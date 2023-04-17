70º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/17/23

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Ingredients

  • 1 pound elbow macaroni prepared to al dente
  • 2 cups cooked chicken shredded or cubed
  • 8 ounces bacon cooked and crumbled
  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 3 cups shredded cheddar divided (2 cups & 1 cup)
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup 10.75 ounces
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1 packet ranch dressing mix
  • 1 cup crushed Ritz crackers
  • 2 tablespoons butter melted
  • green onions for topping

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, combine the chicken, cream cheese, bacon, 2 cups of shredded cheddar, condensed cream of chicken soup, milk and ranch dressing. Mix with an electric mixer. Add the cooked elbow macaroni and mix well.
  2. In a smaller bowl mix together the cracker crumbs and melted butter.
  3. Press chicken mixture into a 9x13 casserole dish. Top with the remaining cup of shredded cheddar and bread crumb mixture.
  4. Bake at 350F degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, until cheese has melted and casserole is bubbly and heated through.
  5. Garnish with green onion if desired.

TUESDAY

Dill Pickle Soup

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter salted
  • 2 cups diced carrots about 2 large carrots
  • 2 cups chopped celery about 3 medium sized stalks
  • 1 large yellow onion diced
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • ¼ cup all purpose flour
  • 1 cup pickle brine
  • 6 cups chicken broth
  • 1½ pounds Russet potatoes peeled & cut into 1/2″ cubes (about 3 medium sized potatoes)
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 2 to 3 cups chopped or sliced dill pickles

Instructions

  1. Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the carrots, celery, and onion and cook until the vegetables have started to become tender and the onions are translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
  2. Sprinkle in the flour and cook, continually stirring, for two minutes. Add the pickle brine and stir until thickened.
  3. Pour in the broth and add the potatoes. Bring to a simmer and let cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are fork tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
  4. If desired, blend half of the soup using an immersion blender or by carefully removing half from the pot and using a stand blender, pulsing until creamy, and then carefully returning back to the pot.
  5. Stir in the cream, add the pickles, and heat through.

WEDNESDAY

Pan Seared Steak

Ingredients

  • Steak thick cut at least 1 1/2″ (The better the quality, the better the results.  But you can totally do this with cheap cuts too.  I promise, we don’t always eat rib-eye!)
  • Rock salt also called ice cream salt
  • Rendered bacon fat or other fat/oil
  • Seasoned salt or a mix of salt, pepper, and garlic powder
  • Butter
  • Fresh parsley

Instructions

  1. Pour a layer of rock salt onto a plate and place the steak over top.  Cover the steak with rock salt.  Let it sit (not refrigerated!) for at least 20 minutes.  Forty-five minutes is better.
  2. Bring a cast-iron skillet to screaming hot on the stove-top.  
  3. Drop some rendered bacon fat into the pan, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. It will smoke a lot.  Now is probably a good time to disconnect the smoke detector.  And open your windows.
  4. Heavily season one side of the steak and lay it gently into the pan, seasoned side down.  Let it sit for 2 minutes.  Really, really.  Two full minutes.  Set your timer.
  5. Season the second side of the steak and, using tongs, gently flip it over.  Let it sit another two minutes.
  6. Turn the heat off and throw a big ol’ blob of butter into the pan next to the steak.  (The cast iron will be plenty hot enough to continue cooking the steak).  When the butter’s melted, toss a handful of parsley in too.
  7. Lift the steak up and let some butter and parsley underneath.  Spoon some over top as well.
  8. If you like your steak rare (like me!), you’re about finished.  If you like it done more (sigh), flip it every thirty seconds or so until you reach desired doneness.
  9. Remove steak to a clean plate and allow it to rest a few minutes while you put on your good yoga pants and a swipe of cherry lip balm.
  10. Slice (against the grain) with a very sharp knife.
  11. Enjoy!

THURSDAY

Curry Grilled Chicken Wings

Ingredients

  • 30 chicken wing pieces
  • 1 can coconut milk 15 ounces
  • 3-4 heaping tablespoons curry powder I adore Blue Mountain Hot Curry Powder
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard

Instructions

  1. Place wings on a greased or parchment lined cookie sheet (or you could use a silicone baking mat), season lightly with salt and pepper and bake at 375 degrees for ten minutes on each side.
  2. While chicken wings are baking, give the remaining ingredients a quick spin in your blender or food processor (or in my case magic bullet).
  3. Toss wings in half of the sauce and then throw on a medium heat grill for an additional five minutes on each side (or you could return them to the oven).
  4. Toss again in the remaining sauce and serve!

FRIDAY

Strawberry Jello Pie

Ingredients

  • 1 package strawberry jello (3 ounces)
  • ⅔ cup boiling water
  • ½ cup ice water
  • 8 ounces whipped topping (like cool whip) thawed
  • 1 graham cracker crust prepared
  • optional garnishes whipped cream/topping, sliced strawberries

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together the boiling water and jello until completely dissolved.
  2. Whisk in the ice water to cool down the jello mixture.
  3. Stir in the whipped topping until smooth & creamy.
  4. Chill the creamy jello mixture for 20 to 30 minutes, until it has started to thicken just slightly.
  5. Pour the the thickened filling into prepared graham cracker crust and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours.
  6. Garnish as desired.

