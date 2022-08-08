Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/8/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds asparagus chopped, woody ends discarded
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 cup diced sweet yellow onion
- 1 heaping tablespoon bacon fat or olive oil
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 7 cups chicken stock
- 1/2 cup heavy cream OPTIONAL
- optional garnish: Crumbled bacon, parmesan cheese, extra cream
Instructions
STOVE TOP
- Saute onion, garlic, and seasoned salt in bacon fat for about ten minutes, until onions are soft and translucent.
- Pour in chicken stock and bring to a light boil. Add asparagus.
- Simmer covered for 20 - 30 minutes, until asparagus is soft.
- Add heavy cream (if desired), and puree with an immersion blender until smooth (or carefully pour into your upright blender).
INSTANT POT
- Use saute function to saute onion, garlic, and seasoned salt in bacon fat for about ten minutes, until onions are soft and translucent.
- Pour in chicken stock and add asparagus. Set to manual (high pressure) for 5 minutes. Do a careful quick release (pause release if the soup begins to sputter).
- Add heavy cream (if desired), and puree with an immersion blender until smooth (or carefully pour into your upright blender). If needed, bring back up to temperature using the saute function.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 24 ounces sweet kernel corn frozen
- 4 tablespoons butter salted
- 1 teaspoon white granulated sugar
- 1 cup heavy cream / heavy whipping cream
- 3 scallions diced (plus more for garnish, if desired)
- 1 can chopped green chiles 4 ounces (optional)
- 8-10 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
- 16 ounces mozzarella cheese (Fiesta blend cheese is also delicious) shredded (about ¼th reserved for topping)
- salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Heat corn and butter on the stove top in an oven safe skillet or pot until butter is melted and corn is warmed through. Stir in sugar, salt, and pepper.
- Add the heavy cream, scallions, and green chiles. Continue cooking, stirring constantly, until cream has thickened.
- Stir in bacon and about ¾ths of your shredded cheese. Continue stirring until cheese is melted.
- Top with remaining cheese and place under the broiler for 3 - 5 minutes (WATCHING CLOSELY) until cheese is melted and starting to brown.
- Garnish with fresh diced scallions.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package instant vanilla pudding 3.4 ounces, not prepared
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 8 ounces whipped topping thawed
- 1 can 20 ounces pineapple tidbits, drained
- 1 can 11 ounces mandarin oranges, drained
- 12 fudge striped cookies crushed (plus extra for topping)
Instructions
- Whisk together the instant vanilla pudding and the buttermilk. The mixture will be very thick.
- Fold in the whipped topping until it is well blended with the pudding mixture.
- Stir in the pineapple and the mandarin oranges.
- When ready to serve, stir in the crushed in the fudge striped cookies.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- Sweet potatoes cut in thin rounds (about 1/8″ - 1/4″ or so)
- Olive oil or preferred fat
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Rub rounds lightly with oil and place on a baking sheet in a single layer.
- Roast at 425 degrees for approximately 30 minutes (flip at half point), until they are browning and looking slightly crisp on the edges.
- Sprinkle with salt and serve immediately.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
COOKIES
- 1 box strawberry cake mix not prepared
- 2 large eggs
- ½ cup oil any mild vegetable oil
GLAZE/TOPPING
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- ½ teaspoon lemon extract
- 2 - 4 tablespoons whole milk or heavy cream
- optional yellow sprinkles
Instructions
- Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer until batter forms.
- Using a small cookie scoop or spoon, drop tablespoon sized cookies onto a lined baking sheet and, if desired, roll into a ball.
- Bake at 350° F for 10 – 12 minutes until cookies are just barely done. Allow to cool on the sheet for about 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
- While cookies are cooling, use a fork to whisk together powdered sugar and lemon extract in a small bowl. Slowly add milk or cream until desired thickness is reached.
- When cookies are cooled completely, dip the tops of the cookies into the glaze and then add sprinkles immediately, before glaze sets.