Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 5/1/23

News 6 gets results for your belly.

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Meatball Casserole

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried pasta pictured: rotini
  • 1 package frozen meatballs 32 ounces, thawed
  • 1 jar spaghetti sauce 24 ounces/3 cups
  • 24 ounces water (3 cups)
  • 1 tablespoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

  1. Add the pasta, meatballs, Italian seasoning, spaghetti sauce and water to a 9x13 inch casserole dish, and mix gently to combine. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
  2. Cook in a 425℉ oven for 40 minutes.
  3. Remove from oven and uncover. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella evenly over the top and return the uncovered casserole to the oven for another 10 minutes, until the cheese has melted.
  4. Allow it to sit at room temperature for about 5 - 7 minutes before serving.

TUESDAY

Pulled Pork Chili

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds pork shoulder or loin
  • 28 ounce can vegetarian baked beans
  • 15 ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 15 ounce can cannellini beans rinsed/drained
  • 1 package chili seasoning
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 15 ounces chopped onion (fill empty can or about 2 scant cups)

Instructions

  1. Add everything to the inner pot of your slow cooker or instant pot.
  2. Stir to mix.
  3. For instant pot: cover and set to manual for 60 minutes, then natural pressure release.
  4. For slow cooker: cook covered on high 4 - 6 hours, or low 8 - 10 hours, until pork shreds easily with a fork.
  5. Remove pork from cooker and shred with a fork. Return to cooker and mix well.

WEDNESDAY

Stuffed Celery

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch celery
  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1½ tablespoons dry ranch seasoning (about half of a 1 ounce packet)
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup cooked and crumbled bacon

Instructions

  1. Wash celery, trim the ends, and cut each rib in half.
  2. In a medium sized bowl, mix together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, and ranch dressing until well combined.
  3. Stir in the shredded cheddar cheese and crumbled bacon.
  4. Using a butter knife, scoop some of the cream cheese mixture from the bowl and spread into each piece of celery, pressing gently to fill it completely.

THURSDAY

Sesame Noodles

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces Chinese noodles/ramen
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup tahini
  • 3 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 2-3 cloves garlic finely minced (about 2 teaspoons)
  • 1 teaspoon grated ginger
  • ¼ cup warm water water
  • toppings green onion, sesame seeds

Instructions

  1. Cook noodles to al dente, according to package directions. Drain. (If serving cold, transfer to a bowl of ice water then drain again).
  2. While the noodles are cooking, whisk together the remaining ingredients. NOTE: If you like really saucy noodles (*raises hand*), double the sauce ingredients!
  3. Add the drained noodles to the sauce and toss to coat.
  4. Serve with sesame seeds and sliced green onions.

FRIDAY

White Chocolate-Covered Oreos

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 24 Oreos
  • 24 ounces white chocolate chips, wafers, or a chopped bar
  • optional: sprinkles, chocolate or colored candy melts

Instructions

  1. Melt the white chocolate. This can be done in a double boiler on the stove, in the microwave (10 - 15 second increments on high, stirring in between), or (my personal favorite) in a small crockpot.
  2. Dip each Oreo in the now melted white chocolate, one at a time, submerging fully and then carefully removing with a fold and gently shake off the excess. Place on a lined baking sheet.
  3. Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle each Oreo with a sprinkles, or drizzle chocolate or colorful candy melt across the top.
  4. Allow to fully set before enjoying.

