Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/10/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chicken Parmesan

Ingredients

Instructions

If desired, pound out the chicken breasts to about 1 inch thick (we did not do this in the pictured recipe). Season both sides with salt and pepper.

In a shallow bowl, combine the flour, garlic powder and onion powder. In a second, put the eggs. In a third, combine both types of breadcrumbs, the grated parmesan and the Italian seasoning.

First dredge each chicken breast in the flour, then dip in the egg, and then press into the breadcrumb mixture, making sure the chicken breast is fully coated each time.

Heat the oil in a medium sized skillet with high walls. Fry the chicken breasts until they are golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. They do not need to cook fully through.

Spread the marinara sauce in the bottom of a large casserole dish, then place the browned chicken breasts on top. If desired, spoon some of the marinara sauce over each breast. Distribute the sliced mozzarella evenly over the top of the chicken breasts.

Bake at 450° F for 20 to 25 minutes, until the chicken is fully cooked (internal temp at least 165° F) and the mozzarella has melted.