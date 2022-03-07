67º

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/7/22

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Breakfast Burrito

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 3 cups shredded hashbrowns cooked to crispy
  • 1 pound ground breakfast sausage browned
  • 8 large eggs scrambled
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • 8 large flour tortillas

Instructions

  • On each tortilla, layer the cooked hashbrowns, sausage and eggs. Sprinkle some cheese over each.
  • Fold over the sides of each burrito, then roll up tightly.

STOVE TOP

  • If desired, heat a skillet over medium-low with butter or vegetable oil. Place the burrito wrapped side down. cook for a 1 - 2 minutes to brown, then flip and repeat.

AIR FRYER

  • Place rolled burritos fold side down in the air fryer basket and brush with melted butter or a light coat of olive oil. Fry at 350° F for 5 -7  minutes, until browned and crispy to your liking.

TUESDAY

Cilantro Lime Steak

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves loosely packed about 1 bunch
  • 4 cloves garlic fresh peeled
  • ⅔ cup lime juice the juice of about 5 limes
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 1 cup water
  • 5-7 pounds steak we used flank steak

Instructions

  • Combine cilantro, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, sugar, and water in a blender and pulse until well combined. (Makes about 3 cups total).
  • Add steak to a gallon bag or other container and pour about half of the marinade over, making sure it is well coated. Reserve remaining marinade for later.
  • Allow meat to marinate for desired time (but not longer than overnight).

GRILLED

  • Place your marinated steak on a pre-heated high heat grill, basting and turning frequently (about every 5-7 minutes) until steak is cooked to your desired doneness.
  • If cooking more well than medium-rare, lower grill to medium heat after about 10 minutes to avoid over-charring.
  • Allow steak to rest at least 5 minutes before slicing against the grain.

OVEN BROILED

  • Place marinated steak on a sheet pan on the highest rack in your oven. Set to high/broil and set timer for 4 minutes (watch closely as every oven is a little different!).
  • Turn steak (basting if desired), and broil for an additional 4 minutes. Check internal temperature.
  • If more done than medium-rare is desired, move steak to a lower rack and continue cooking (turning/basting every few minutes) until desired internal temperature is reached. Always stay near the oven and watch closely when broiling.
  • Allow steak to rest at least 5 minutes before slicing against the grain.

WEDNESDAY

Easy Split Pea Soup

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • Dried split peas 16 ounces, rinsed
  • 6-8 cups chicken stock or broth enough to cover ham hocks
  • 2 smoked ham hocks
  • ½ cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 cup diced carrot
  • optional garnish: diced ham, diced raw carrot

Instructions

STOVE TOP DIRECTIONS

  • Add ingredients to a large soup pot and bring to a light boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Allow to simmer, stirring occasionally, until peas and ham hock are tender, about 2 hours.
  • Remove ham hocks and mash soup with a fork or blend with an immersion blender, depending on your consistency preference.
  • Optional step: brown diced ham (from hock) in a skillet and stir back into soup.
  • Garnish with raw diced carrots and additional ham, if desired.

SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS

  • Add ingredients to slow cooker, stir, and cook on high 4-6 hours or low for 8-10 hours.
  • Remove ham hocks and mash soup with a fork or blend with an immersion blender, depending on your consistency preference.
  • Optional step: brown diced ham (from hock) in a skillet and stir back into soup.
  • Garnish with raw diced carrots and additional ham, if desired.

INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS

  • Add ingredients to inner liner of instant pot, stir, and cook on high (manual pressure) for 30 minutes.
  • Hit ‘cancel; and allow natural pressure release (12 - 15 minutes) until pressure is released, or do a very careful controlled quick release, pausing if valve begins to sputter.
  • Remove ham hocks and mash soup with a fork or blend with an immersion blender, depending on your consistency preference.
  • Optional step: brown diced ham (from hock) in a skillet and stir back into soup.
  • Garnish with raw diced carrots and additional ham, if desired.

THURSDAY

Broccoli Casserole

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 32 ounces frozen broccoli thawed (two 1 pound bags)
  • ¾ pound Velveeta cheese cubed
  • 2 sleeves Ritz crackers crushed (about 2 cups)
  • ¼ cup salted butter melted

Instructions

  • Combine the broccoli, cubed cheese, and half of the crushed crackers. Spread evenly across the bottom of a 9x13 inch casserole dish.
  • Mix together the remaining crackers and melted butter, then sprinkle on top of the broccoli mixture.
  • Cook at 350° F for 30 to 35 minutes, until cooked through and cracker topping has browned.

FRIDAY

Lemon Raspberry Muffins

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

Muffins

  • ¼ cup butter unsalted, softened
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • 1 lemon zested and juiced
  • ½ cup milk
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt skip if using salted butter
  • 1½ cups raspberries

Topping

  • ½ cup packed brown sugar
  • ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest optional
  • ¼ cup cold butter cubed

Instructions

Muffins

  • Cream butter and sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add egg vanilla, and the zest and juice from your lemon. Mix well. Beat in milk.
  • In a second bowl, combine flour, baking powder and salt. Gently mix the wet and dry ingredients until just combined. Fold in the raspberries.
  • Pour batter into a prepared muffin tin, filling each well about ¾ full.

Topping

  • In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour and additional lemon zest, if desired.
  • Cut in butter with a fork, pastry cutter, or your electric mixer, until crumbly. Spoon streusel on top of the batter for each muffin.
  • Bake 25 minutes in a 375° F oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the middle of a muffin comes out clean.

