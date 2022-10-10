Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/10/22

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 chicken breasts boneless skinless
- salt & pepper
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 large eggs beaten
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- ½ cup grated parmesan
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 24 ounces high quality marinara or spaghetti sauce
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella sliced
- ½ cup oil
- fresh basil for garnish
Instructions
- If desired, pound out the chicken breasts to about 1 inch thick (we did not do this in the pictured recipe). Season both sides with salt and pepper.
- In a shallow bowl, combine the flour, garlic powder and onion powder. In a second, put the eggs. In a third, combine both types of breadcrumbs, the grated parmesan and the Italian seasoning.
- First dredge each chicken breast in the flour, then dip in the egg, and then press into the breadcrumb mixture, making sure the chicken breast is fully coated each time.
- Heat the oil in a medium sized skillet with high walls. Fry the chicken breasts until they are golden brown, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. They do not need to cook fully through.
- Spread the marinara sauce in the bottom of a large casserole dish, then place the browned chicken breasts on top. If desired, spoon some of the marinara sauce over each breast. Distribute the sliced mozzarella evenly over the top of the chicken breasts.
- Bake at 450° F for 20 to 25 minutes, until the chicken is fully cooked (internal temp at least 165° F) and the mozzarella has melted.
- Garnish with fresh basil.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
SALAD
- 2 cup cooked/shredded chicken
- 1½ tablespoons finely diced or minced red onion
- ½ cup seedless red grapes halved or quartered
- ¼ cup sliced or slivered almonds
- 2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise
WRAP
- 2 large flour tortillas
- butter or bib lettuce 1 large piece per wrap
- 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds unsalted
- 1 granny smith apple thinly sliced
- ½ cup creamy poppy seed dressing
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together salad ingredients.
- Lay your tortillas flat and layer lettuce, salad, sunflower seeds, and apple slices on each.
- Drizzle with dressing
- Roll up tightly like a burrito and slice in half.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 jalapenos de-seeded and minced (about ½ cup)
- ½ cup crumbled bacon
- ¾ cup cream cheese
- 1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese divided into 1 cup and ½ cup
- ¼ cup BBQ sauce
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together minced jalapeno, bacon, cream cheese, 1 cup cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce.
- Spread mixture into a casserole dish and top with remaining shredded cheese.
- Bake uncovered at 425°F for 20 - 25 minutes, or until mixture is heated through and bubbling and cheese is melted.
- Serve hot with your favorite chips, crackers, or fresh veggies.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- olive oil
- 1 cup chopped sweet yellow onion
- 2 medium garlic cloves minced (do you have a garlic press? you should.)
- 1 teaspoon seasoned salt
- 2 pounds cooked ground beef
- 30 ounces diced tomatoes canned
- 30 ounces plain tomato sauce canned
- 1/3 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 6 cups chicken stock here’s how to make your own
- 1 head cabbage chopped
- 3 cups quick cooking white rice
Instructions
STOVE TOP
- In a large stock pot brown ground beef (drain excess liquid if desired), then add onion, garlic, and seasoned salt until mixture is aromatic and onions are translucent.
- Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and 4 cups chicken stock. Bring back to a simmer.
- Stir in cabbage and cook on medium/low covered about 20 minutes until cabbage is wilted and softened. Stir in rice and cover until rice is ready.
- Stir in remaining chicken stock, as needed until desired consistency is reached. Enjoy!
INSTANT POT
- In inner pot on saute mode, brown ground beef (drain excess liquid if desired), then add onion, garlic, and seasoned salt until mixture is aromatic and onions are translucent.
- Add diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, 4 cups chicken stock, and cabbage.
- Cover, set to ‘sealing’ and cook on manual (high pressure) for 3 minutes. Hit cancel, NPR ten minutes, then release remaining pressure.
- Stir in rice and cover (pot should not be on, rice will cook with residual heat). Allow to sit for 5 - 7 minutes until rice is cooked to your liking.
- Stir in remaining chicken stock, if you wish, until desired consistency is reached, (bring back to a simmer on saute mod) . Enjoy!
SLOW COOKER
- Brown ground beef on stovetop (drain excess liquid if desired). Add all ingredients EXCEPT rice to slow cooker.
- Cover, and cook on high for 4 - 6 hours or low for 8 - 10 hours. Stir in rice and cover. Allow to sit for 5 - 7 minutes until rice is cooked to your liking.
- Stir in remaining stock, if you wish, until desired consistency is reached.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1½ cups creamy peanut butter
- ½ cup butter room temp
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 cups powdered sugar more as needed
- 1 package semi-sweet chocolate chips 12 ounces
- 2 tablespoons shortening
Instructions
- Mix peanut butter, butter, vanilla and salt with a mixer until blended (try using an electric mixer on low). Add 2 cups powdered sugar, blend.
- Use additional powdered sugar until mixture can be shaped into a ball and will stay on a toothpick. Shape into about 1 inch balls and refrigerate until firm.
- Place chocolate chips and shortening in microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 15 - 20 second increments, mixing in-between until chocolate is melted. (You can re-melt as needed when making balls).
- Insert toothpick into balls. Dip into chocolate (leaving some of the peanut butter showing on top), then remove excess. Place on a parchment lined tray. Remove toothpick and smooth over holes. Refrigerate until firm.