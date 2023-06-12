Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/12/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 - 2 pounds chicken cut into bite size pieces
- 2 large eggs whisked
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- vegetable oil for frying
- 1 cup sweet orange marmalade
- 1 cup BBQ sauce
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
Instructions
- Whisk together the orange marmalade, BBQ sauce and soy sauce in a medium sized pan. Heat over low, and simmer, stirring occasionally.
- While the sauce is simmering, coat the chicken in the egg and then toss to coat in the flour.
- Heat about a ½” of oil in a frying pan on medium-high heat, and, working in batches, add the coated chicken to a pan with hot oil and cook until the chicken is done and the outside is a golden color.
- Turn chicken about half way through to brown evenly on all sides. Set cooked chicken aside on a paper towel lined plate.
- Remove sauce from heat, and add chicken. Toss to coat.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 mahi mahi filets 6 ounces each (thawed if previously frozen)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 lime cut into 16 small wedges
- blackening seasoning (make your own by whisking together: 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon oregano, 1½ teaspoons onion powder, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper)
- cilantro garlic sauce (make your own by blending together: 8 ounces cream cheese, 4 tablespoons milk, 1 clove garlic, 1 teaspoon lime juice, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 cup cilantro leaves)
- 8 small soft tortillas flour or corn
- 2-4 cups shredded cabbage (or a bag of coleslaw mix)
- fresh cilantro for garnish
Instructions
- Pat mahi mahi filets dry with a clean cloth or paper towel. Liberally season the filets on both sides with the blackening seasoning.
- Add butter and oil to a pan and heat over medium-high until melted. Gently pan fry fish in butter/oil mixture until cooked through and fish has reached an internal temperature of 125℉ (about 3 - 5 minutes on each side). Set cooked fish aside and top with a squeeze of lime juice.
- If desired, brown tortillas in the pan over medium-high heat before filling each tortilla with ½ a filet of cooked mahi, shredded cabbage, and cilantro garlic sauce.
- Finish with a squeeze of lime juice and fresh cilantro.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup olive oil
- 1 head of green cabbage
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
Instructions
- Grease a large baking sheet with olive oil.
- Slice cabbage, in a top to stem motion, in ½ - ¼” slices (the thinner your slices, the more caramelization you will get).
- Place cabbage steaks onto baking sheet in a single layer.
- Brush each cabbage steak with olive oil, then sprinkle evenly with each spice.
- Roast on center rack of oven at 400 degrees for 45 - 60 minutes (the thicker your cabbage steak, the longer it will take).
- Serve immediately.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can refrigerated grands cinnamon rolls 5 count
- 10 slices par cooked bacon (can also use microwave ready bacon)
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup light brown sugar divided in ⅓ and ⅔
Instructions
- On a clean surface, unroll prepared cinnamon rolls and place bacon across the full length of the spread out dough (about 2 slices of bacon per roll).
- Sprinkle about ⅓ of the brown sugar over the bacon before rolling dough back up into cinnamon roll shape.
- Place cinnamon rolls evenly spaced into a pie dish or small casserole dish and pour the heavy whipping cream over the rolls and into the dish.
- Sprinkle with remaining brown sugar and bake in a preheated 350℉ oven until rolls are cooked through and turning golden brown, about 20 minutes.
- If desired, top with icing from cinnamon roll package before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 package semi-sweet chocolate chips 12 ounces
- 2 ⅓ cups almonds salted or unsalted
- optional coarse sea salt
Instructions
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
- Melt the chocolate chips (microwave: use a microwave safe bowl and heat chocolate chips in 20 second increments, stirring between heat cycles. stovetop: melt chocolate chips over low heat, stirring constantly; double boiler can be used if desired. slow cooker: add chips and cover, set to low for 1 - 2 hours).
- Stir almonds into melted chocolate and mix well to combine.
- Scoop small piles of the chocolate covered almonds onto the lined baking sheet (we used a 1″ cookie scoop for pictured clusters). Sprinkle with salt, if desired.
- Allow to set in a cool dry place, or move to the refrigerator for 15 - 20 minutes to set quickly.