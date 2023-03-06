Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/6/23

This week’s recipes from CookingBride.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 4 (1-inch thick) pork loin chops
- ¼ cup apple juice or cider
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon cider vinegar
Instructions
- Preheat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Combine chili powder, salt, and cayenne pepper. Season both sides of pork chops generously with spice mixture.
- Add chops to the pan and cook 2 minutes per side until outside is brown. Combine juice or cider, maple syrup, and vinegar. Reduce heat to medium.
- Add maple syrup mixture to pan. Scrap up any browned bit on the bottom of the pan. Continue to cook for 5-7 minutes more, turning chops to coat, until pork chop juices run clear and glaze has thickened.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
Tamale Dough:
- 2 cups instant Masa Harina
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
Filling:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 pounds ground venison or beef
- 1 small onion finely chopped
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 1 10 oz. can red enchilada sauce
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 cup beef broth
Instructions
- Whisk together masa, baking powder, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add broth and oil and stir to combine until dough becomes soft paste. Cover bowl let dough rest for at least 15 minutes at room temperature.
- In the meantime, preheat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Reduce heat to medium and add ground venison or beef and onions. Cook until meat is no longer pink, being sure to break up any large chunks. Add minced garlic and cook for 2 more minutes. Stir in enchilada sauce.
- In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and broth. Add mixture to meat and stir to combine.
- To assemble, spread meat in an even layer over the bottom of the crock of a slow cooker. Gently spread tamale dough over the top of the meat mixture. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours until dough is set.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 onion diced
- 1 green bell pepper diced
- 1 stalk celery sliced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes
- 1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
- 1 cup sliced okra
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Hot cooked white rice
- Chopped peanuts for garnish, optional
- Cilantro for garnish, optional
Instructions
- Place the chicken thighs in a large stock pot. Cover them with water.
- Bring the water to a boil, reduce the heat, then simmer the chicken thighs for 20 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat.
- Remove the chicken thighs from the pot and set aside until cool enough to chop into 3/4-inch chunks.
- Reserve three cups of the remaining broth from the pot.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add the onions, bell pepper and celery and cook for 7-10 minutes until the vegetables are tender.
- Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Add the tomato paste, diced tomatoes and peanut butter. Stir until combined with the vegetables.
- Add the reserved chicken broth and okra and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to medium low, then simmer uncovered for 30 minutes.
- Add the diced chicken pieces back to the pot and cook until heated through, about 1-2 minutes more.
- Season with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Serve over hot cooked rice and garnish with chopped peanuts and cilantro if desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons water
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- 4 cups fresh spring lettuce salad greens
- 1 red bell pepper cut into thin strips
- 1 yellow bell pepper cut into thin strips
- 1 cup chopped broccoli florets
- ½ cup diced tomato
- ½ cup blue cheese crumbles
- 8 ounces cooked roast beef sliced into strips
- Creamy herb salad dressing *
Instructions
- Dissolve the brown sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, then stir until the mixture becomes thick. Stir in the pecans to coat. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
- To assemble the salad, arrange the greens over a large platter (or large salad bowl). Spread the bell pepper strips and broccoli over the top.
- Sprinkle with tomatoes and blue cheese.
- Top with candied pecans.
- Arrange the steak strips over the top.
- Garnish with creamy herb salad dressing.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups finely crushed graham crackers
- 1/3 cup butter melted
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut
- 1 cup pecans chopped
- 1 (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and sugar. Press mixture into the bottom of a greased 8 x 8-inch baking dish. Bake crust for 7 minutes. Allow to cool completely.
- Layer chocolate chips, coconut, and pecans over graham cracker crust. Pour condensed milk over the top.
- Bake for 25 minutes. Cut into squares before serving.