Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/6/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.

MONDAY

Maple Glazed Pork Loin Chops

Ingredients

Instructions

Add maple syrup mixture to pan. Scrap up any browned bit on the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook for 5-7 minutes more, turning chops to coat, until pork chop juices run clear and glaze has thickened.

Add chops to the pan and cook 2 minutes per side until outside is brown. Combine juice or cider, maple syrup, and vinegar. Reduce heat to medium.

Combine chili powder, salt, and cayenne pepper. Season both sides of pork chops generously with spice mixture.

Preheat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

TUESDAY

Tamale Pie

Ingredients

Instructions

To assemble, spread meat in an even layer over the bottom of the crock of a slow cooker. Gently spread tamale dough over the top of the meat mixture. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours until dough is set.

In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and broth. Add mixture to meat and stir to combine.

In the meantime, preheat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium and add ground venison or beef and onions. Cook until meat is no longer pink, being sure to break up any large chunks. Add minced garlic and cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in enchilada sauce.

Whisk together masa, baking powder, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add broth and oil and stir to combine until dough becomes soft paste. Cover bowl let dough rest for at least 15 minutes at room temperature.

WEDNESDAY

Chicken Peanut Stew

Ingredients

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Place the chicken thighs in a large stock pot. Cover them with water.

Bring the water to a boil, reduce the heat, then simmer the chicken thighs for 20 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat.

Remove the chicken thighs from the pot and set aside until cool enough to chop into 3/4-inch chunks.

Reserve three cups of the remaining broth from the pot.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add the onions, bell pepper and celery and cook for 7-10 minutes until the vegetables are tender.

Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.

Add the tomato paste, diced tomatoes and peanut butter. Stir until combined with the vegetables.

Add the reserved chicken broth and okra and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat to medium low, then simmer uncovered for 30 minutes.

Add the diced chicken pieces back to the pot and cook until heated through, about 1-2 minutes more.

Season with salt and pepper, to taste.