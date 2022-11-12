🍺Highest rated stouts in Florida

The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume.
Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double stouts), Russian imperial stouts, but there are also oatmeal stouts, milk stouts, oyster stouts, blonde stouts, barrel-aged pastry stouts, and more—and they all have varying flavor profiles, colors, and alcohol strengths.
Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:
Stacker compiled a list of the best stouts from Florida using data from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 stouts per brewery were included. Accompanying each stout is its brewery, its rating on BeerAdvocate, the stout type, and its ABV. Are you interested in expanding your horizons past the most mainstream of the stouts? Check out the best stouts brewed in your very own state.
BeerAdvocate
#25. Mexican Coffee
- Rating: 4.24 (110 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.30%
- Brewery: Funky Buddha Brewery
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#24. I'm So Excited, I'm So Scared
- Rating: 4.27 (231 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 10.00%
- Brewery: Funky Buddha Brewery
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#23. Boss Tycoon
- Rating: 4.34 (51 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 14.00%
- Brewery: J. Wakefield Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#22. Hazelnut Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout With Cocoa Nibs
- Rating: 4.34 (81 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.50%
- Brewery: Cycle Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#21. El Mariachi - Brandy Barrel-Aged
- Rating: 4.41 (45 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 10.20%
- Brewery: Aardwolf Brewing Company
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Florida
BeerAdvocate
#20. The Love Below
- Rating: 4.37 (210 ratings)
- Type: Russian Imperial Stout
- ABV: 12.00%
- Brewery: Funky Buddha Brewery
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#19. Black Aggie - FlufferNutter - Double Barrel
- Rating: 4.44 (52 ratings)
- Type: Russian Imperial Stout
- ABV: 13.00%
- Brewery: Hidden Springs Ale Works
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#18. Marshal Zhukov's Imperial Stout
- Rating: 4.37 (3,043 ratings)
- Type: Russian Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.80%
- Brewery: Cigar City Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#17. Rocky Road
- Rating: 4.45 (115 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.00%
- Brewery: Angry Chair Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#16. Imperial German Chocolate Coffee Cupcake Stout
- Rating: 4.49 (64 ratings)
- Type: Russian Imperial Stout
- ABV: 10.60%
- Brewery: Angry Chair Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
You may also like: Florida is the #8 state with the fewest people living near toxic release facilities
BeerAdvocate
#15. Big Poppa
- Rating: 4.45 (147 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 17.00%
- Brewery: J. Wakefield Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#14. The Adjunct Trail
- Rating: 4.53 (46 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 10.50%
- Brewery: Angry Chair Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#13. Rare DOS 1
- Rating: 4.49 (71 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.00%
- Brewery: Cycle Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#12. Rare DOS
- Rating: 4.44 (447 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 10.00%
- Brewery: Cycle Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#11. Marshal Zhukov's Imperial Stout - Zhukov's Penultimate Push
- Rating: 4.45 (366 ratings)
- Type: Russian Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.00%
- Brewery: Cigar City Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
You may also like: The Black homeownership gap in Florida
BeerAdvocate
#10. Caffè Americano
- Rating: 4.46 (1,248 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 12.00%
- Brewery: Cigar City Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#9. DBR
- Rating: 4.5 (180 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 14.50%
- Brewery: Cycle Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#8. Hunahpu's Imperial Stout - Bourbon Barrel-Aged
- Rating: 4.51 (431 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 14.60%
- Brewery: Cigar City Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#7. Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout
- Rating: 4.52 (322 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.50%
- Brewery: Angry Chair Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#6. Label Us Notorious - Calvados BA Big Poppa
- Rating: 4.59 (80 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 17.00%
- Brewery: J. Wakefield Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
You may also like: Recipes from Florida
BeerAdvocate
#5. I Let My Tape Rock
- Rating: 4.64 (95 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 17.00%
- Brewery: J. Wakefield Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#4. Hunahpu's Imperial Stout
- Rating: 4.57 (4,445 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 10.20%
- Brewery: Cigar City Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#3. Rare Scooop
- Rating: 4.67 (207 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: not available
- Brewery: Cycle Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#2. It Was All A Dream
- Rating: 4.69 (190 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 17.00%
- Brewery: J. Wakefield Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
BeerAdvocate
#1. Barrel Aged Imperial German Chocolate Cupcake Stout
- Rating: 4.71 (356 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.00%
- Brewery: Angry Chair Brewing
- Read more on BeerAdvocate
You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Florida, according to Tripadvisor