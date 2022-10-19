McDonald’s tests sale of Krispy Kreme doughnuts at few locations

A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

For a limited time, select McDonald’s restaurants are testing the sale of Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts.

The company said it would begin a limited-time test on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at nine restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky, and the surrounding area.

[TRENDING: JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach | Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in De Leon Springs State Park | VOTE: Help Amanda Castro choose costume for baby’s 1st Halloween | Become a News 6 Insider]

McDonald’s said it would test three types of Krispy Kreme items:

Original glazed

Chocolate iced with sprinkles

Raspberry-filled

“McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions. This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants,” the company said in a release.

McDonald’s did not say how long the test would be.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: