Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 4/17/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound elbow macaroni prepared to al dente
- 2 cups cooked chicken shredded or cubed
- 8 ounces bacon cooked and crumbled
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 3 cups shredded cheddar divided (2 cups & 1 cup)
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 can condensed cream of chicken soup 10.75 ounces
- ½ cup milk
- 1 packet ranch dressing mix
- 1 cup crushed Ritz crackers
- 2 tablespoons butter melted
- green onions for topping
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine the chicken, cream cheese, bacon, 2 cups of shredded cheddar, condensed cream of chicken soup, milk and ranch dressing. Mix with an electric mixer. Add the cooked elbow macaroni and mix well.
- In a smaller bowl mix together the cracker crumbs and melted butter.
- Press chicken mixture into a 9x13 casserole dish. Top with the remaining cup of shredded cheddar and bread crumb mixture.
- Bake at 350F degrees for 20 to 30 minutes, until cheese has melted and casserole is bubbly and heated through.
- Garnish with green onion if desired.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter salted
- 2 cups diced carrots about 2 large carrots
- 2 cups chopped celery about 3 medium sized stalks
- 1 large yellow onion diced
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ cup all purpose flour
- 1 cup pickle brine
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1½ pounds Russet potatoes peeled & cut into 1/2″ cubes (about 3 medium sized potatoes)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 to 3 cups chopped or sliced dill pickles
Instructions
- Melt butter in a large pot over medium heat. Add the carrots, celery, and onion and cook until the vegetables have started to become tender and the onions are translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Sprinkle in the flour and cook, continually stirring, for two minutes. Add the pickle brine and stir until thickened.
- Pour in the broth and add the potatoes. Bring to a simmer and let cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are fork tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
- If desired, blend half of the soup using an immersion blender or by carefully removing half from the pot and using a stand blender, pulsing until creamy, and then carefully returning back to the pot.
- Stir in the cream, add the pickles, and heat through.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- Steak thick cut at least 1 1/2″ (The better the quality, the better the results. But you can totally do this with cheap cuts too. I promise, we don’t always eat rib-eye!)
- Rock salt also called ice cream salt
- Rendered bacon fat or other fat/oil
- Seasoned salt or a mix of salt, pepper, and garlic powder
- Butter
- Fresh parsley
Instructions
- Pour a layer of rock salt onto a plate and place the steak over top. Cover the steak with rock salt. Let it sit (not refrigerated!) for at least 20 minutes. Forty-five minutes is better.
- Bring a cast-iron skillet to screaming hot on the stove-top.
- Drop some rendered bacon fat into the pan, just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. It will smoke a lot. Now is probably a good time to disconnect the smoke detector. And open your windows.
- Heavily season one side of the steak and lay it gently into the pan, seasoned side down. Let it sit for 2 minutes. Really, really. Two full minutes. Set your timer.
- Season the second side of the steak and, using tongs, gently flip it over. Let it sit another two minutes.
- Turn the heat off and throw a big ol’ blob of butter into the pan next to the steak. (The cast iron will be plenty hot enough to continue cooking the steak). When the butter’s melted, toss a handful of parsley in too.
- Lift the steak up and let some butter and parsley underneath. Spoon some over top as well.
- If you like your steak rare (like me!), you’re about finished. If you like it done more (sigh), flip it every thirty seconds or so until you reach desired doneness.
- Remove steak to a clean plate and allow it to rest a few minutes while you put on your good yoga pants and a swipe of cherry lip balm.
- Slice (against the grain) with a very sharp knife.
- Enjoy!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 30 chicken wing pieces
- 1 can coconut milk 15 ounces
- 3-4 heaping tablespoons curry powder I adore Blue Mountain Hot Curry Powder
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
Instructions
- Place wings on a greased or parchment lined cookie sheet (or you could use a silicone baking mat), season lightly with salt and pepper and bake at 375 degrees for ten minutes on each side.
- While chicken wings are baking, give the remaining ingredients a quick spin in your blender or food processor (or in my case magic bullet).
- Toss wings in half of the sauce and then throw on a medium heat grill for an additional five minutes on each side (or you could return them to the oven).
- Toss again in the remaining sauce and serve!
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package strawberry jello (3 ounces)
- ⅔ cup boiling water
- ½ cup ice water
- 8 ounces whipped topping (like cool whip) thawed
- 1 graham cracker crust prepared
- optional garnishes whipped cream/topping, sliced strawberries
Instructions
- In a large bowl, whisk together the boiling water and jello until completely dissolved.
- Whisk in the ice water to cool down the jello mixture.
- Stir in the whipped topping until smooth & creamy.
- Chill the creamy jello mixture for 20 to 30 minutes, until it has started to thicken just slightly.
- Pour the the thickened filling into prepared graham cracker crust and refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours.
- Garnish as desired.