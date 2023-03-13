Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 3/13/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup self rising flour plus more for surface/kneading
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt, full fat
- 1 egg whisked, optional
- seasonings, optional
Instructions
- Fold together the flour and the yogurt. Knead until no longer sticky, sprinkling in a little extra flour if needed, and form into a ball. Cut the ball into 4 even sections.
- Form each of the sections into a ball, and gently pinch a 1″ hole into the middle, shaping the outside into a ring about 1″ in diameter. (Make sure to create a large hole as the dough will puff up a lot!)
- Brush the tops of the dough with the whisked egg, and sprinkle on any desired toppings. Gently transfer to the basket of your air fryer.
- Bake in the air fryer at 350° F for 10 minutes, until puffed up, cooked through, and the tops are golden brown.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1.5 - 2 pounds chicken breasts cooked and shredded
- 8 tortillas flour or corn
- ½ medium yellow onion finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 4 tablespoons salted butter
- 4 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 2 cups chicken broth or stock
- 1 can chopped green chiles 4 ounces
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 cups shredded Monterey jack divided equally in halves
Instructions
- Heat the oil in a medium sized skillet, then add the onion, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Sauté until the onion is tender, then add the shredded chicken and cook until heated through. Remove from heat and stir in 1 cup of shredded monterey jack cheese. Set aside.
- In a medium sized saucepan, melt the butter and whisk in the flour. Allow to cook about a minute, then slowly whisk in the chicken broth. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the sour cream and green chiles. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Spread about ½ cup of the sour cream sauce onto the bottom of a 9x13 inch casserole dish.
- Divide the chicken mixture into 8 equal portions. Put each portion into the center of a flour tortilla. Roll up the tortilla and place seam side down into the casserole dish.
- Pour the remaining sour cream sauce evenly over the rolled up tortillas, then sprinkle the remaining cup of Monterey jack cheese over the top.
- Bake at 350° F for 20 to 30 minutes, until cheese is melted and sauce is bubbling around the edges.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 pounds beef, cut into bite sized pieces pictured is stew beef
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil alternative: olive oil or vegetable oil
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- ½ cup honey
- ½ cup ketchup
- ½ cup soy sauce or coconut aminos
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano or Italian seasoning
- 1 cup cold filtered water
- Optional: green onion, scallions, parsley, sesame seeds
- 1 - 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with an equal amount of cold water for thickening, if desired
Instructions
SLOW COOKER DIRECTIONS
- In a large skillet, heat oil over medium / medium-high heat and, working in batches, brown the beef pieces on all sides. (You don’t need to cook through, just get some caramelization on each side). Make sure not to crowd the pan.
- Add browned meat to the slow cooker.
- In a bowl, whisk together the garlic, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, and oregano. Pour over meat. Add water and stir to combine everything.
- Cover and cook 4 – 6 hours on LOW (we do not recommend cooking this recipe on high as it may cause the honey to burn).
- Check after 4 hours. If your meat is tender and you want to thicken the sauce, then stir in your cornstarch slurry in 1 tablespoon increments until desired consistency is reached and finish with sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
- If the meat is not tender yet, but the sauce is nearly gone, add a little more water and stir to avoid burning the honey. Cover and continue cooking.
- When meat has reached your preferred tenderness, if you want to thicken the sauce, stir in your cornstarch slurry in 1 tablespoon increments until desired consistency is reached. Finish with sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
INSTANT POT DIRECTIONS
- Using sauté mode and working in batches, heat oil and brown the beef pieces on all sides. (You don’t need to cook through, just get some caramelization on each side). Make sure not to crowd the pan.
- In a bowl, whisk together the garlic, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, and oregano. Pour over meat. Add water and stir to combine everything.
- Cover and set to ‘sealing’. Cook on high (manual) for 20 minutes. Allow a natural pressure release of at least 10 minutes.
- Remove lid and turn on sauté mode. If you want to thicken the sauce, stir in cornstarch in 1 tablespoon increments until desired consistency is reached. Finish with sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
DUTCH OVEN DIRECTIONS
- Place Dutch oven on the stove top and brown steak pieces in sesame oil over medium / medium-high heat. Work in batches if necessary so you don’t crowd the pan.
- In a bowl, whisk together the garlic, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, and oregano. Pour over meat. Add water and stir to combine everything.
- Deglaze the bottom of the pan with the water, then whisk in remaining ingredients. Cover and place dutch oven in a 250°F oven. (If your dutch oven doesn’t have a good fitted lid, cover with foil and then put lid on to create a tighter seal.)
- Cook for 2 – 3 hours, until meat is tender. If you want to thicken the sauce, stir in cornstarch in 1 tablespoon increments until desired consistency is reached. Finish with sesame seeds and chopped green onion.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- ¼ cup butter salted
- ½ medium yellow or white onion diced
- 1 large carrot diced
- 1 large celery stalk diced
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon rubbed sage*
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 cup chicken broth
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 2 cups cooked chicken shredded or cubed
- 1 cup frozen peas
- double pie crust
Instructions
- Place one of the pie crusts in your pie plate it and gently stretch it over the sides to cover.
- Sauté the onion, carrot and celery in butter and cook until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in the flour and seasonings, and continue to cook another couple minutes.
- Pour in the chicken broth and the heavy cream, and simmer, stirring, until mixture has thickened (about 5 to 10 minutes).
- Stir in the cooked chicken and the frozen peas.
- Spoon the mixture into your prepared pie crust. Place the second pie crust on top and use a fork to crimp the edges together. Trim the excess off the sides, and vent the top.
- Bake at 400° F for 40 minutes, until filling is heated through and crust has turned golden brown.
- Remove from oven and allow pot pie to rest about 10 minutes before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 10 cups rice Chex cereal
- 6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
- 6 ounces green candy melts
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup mint M&M’s (or classic green M&M’s)
- 1 cup Andes mints chopped or broken into smaller pieces
Instructions
- Melt chocolate chips in a large microwave safe bowl on high power in 15 second increments, stirring between heatings.
- Pour half the cereal squares (5 cups) into the melted chocolate and stir until completely coated. Add in powdered sugar and mix.*
- In a second large microwave safe bowl melt candy melts in a large microwave safe bowl on high power in 10 second increments, stirring between heatings.
- Pour remaining cereal squares (5 cups) into the melted candy melts and stir until completely coated. Add in powdered sugar and mix.*
- Spread the mixtures onto a parchment lined baking sheet and allow to set. (We don’t recommend using waxed paper).
- Once set, combine both mixes of the coated squares into one container, add in M&M’s and mints, and gently stir to combine.