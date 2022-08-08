Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/8/22

Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer until batter forms.

Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer until batter forms.

Using a small cookie scoop or spoon, drop tablespoon sized cookies onto a lined baking sheet and, if desired, roll into a ball.

Using a small cookie scoop or spoon, drop tablespoon sized cookies onto a lined baking sheet and, if desired, roll into a ball.