Chick-fil-A side salad to stay on menu, Watermelon Mint Lemonade to return

Following customer feedback, Chick-fil-A announced that it will be keeping its side salad on the menu going forward, according to a news release by the restaurant chain.

Chick-fil-A initially said that it was making the “difficult decision” to remove the salad from its menu starting on April 3.

However, the restaurant has since declared that it will continue to serve the salad at certain locations thanks to pushback from its guests.

“In an effort to simplify and refresh our menu, we made the difficult decision to remove the Side Salad from our menus earlier this month,” the release says. “However, based on feedback, we’ve chosen to continue serving the Side Salad at participating restaurant locations. We are thrilled that customers can continue enjoying this menu item.”

In addition, Chick-fil-A announced that it will be bringing back its Watermelon Mint Lemonade, Watermelon Mint Sunjoy, Frosted Watermelon Mint Lemonade and Watermelon Mint Iced Tea after a six-year hiatus.

