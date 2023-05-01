Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/1/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound dried pasta pictured: rotini
- 1 package frozen meatballs 32 ounces, thawed
- 1 jar spaghetti sauce 24 ounces/3 cups
- 24 ounces water (3 cups)
- 1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Add the pasta, meatballs, Italian seasoning, spaghetti sauce and water to a 9x13 inch casserole dish, and mix gently to combine. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
- Cook in a 425℉ oven for 40 minutes.
- Remove from oven and uncover. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella evenly over the top and return the uncovered casserole to the oven for another 10 minutes, until the cheese has melted.
- Allow it to sit at room temperature for about 5 - 7 minutes before serving.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 3 pounds pork shoulder or loin
- 28 ounce can vegetarian baked beans
- 15 ounce can diced tomatoes
- 15 ounce can cannellini beans rinsed/drained
- 1 package chili seasoning
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 15 ounces chopped onion (fill empty can or about 2 scant cups)
Instructions
- Add everything to the inner pot of your slow cooker or instant pot.
- Stir to mix.
- For instant pot: cover and set to manual for 60 minutes, then natural pressure release.
- For slow cooker: cook covered on high 4 - 6 hours, or low 8 - 10 hours, until pork shreds easily with a fork.
- Remove pork from cooker and shred with a fork. Return to cooker and mix well.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 bunch celery
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1½ tablespoons dry ranch seasoning (about half of a 1 ounce packet)
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup cooked and crumbled bacon
Instructions
- Wash celery, trim the ends, and cut each rib in half.
- In a medium sized bowl, mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and ranch dressing until well combined.
- Stir in the shredded cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon.
- Using a butter knife, scoop some of the cream cheese mixture from the bowl and spread into each piece of celery, pressing gently to fill it completely.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 10 ounces Chinese noodles/ramen
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- ¼ cup tahini
- 3 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2-3 cloves garlic finely minced (about 2 teaspoons)
- 1 teaspoon grated ginger
- ¼ cup warm water water
- toppings green onion, sesame seeds
Instructions
- Cook noodles to al dente, according to package directions. Drain. (If serving cold, transfer to a bowl of ice water then drain again).
- While the noodles are cooking, whisk together the remaining ingredients. NOTE: If you like really saucy noodles (*raises hand*), double the sauce ingredients!
- Add the drained noodles to the sauce and toss to coat.
- Serve with sesame seeds and sliced green onions.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 24 Oreos
- 24 ounces white chocolate chips, wafers, or a chopped bar
- optional: sprinkles, chocolate or colored candy melts
Instructions
- Melt the white chocolate. This can be done in a double boiler on the stove, in the microwave (10 - 15 second increments on high, stirring in between), or (my personal favorite) in a small crockpot.
- Dip each Oreo in the now melted white chocolate, one at a time, submerging fully and then carefully removing with a fold and gently shake off the excess. Place on a lined baking sheet.
- Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle each Oreo with a sprinkles, or drizzle chocolate or colorful candy melt across the top.
- Allow to fully set before enjoying.