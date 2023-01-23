Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/23/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 5 pound whole chicken
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
- 1 12 ounce can of beer
- 2 cloves whole garlic
- 1/4 – 1 /2 cup salsa
Instructions
- Brush the outside of the chicken with olive oil.
- Season with the Cajun seasoning.
- Empty out (or drink!) half of the can of beer. Place the can in an upright chicken roaster.
- Drop the garlic cloves into the beer can.
- Carefully fit the chicken over the roaster so that the beer can is snug within the cavity of the chicken.
Oven Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Adjust the oven rack to the lower third of the oven.
- If your roaster does not have a drip pan, place the roaster in a pie plate or casserole dish.
- Place the chicken on the roaster, standing up, into the oven
- Bake for 18 minutes per pound, until an instant read thermometer reaches 165 – 170 degrees.
- Remove chicken from the oven. Allow to rest 15 minutes before serving.
Grill Method:
- Prepare grill for indirect heat – once the briquettes have enough ash on them, pile the briquettes to one side, leaving a “cool” side. If using a gas grill, turn on all burners until grill reaches 350 degrees, then turn off the burners on one side.
- Place chicken on the “cool” side of the grill.
- Roast for 1-1/2 – 2 hours, rotating about halfway through cooking time, until an instant read thermometer measures an internal temperature of 180 degrees.
- Remove chicken from the grill. Allow to rest 15 minutes before serving.
For the sauce:
- Pour the beer left in the can into a saucepan. Mix with the salsa and simmer until heated through. Serve on the side as a dipping sauce.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 slices of bread torn up into small pieces
- 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 3 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar
- 6 slices raw bacon
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3/4 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon dry ground mustard
- ½ cup barbecue sauce
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside.
- Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste.
- Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined.
- Form beef mixture into a loaf on a greased cookie sheet. Spread the barbecue sauce over the top. Bake for I hour and 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.
- In the meantime, chop the remaining strip of bacon and fry it until it is crisp. Drain on a paper towel.
- Allow the meatloaf to rest for five minutes before serving. Top with the crispy bacon bits.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups tomato juice
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 small onion chopped (about 1 cup)
- 5 small-to-medium red or yellow new potatoes cubed
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 stalk celery diced
- 1 (15 ounce can) lima beans
- 1 (15 ounce can) black-eyed peas
- 1 ½ – 2 cups cooked pot roast or ground beef
- 1 (12 ounce bag) frozen mixed vegetables
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Combine tomato juice and chicken broth in a large stockpot over medium high heat.
- Add onions, potato, celery and garlic. Bring to a boil.
- Cover, reduce heat, and simmer for 40 minutes.
- Add lima beans, black-eyed peas, roast and frozen mixed vegetables. Simmer until heated through, about 10 more minutes.
- Season with salt and pepper.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds red potatoes
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 ½ teaspoons snipped fresh thyme or 1/2 tsp. dried thyme crushed
- 4 tablespoons butter divided
- 4 ounces fontina cheese shredded (1 cup)
- 4 ounces Parmesan cheese finely shredded (1 cup)
- 1/3 cup crumbled blue cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup panko Japanese-style bread crumbs
- 1/4 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil, over medium heat. Slice potatoes into ¼-inch slices. Add potatoes to pot and parboil for about 10 minutes, or until potatoes are slightly tender. Drain potatoes and return to pot.
- In a small skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium low and add the garlic. Sauté until tender and fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Add garlic to potatoes along with cheeses and salt and pepper. Gently stir potatoes to combine ingredients.
- Grease a 9 x 13 x 2 inch casserole dish. Evenly spread potatoes in the dish. Pour buttermilk over mixture.
- Melt remaining three tablespoons of butter and mix with panko breadcrumbs and Italian seasoning. Spread breadcrumbs over top of potatoes.
- Place pan in the oven and bake for 20-30 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. If breadcrumb topping begins to brown too quickly, loosely cover pan with foil.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
For the cookie dough:
- 6 ounces unsalted butter
- ¼ cup light brown sugar firmly packed
- ¼ cup cane syrup
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1¼ cups about 1 sleeve graham cracker crumbs, ground fine
- ¾ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoon whole milk
For the marshmallow center:
- 1 12 ounce container marshmallow crème
For the chocolate Coating:
- 1 16 ounces bag bittersweet chocolate (I used Ghirardelli)
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or canola oil
Instructions
- In a medium mixing bowl, cream butter, brown sugar, syrup, and vanilla until mixture is fluffy, about 1 minute.
- In a separate bowl, combine flour, graham cracker crumbs, kosher salt, baking powder, baking soda, and ground cinnamon.
- With the mixer on low, gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients until dry ingredients are thoroughly incorporated. In a slow, steady stream, add the milk. Continue to mix until the dough comes together and leave the side of the bowl.
- Turn dough out onto a large sheet of plastic wrap. Flatten with the palm of your hand. Wrap the edges of the plastic wrap around the dough. Refrigerate for up to1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Turn chilled dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. You may need to let the dough sit a room temperature for 5-10 minutes to make it easier to work with. Roll the dough until it is ¼ inch thick. Cut out cookies using a 3-inch round cookie cutter. Place cookies on a prepared cookie sheet.
- Bake cookies 10-12 minutes. They will still be soft when you remove them from the oven. Allow cookies to cool 10-15 minutes until you can carefully transfer them to a cooling rack. Allow cookies to cool completely before beginning the next step.
- Once your cookies have cooled, spoon approximately ¼ cup of marshmallow crème into the center of 12 cookies. Top marshmallow with a second cookie, then gently press down until the marshmallow just touches the edge. Place sandwiches on a cookie sheet and chill for at least 15 minutes.
- In the meantime, melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in a heatproof bowl set over a small pan of boiling water. Once the chocolate has melted, remove pan from the heat and allow the chocolate to cool until it is still warm to the touch, but not longer hot. Slowly whisk in the oil.
- Using two forks, gently place once sandwich cookie into the warm chocolate. Turn until thoroughly coated. Then remove cookies to a parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Let cookies stand until chocolate shell has completely hardened.