lime wedges.

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 400F.
  2. Spray a 9x13 pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  3. In a medium size skillet, heat oil on medium heat.
  4. Add onion to a pan and cook 2-3 minutes, until translucent. Stir in the shredded chicken, taco seasoning, drained tomatoes, and drained green chiles. Stir to combine. Reduce heat to low and allow to simmer for 5-8 minutes.
  5. Arrange the taco shells in prepared baking dish, standing up. Warm the taco shells in the oven for about 2-3 minutes. Remove from oven. Spoon and spread 1 tbsp of refried beans into the bottom of each shell. Top with chicken mixture, leaving a little room for taco toppings.
  6. Sprinkle each taco generously with cheese.
  7. Bake for 7-10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the shells are just starting to brown.
  8. Remove from the oven and top with your favorite taco toppings and a squeeze of lime.

WEDNESDAY

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 large sweet potatoes
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar packed
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter melted
  • 1 bag 10 ounce mini marshmallows

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Bake the sweet potatoes: Place unpeeled sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bakin in a 400 degree F oven for about one hour. (Tip: Place a piece of aluminum foil on the baking sheet for easy cleanup!)
  2. Once the potatoes are cooked, slice in half and scoop out the flesh.
  3. In a mixing bowl, combine the cooked sweet potato, brown sugar, salt, vanilla, eggs, and melted butter. Mix until well blended.
  4. Transfer filling to a greased 2 quart baking dish.
  5. Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with mini marshmallows over the top.
  6. Return to the oven for 10 minutes, or until the marshmallows are lightly browned

THURSDAY

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

INGREDIENTS

  • 20 ounces shredded hash browns thawed
  • 1 pound breakfast sausage cooked, crumbled and drained
  • ¼ cup onion finely diced
  • 1 green pepper diced
  • 8 eggs
  • 1 ⅓ cup milk
  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 cups grated cheddar cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Butter a 9*13 inch baking dish. Set aside.
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the eggs, milk, and seasonings. Stir with a whisk until the eggs are broken and all is well combined.
  4. Spread thawed hash browns evenly into the prepared baking dish.
  5. Sprinkle the diced onion and green pepper over the hash browns.
  6. Spread cooked sausage over the top of the hash brown mixture.
  7. Pour egg mixture over the top.
  8. Top with 1 1/2 cups of cheese, reserving 1/2 cup.
  9. Cover and refrigerate overnight, if desired.
  10. Sprinkle cheese over the top before baking
  11. Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, until cooked through.

FRIDAY

Pistachio Pudding Salad

INGREDIENTS

  • 20 ounce crushed pineapple
  • 3.4 ounce package instant pistachio pudding
  • 8 ounce container whipped topping thawed
  • 2 cups mini marshmallows
  • 1/2 cup chopped pistachios or pecans
  • Maraschino cherries for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Combine pudding mix, pineapple (with juice), marshmallows and nuts in a large bowl and mix well.
  • Fold in whipped topping and chill until ready to serve.
  • Garnish with maraschino cherries.

