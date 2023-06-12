76º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/12/23

News 6 gets results for your belly

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Orange Chicken

Ingredients

  • 1 - 2 pounds chicken cut into bite size pieces
  • 2 large eggs whisked
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • vegetable oil for frying
  • 1 cup sweet orange marmalade
  • 1 cup BBQ sauce
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce

Instructions

  1. Whisk together the orange marmalade, BBQ sauce and soy sauce in a medium sized pan. Heat over low, and simmer, stirring occasionally.
  2. While the sauce is simmering, coat the chicken in the egg and then toss to coat in the flour.
  3. Heat about a ½” of oil in a frying pan on medium-high heat, and, working in batches, add the coated chicken to a pan with hot oil and cook until the chicken is done and the outside is a golden color.
  4. Turn chicken about half way through to brown evenly on all sides. Set cooked chicken aside on a paper towel lined plate.
  5. Remove sauce from heat, and add chicken. Toss to coat.

TUESDAY

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Ingredients

  • 4 mahi mahi filets 6 ounces each (thawed if previously frozen)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 lime cut into 16 small wedges
  • blackening seasoning (make your own by whisking together: 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon paprika, ½ teaspoon thyme, 1 teaspoon oregano, 1½ teaspoons onion powder, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper)
  • cilantro garlic sauce (make your own by blending together: 8 ounces cream cheese, 4 tablespoons milk, 1 clove garlic, 1 teaspoon lime juice, ½ teaspoon salt, 1 cup cilantro leaves)
  • 8 small soft tortillas flour or corn
  • 2-4 cups shredded cabbage (or a bag of coleslaw mix)
  • fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions

  1. Pat mahi mahi filets dry with a clean cloth or paper towel. Liberally season the filets on both sides with the blackening seasoning.
  2. Add butter and oil to a pan and heat over medium-high until melted. Gently pan fry fish in butter/oil mixture until cooked through and fish has reached an internal temperature of 125℉ (about 3 - 5 minutes on each side). Set cooked fish aside and top with a squeeze of lime juice.
  3. If desired, brown tortillas in the pan over medium-high heat before filling each tortilla with ½ a filet of cooked mahi, shredded cabbage, and cilantro garlic sauce.
  4. Finish with a squeeze of lime juice and fresh cilantro.

WEDNESDAY

Cabbage Steaks

Ingredients

  • ⅓ cup olive oil
  • 1 head of green cabbage
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

Instructions

  1. Grease a large baking sheet with olive oil.
  2. Slice cabbage, in a top to stem motion, in ½ - ¼” slices (the thinner your slices, the more caramelization you will get).
  3. Place cabbage steaks onto baking sheet in a single layer.
  4. Brush each cabbage steak with olive oil, then sprinkle evenly with each spice.
  5. Roast on center rack of oven at 400 degrees for 45 - 60 minutes (the thicker your cabbage steak, the longer it will take).
  6. Serve immediately.

THURSDAY

Bacon Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

  • 1 can refrigerated grands cinnamon rolls 5 count
  • 10 slices par cooked bacon (can also use microwave ready bacon)
  • ½ cup heavy whipping cream
  • ½ cup light brown sugar divided in ⅓ and ⅔

Instructions

  1. On a clean surface, unroll prepared cinnamon rolls and place bacon across the full length of the spread out dough (about 2 slices of bacon per roll).
  2. Sprinkle about ⅓ of the brown sugar over the bacon before rolling dough back up into cinnamon roll shape.
  3. Place cinnamon rolls evenly spaced into a pie dish or small casserole dish and pour the heavy whipping cream over the rolls and into the dish.
  4. Sprinkle with remaining brown sugar and bake in a preheated 350℉ oven until rolls are cooked through and turning golden brown, about 20 minutes.
  5. If desired, top with icing from cinnamon roll package before serving.

FRIDAY

Almond Clusters

Ingredients

  • 1 package semi-sweet chocolate chips 12 ounces
  • 2 ⅓ cups almonds salted or unsalted
  • optional coarse sea salt

Instructions

  1. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
  2. Melt the chocolate chips (microwave: use a microwave safe bowl and heat chocolate chips in 20 second increments, stirring between heat cycles. stovetop: melt chocolate chips over low heat, stirring constantly; double boiler can be used if desired. slow cooker: add chips and cover, set to low for 1 - 2 hours).
  3. Stir almonds into melted chocolate and mix well to combine.
  4. Scoop small piles of the chocolate covered almonds onto the lined baking sheet (we used a 1″ cookie scoop for pictured clusters). Sprinkle with salt, if desired.
  5. Allow to set in a cool dry place, or move to the refrigerator for 15 - 20 minutes to set quickly.

