Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/7/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 3 cups shredded hashbrowns cooked to crispy
- 1 pound ground breakfast sausage browned
- 8 large eggs scrambled
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- 8 large flour tortillas
Instructions
- On each tortilla, layer the cooked hashbrowns, sausage and eggs. Sprinkle some cheese over each.
- Fold over the sides of each burrito, then roll up tightly.
STOVE TOP
- If desired, heat a skillet over medium-low with butter or vegetable oil. Place the burrito wrapped side down. cook for a 1 - 2 minutes to brown, then flip and repeat.
AIR FRYER
- Place rolled burritos fold side down in the air fryer basket and brush with melted butter or a light coat of olive oil. Fry at 350° F for 5 -7 minutes, until browned and crispy to your liking.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves loosely packed about 1 bunch
- 4 cloves garlic fresh peeled
- ⅔ cup lime juice the juice of about 5 limes
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 teaspoons black pepper
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1 cup water
- 5-7 pounds steak we used flank steak
Instructions
- Combine cilantro, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, sugar, and water in a blender and pulse until well combined. (Makes about 3 cups total).
- Add steak to a gallon bag or other container and pour about half of the marinade over, making sure it is well coated. Reserve remaining marinade for later.
- Allow meat to marinate for desired time (but not longer than overnight).
GRILLED
- Place your marinated steak on a pre-heated high heat grill, basting and turning frequently (about every 5-7 minutes) until steak is cooked to your desired doneness.
- If cooking more well than medium-rare, lower grill to medium heat after about 10 minutes to avoid over-charring.
- Allow steak to rest at least 5 minutes before slicing against the grain.
OVEN BROILED
- Place marinated steak on a sheet pan on the highest rack in your oven. Set to high/broil and set timer for 4 minutes (watch closely as every oven is a little different!).
- Turn steak (basting if desired), and broil for an additional 4 minutes. Check internal temperature.
- If more done than medium-rare is desired, move steak to a lower rack and continue cooking (turning/basting every few minutes) until desired internal temperature is reached. Always stay near the oven and watch closely when broiling.
- Allow steak to rest at least 5 minutes before slicing against the grain.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- Dried split peas 16 ounces, rinsed
- 6-8 cups chicken stock or broth enough to cover ham hocks
- 2 smoked ham hocks
- ½ cup finely chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 cup diced carrot
- optional garnish: diced ham, diced raw carrot
Instructions
STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS
- Add ingredients to a large soup pot and bring to a light boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Allow to simmer, stirring occasionally, until peas and ham hock are tender, about 2 hours.
- Remove ham hocks and mash soup with a fork or blend with an immersion blender, depending on your consistency preference.
- Optional step: brown diced ham (from hock) in a skillet and stir back into soup.
- Garnish with raw diced carrots and additional ham, if desired.
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- Add ingredients to slow cooker, stir, and cook on high 4-6 hours or low for 8-10 hours.
- Remove ham hocks and mash soup with a fork or blend with an immersion blender, depending on your consistency preference.
- Optional step: brown diced ham (from hock) in a skillet and stir back into soup.
- Garnish with raw diced carrots and additional ham, if desired.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Add ingredients to inner liner of instant pot, stir, and cook on high (manual pressure) for 30 minutes.
- Hit ‘cancel; and allow natural pressure release (12 - 15 minutes) until pressure is released, or do a very careful controlled quick release, pausing if valve begins to sputter.
- Remove ham hocks and mash soup with a fork or blend with an immersion blender, depending on your consistency preference.
- Optional step: brown diced ham (from hock) in a skillet and stir back into soup.
- Garnish with raw diced carrots and additional ham, if desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 32 ounces frozen broccoli thawed (two 1 pound bags)
- ¾ pound Velveeta cheese cubed
- 2 sleeves Ritz crackers crushed (about 2 cups)
- ¼ cup salted butter melted
Instructions
- Combine the broccoli, cubed cheese, and half of the crushed crackers. Spread evenly across the bottom of a 9x13 inch casserole dish.
- Mix together the remaining crackers and melted butter, then sprinkle on top of the broccoli mixture.
- Cook at 350° F for 30 to 35 minutes, until cooked through and cracker topping has browned.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Muffins
- ¼ cup butter unsalted, softened
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 1 lemon zested and juiced
- ½ cup milk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt skip if using salted butter
- 1½ cups raspberries
Topping
- ½ cup packed brown sugar
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest optional
- ¼ cup cold butter cubed
Instructions
Muffins
- Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add egg vanilla, and the zest and juice from your lemon. Mix well. Beat in milk.
- In a second bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Gently mix the wet and dry ingredients until just combined. Fold in the raspberries.
- Pour batter into a prepared muffin tin, filling each well about ¾ full.
Topping
- In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour and additional lemon zest, if desired.
- Cut in butter with a fork, pastry cutter, or your electric mixer, until crumbly. Spoon streusel on top of the batter for each muffin.
- Bake 25 minutes in a 375° F oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of a muffin comes out clean.