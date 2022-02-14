Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/14/21

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2-3 pound boneless beef chuck roast
- Campbell’s Sweet Korean BBQ Sauce
- prepared rice
- sliced green onion for garnish optional
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place beef in the slow cooker. Pour sauce over the beef. There is no need to add water.
- Cover and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours, until beef is for tender. You can also cook on high for 4 to 5 hours.
- Use a fork to shred the beef and mix it in with the sauce. Serve with prepared rice and garnish with sliced green onion.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 medium zucchinis
- 1 large carrot peeled
- 2 Tbsp Country Crock or butter
- 1/2 small onion diced
- 1 clove garlic finely chopped
- 1 c. cooked couscous or brown rice I used brown rice
- 1/4 c. reduced fat feta cheese
- 1 Tbsp. fresh parsley oregano, or mint, finely chopped
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Bring a large pot of water to boil. Cut zucchinis in half lengthwise. Cut 2-1/2 inches off bottom of carrot and cut in half lengthwise, then cut each half on the diagonal. Boil zucchini and carrot “sails’' for 5 minutes. Remove and let cool until you can handle them. With a small knife or pointed spoon, scoop center of zucchini out (leaving 1/2 -inch thickness to zucchini “boat”). Dice scooped out zucchini and remaining end of carrot.
- Heat butter in skillet. Add onion and garlic, cook until onion is soft, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Add carrots and zucchini and cook for about 7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and add to cooked couscous or rice. Stir in feta cheese, herbs, salt and pepper.
- Place zucchini halves on baking sheet. Scoop rice or couscous mixtures into zucchini halves, pressing firmly to form mounds. Bake 25 minutes. Remove from oven. Carefully place carrot ends on small skewers or toothpicks and stick sails in boats.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 pounds potatoes 4 medium cut into halves
- 3 slices bacon
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 1 Tbsp flour
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp celery seed
- dash pepper
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/4 cup vinegar
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large pot, heat 1″ salted water to boiling. Add potatoes, heat to boiling, reduce heat and cover. Cook until tender, 10 to 25 minutes. Drain and cool.
- In 10-inch skillet, cook bacon over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp. Remove bacon from skillet with slotted spoon; drain on paper towels.
- Cook and stir onion in bacon fat until tender.
- Stir in flour, sugar, salt, celery seed, and pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is bubbly.
- Stir in water and vinegar. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Remove from heat.
- Slice warm potatoes into hot mixture, crumble bacon in.
- Cook, stirring gently to coat potato slices, till hot and bubbly.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 large onion chopped
- 1 bunch green onions chopped
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 2 pounds spinach rinsed, chopped (squeeze out any excess liquid)
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley chopped
- 2 eggs lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 cup feta cheese crumbled
- 8 sheets phyllo dough
- 1/4 cup olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly oil a 11x9 inch baking pan or a 9x9 inch square baking pan.
- Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute onion, green onions and garlic, until soft and lightly browned. Stir in spinach and parsley, and continue to saute until spinach is limp, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
- In a medium bowl, mix together eggs, ricotta, and feta. Stir in spinach mixture. Lay 1 sheet of phyllo dough in prepared baking pan, and brush lightly with olive oil. Lay another sheet of phyllo dough on top, brush with olive oil, and repeat process with two more sheets of phyllo. The sheets will overlap the pan. Spread spinach and cheese mixture into pan and fold overhanging dough over filling. Brush with oil, then layer remaining 4 sheets of phyllo dough, brushing each with oil. Tuck overhanging dough into pan to seal filling.
- Bake in preheated oven for 30 to 40 minutes, until golden brown. Cut into squares and serve while hot.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup Bisquick
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup butter cut into small pieces
- 1/2 cup finely chopped almonds
- 1 cup chilled whipping cream
- 6 ounce plain yogurt
- 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring
- 3 oz cherry flavored gelatin
- 3 tablespoons miniature chocolate chips
- 12 maraschino cherries
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine Bisquick, brown sugar, butter and almonds until crumbly, using a fork or pastry cutter. Spread in 13x9x2″ pan. Bake about 15 minutes or until lightly brown, stirring once. Break mixture apart with a fork to form coarse crumbs. Set aside to cool, reserving 1/4 cup crumbs.
- Whip cream until stiff, blend in yogurt and almond flavoring. Blend in gelatin until well mixed. Fold in remaining crumbs and chocolate chips. Spoon into 12 paper lined muffin cups. Sprinkle with reserved crumbs. Freeze until firm, about 1 hour.
- Top with sweetened chipped cream, if desired, and cherry.