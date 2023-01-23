Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 1/23/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Drunk Chicken

Ingredients

Instructions

Carefully fit the chicken over the roaster so that the beer can is snug within the cavity of the chicken.

Empty out (or drink!) half of the can of beer. Place the can in an upright chicken roaster.

Place the chicken on the roaster, standing up, into the oven

If your roaster does not have a drip pan, place the roaster in a pie plate or casserole dish.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Adjust the oven rack to the lower third of the oven.

Roast for 1-1/2 – 2 hours, rotating about halfway through cooking time, until an instant read thermometer measures an internal temperature of 180 degrees.

Prepare grill for indirect heat – once the briquettes have enough ash on them, pile the briquettes to one side, leaving a “cool” side. If using a gas grill, turn on all burners until grill reaches 350 degrees, then turn off the burners on one side.

Pour the beer left in the can into a saucepan. Mix with the salsa and simmer until heated through. Serve on the side as a dipping sauce.

TUESDAY

Barbecue Bacon Meatloaf

Ingredients

Instructions

Allow the meatloaf to rest for five minutes before serving. Top with the crispy bacon bits.

In the meantime, chop the remaining strip of bacon and fry it until it is crisp. Drain on a paper towel.

Form beef mixture into a loaf on a greased cookie sheet. Spread the barbecue sauce over the top. Bake for I hour and 15 minutes or the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.

Scrape the paste out into the mixing bowl with the breadcrumbs. Add the ground beef, milk, egg, Worcestershire, and mustard. Mix until ingredients are evenly combined.

Combine salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, brown sugar, and FIVE slices of the bacon in the food processor. Combine until the mixture forms a thick paste.

Process bread in a food processor until it becomes course crumbs. Pour bread crumbs into a large mixing bowl and set aside.

WEDNESDAY

Vegetable Beef Soup

Ingredients

Instructions

THURSDAY

Cheesy Oven Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

Instructions

Place pan in the oven and bake for 20-30 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. If breadcrumb topping begins to brown too quickly, loosely cover pan with foil.

Melt remaining three tablespoons of butter and mix with panko breadcrumbs and Italian seasoning. Spread breadcrumbs over top of potatoes.

In a small skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium low and add the garlic. Sauté until tender and fragrant, about 1-2 minutes. Add garlic to potatoes along with cheeses and salt and pepper. Gently stir potatoes to combine ingredients.

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil, over medium heat. Slice potatoes into ¼-inch slices. Add potatoes to pot and parboil for about 10 minutes, or until potatoes are slightly tender. Drain potatoes and return to pot.

FRIDAY

Homemade Moon Pies

Ingredients

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, cream butter, brown sugar, syrup, and vanilla until mixture is fluffy, about 1 minute.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, graham cracker crumbs, kosher salt, baking powder, baking soda, and ground cinnamon.

With the mixer on low, gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients until dry ingredients are thoroughly incorporated. In a slow, steady stream, add the milk. Continue to mix until the dough comes together and leave the side of the bowl.

Turn dough out onto a large sheet of plastic wrap. Flatten with the palm of your hand. Wrap the edges of the plastic wrap around the dough. Refrigerate for up to1 hour.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Turn chilled dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. You may need to let the dough sit a room temperature for 5-10 minutes to make it easier to work with. Roll the dough until it is ¼ inch thick. Cut out cookies using a 3-inch round cookie cutter. Place cookies on a prepared cookie sheet.

Bake cookies 10-12 minutes. They will still be soft when you remove them from the oven. Allow cookies to cool 10-15 minutes until you can carefully transfer them to a cooling rack. Allow cookies to cool completely before beginning the next step.

Once your cookies have cooled, spoon approximately ¼ cup of marshmallow crème into the center of 12 cookies. Top marshmallow with a second cookie, then gently press down until the marshmallow just touches the edge. Place sandwiches on a cookie sheet and chill for at least 15 minutes.

In the meantime, melt the chocolate in a double boiler or in a heatproof bowl set over a small pan of boiling water. Once the chocolate has melted, remove pan from the heat and allow the chocolate to cool until it is still warm to the touch, but not longer hot. Slowly whisk in the oil.