Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 2/20/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 16 ounces elbow macaroni
- 2 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
- 1 1/2 cups evaporated milk
- 2 cups room temperature smoked cheddar cheese shredded
- Paprika and chopped fresh parsley optional
Instructions
- Cook macaroni according to package directions, reducing the cooking time by about 1-2 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- In the meantime, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Sprinkle in flour and whisk to combine. Cook for 1-2 minutes to get rid of the starchy flavor in the flour.
- Add salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.
- Remove pan from heat. Gradually add milk, whisking constantly, until milk is incorporated and smooth.
- Return pan to heat and bring to simmer. Stirring constantly, continue to simmer until mixture has begun to thicken.
- Reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese. Continue to stir until cheese is melted.
- Add in cooked macaroni. Gently stir until macaroni is coated with the cheese mixture.
- Garnish with paprika and chopped fresh parsley, if desired.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
For the shrimp:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 large cloves garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 1 pound large shrimp peeled and deveined
For the green chili cheese sauce:
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 (10 oz.) can chopped green chilies, drained
- 2 cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
For the nachos:
- 1 (10 ounce) bag tortilla chips
- 2 cups grated Monterrey Jack cheese
- 1 can black beans rinsed and drained
- 1 Roma tomato diced
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
- Pickled jalapenos optional
- Chopped cilantro optional
Instructions
- Combine the olive oil, garlic and Cajun seasoning in a medium mixing bowl. Stir to coat the shrimp. Set aside.
For the green chili cheese sauce:
- In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat.
- Gradually whisk in flour. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring constantly. Do not allow the flour to brown.
- Slowly stir in milk, continuing to whisk until mixture is smooth and does not contain any lumps.
- Add the green chilis and bring the sauce to a simmer. Continue to cook for about 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
- Add the cheddar, salt, and cayenne pepper. Stir until sauce is smooth.
For the nachos:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.
- Arrange the tortilla chips in a thin layer in a 9 x 10 casserole dish or on a large baking sheet covered with foil.
- Drizzle the chili cheese sauce over the chips and top with half of the Monterey Jack cheese.
- Spoon the black beans over the shredded cheese.
- Spread the shrimp over the top of the black beans. Sprinkle with the remaining half of the Monterrey Jack Cheese.
- Place the nachos in the oven and bake until cheese is melted, about 8-10 minutes.
- Top with diced tomatoes, green onions, pickled jalapenos and cilantro.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2-3 pound boneless English roast
- 1 tablespoon Kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
- 2 tablespoons butter divided
- ¼ cup red wine
Instructions
- A half hour before cooking, set the meat out to come to room temperature.
- Preheat broiler. Move oven rack to the topmost position, or where the roast will be at least five inches from the heat.
- Heat vegetable in a large ovenproof skillet over medium high heat.
- Combine salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and thyme leaves. Season both sides of meat with the seasoning mixture. Gently pat the seasonings into the meat.
- Brown roast in hot oil, about 3-4 minutes per side (or until meat no longer sticks to the bottom of the pan).
- Place meat under broiler, about five inches below element. Leave oven door slightly ajar to prevent overcooking. Cook for 15 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant read thermometer reads 135 degrees for medium rare, 155 degrees for medium well.
- Remove the roast from the pan and set aside. Place 1 tablespoon of butter on top of the roast to melt while it rests. Allow meat to rest for 15 minutes. Tent with aluminum foil to trap the heat.
- In the meantime, place the skillet on a burner at medium heat. Add the red wine and scrap any browned bits off the bottom of the pan.
- Add the remaining butter to the pan and stir to melt. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Slice roast against the grain. Serve drizzled with pan sauce.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- ½ cup diced onion
- 8 ounces sliced white button mushrooms
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 cup beef broth
- ½ cup full-bodied red wine
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add onion and mushrooms and cook until tender, about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add minced garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Add flour and stir to coat the vegetables. Sauté for two minutes.
- Whisk in the beef broth, red wine and thyme.
- Bring the liquid to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium low and simmer until the sauce begins to thicken, about 10-15 minutes more, stirring occasionally.
- Season the sauce with salt and pepper.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 3 wooden skewers soaked in water
- 4 wedges angel food cake
- 4-1 ounce squares semi-sweet chocolate
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter melted
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 banana peeled, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 rings fresh pineapple cut into 3/4-inch wedges
- Ice cream and your favorite toppings optional
Instructions
- Thirty minutes prior to grilling, soak wooden skewers in water to prevent burning.
- Prepare grill for medium heat.
- Gently cut a slit into the center of each angel food cake wedge, being careful not to cut all the way through the cake. Place one piece of chocolate into the center of each wedge.
- Brush the outside of each piece of cake with the melted butter.
- Combine sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl.
- Place sliced banana in a small bowl. Pour lemon juice over the banana slices and stir to coat.
- Add banana and pineapple to the cinnamon sugar mixture. Stir to coat.
- Alternate pineapple and banana slices on the skewers.
- Place fruit skewers over the coals. Grill 3 minutes on each side. Remove from heat.
- Place cake wedges on the grill. Grill for 4 minutes on each side or until cake is brown and develops grill marks.
- To serve, place one fruit skewer in the center of each cake wedge. Remove the skewers.
- Serve with ice cream and choice of toppings, if desired.