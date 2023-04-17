Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/17/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake at 350F degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, until cheese has melted and casserole is bubbly and heated through.

Press chicken mixture into a 9x13 casserole dish. Top with the remaining cup of shredded cheddar and bread crumb mixture.

In a smaller bowl mix together the cracker crumbs and melted butter.

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, cream cheese, bacon, 2 cups of shredded cheddar, condensed cream of chicken soup, milk and ranch dressing. Mix with an electric mixer. Add the cooked elbow macaroni and mix well.

TUESDAY

Dill Pickle Soup

Ingredients

Instructions

Stir in the cream, add the pickles, and heat through.

If desired, blend half of the soup using an immersion blender or by carefully removing half from the pot and using a stand blender, pulsing until creamy, and then carefully returning back to the pot.

Pour in the broth and add the potatoes. Bring to a simmer and let cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are fork tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Sprinkle in the flour and cook, continually stirring, for two minutes. Add the pickle brine and stir until thickened.

Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the carrots, celery, and onion and cook until the vegetables have started to become tender and the onions are translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

WEDNESDAY

Pan Seared Steak

Ingredients

Steak thick cut at least 1 1/2″ (The better the quality, the better the results. But you can totally do this with cheap cuts too. I promise, we don’t always eat rib-eye!)

Instructions

Pour a layer of rock salt onto a plate and place the steak over top. Cover the steak with rock salt. Let it sit (not refrigerated!) for at least 20 minutes. Forty-five minutes is better.

Bring a cast-iron skillet to screaming hot on the stove-top.

Drop some rendered bacon fat into the pan, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. It will smoke a lot. Now is probably a good time to disconnect the smoke detector. And open your windows.

Heavily season one side of the steak and lay it gently into the pan, seasoned side down. Let it sit for 2 minutes. Really, really. Two full minutes. Set your timer.

Season the second side of the steak and, using tongs, gently flip it over. Let it sit another two minutes.

Turn the heat off and throw a big ol’ blob of butter into the pan next to the steak. (The cast iron will be plenty hot enough to continue cooking the steak). When the butter’s melted, toss a handful of parsley in too.

Lift the steak up and let some butter and parsley underneath. Spoon some over top as well.

If you like your steak rare (like me!), you’re about finished. If you like it done more (sigh), flip it every thirty seconds or so until you reach desired doneness.

Remove steak to a clean plate and allow it to rest a few minutes while you put on your good yoga pants and a swipe of cherry lip balm.

Slice (against the grain) with a very sharp knife.