🍺Highest-rated bars in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone.
When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
For hotels and restaurants, reviews can boost foot traffic to a location. But at times, they can be misleading in that they disproportionately cover more touristy areas while ignoring some local gems. In New York City, for example, a majority of highly rated bars were located in the Theater District—likely due to all the tourists who flock there and are more inclined to leave reviews.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated bars and pubs in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some bars on the list may have recently closed.
#19. The Guesthouse
- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bars & Pubs, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1321 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803-2542
#18. Ember
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 42 W Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801-2457
#17. Paddywagon
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings:
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7940 Via Dellagio Way Ste 118, Orlando, FL 32819-5400
#16. World of Beer
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3402 Technological Ave, Orlando, FL 32817-1402
#15. Downtown Pourhouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801-2606
#14. Market on Magnolia
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32801-3273
#13. Thirsty Topher
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 1609 Alden Rd, Orlando, FL 32803-1844
#12. Fairways Pub
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4012 Central Florida Pkwy The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, FL 32837
#11. Ollie's Public House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3400 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-3602
#10. Bar Louie
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8510 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
#9. The Hammered Lamb
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1235 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804-6411
#8. Roque Pub
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bars & Pubs, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3076 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806-3376
#7. Vitale, Spa Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4012 Central Florida Parkway The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Orlando, FL 32837
#6. Ten 10 Brewing Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1010 Virginia Dr, Orlando, FL 32803-2532
#5. Game Changers
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (354 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7500 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-8235
#4. Vanbarry's Public House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4120 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806-6925
#3. World of Beer
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 431 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL 32801-1911
#2. The Parkview
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 136 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-4315
#1. Yard House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,745 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8367 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819
