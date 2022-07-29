Hershey won’t fully meet Halloween candy demand

Trick or treat?

If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary. The candy company says it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

[TRENDING: Is it illegal in Florida to back into a parking space? | DeSantis targets businesses, companies ‘imposing woke ideology on the economy’ | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The problem? People started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down.

Not to mention ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Ad

Hershey’s CEO says the company can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production. Regular sweets won out.

As for next year? Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines, hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: