Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/20/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Creamy Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

Instructions

Add in cooked macaroni. Gently stir until macaroni is coated with the cheese mixture.

Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese. Continue to stir until cheese is melted.

Return pan to heat and bring to simmer. Stirring constantly, continue to simmer until mixture has begun to thicken.

Remove pan from heat. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly, until milk is incorporated and smooth.

Sprinkle in flour and whisk to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes to get rid of the starchy flavor in the flour.

In the meantime, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

Cook macaroni according to package directions, reducing the cooking time by about 1-2 minutes. Drain and set aside.

TUESDAY

Shrimp Nachos

Ingredients

Instructions

Combine the olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning in a medium mixing bowl. Stir to coat the shrimp. Set aside.

Add the cheddar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth.

Add the green chilis and bring the sauce to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

Slowly stir in milk, continuing to whisk until mixture is smooth and does not contain any lumps.

Gradually whisk in flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow the flour to brown.

Place the nachos in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.

Spread the shrimp over the top of the black beans. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the Monterrey Jack Cheese.

Drizzle the chili cheese sauce over the chips and top with half of the Monterey Jack cheese.

Arrange the tortilla chips in a thin layer in a 9 x 10 casserole dish or on a large baking sheet covered with foil.

WEDNESDAY

Oven Roasted Roast Beef

Ingredients

Instructions

A half hour before cooking, set the meat out to come to room temperature.

Preheat broiler. Move oven rack to the topmost position, or where the roast will be at least five inches from the heat.

Heat vegetable in a large ovenproof skillet over medium high heat.

Combine salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and thyme leaves. Season both sides of meat with the seasoning mixture. Gently pat the seasonings into the meat.

Brown roast in hot oil, about 3-4 minutes per side (or until meat no longer sticks to the bottom of the pan).

Place meat under broiler, about five inches below element. Leave oven door slightly ajar to prevent overcooking. Cook for 15 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant read thermometer reads 135 degrees for medium rare, 155 degrees for medium well.

Remove the roast from the pan and set aside. Place 1 tablespoon of butter on top of the roast to melt while it rests. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes. Tent with aluminum foil to trap the heat.

In the meantime, place the skillet on a burner at medium heat. Add the red wine and scrap any browned bits off the bottom of the pan.

Add the remaining butter to the pan and stir to melt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.