Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 6/19/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 4 cups shredded coconut sweetened or unsweetened
- optional: spices, vegetable oil
Instructions
- Optional: toss shredded coconut with your choice of spices. If you find spices aren’t sticking to the coconut add a very small amount of vegetable oil.
- Spread the shredded coconut in a thin even layer on a baking sheet.
- Bake in a preheated 325℉ for 3-4 minutes before using a spatula to flip and move the coconut.
- Continue to shake the pan and flip/stir the coconut about every minute until you have reached your desired level of toastiness.
- Remove the coconut from the oven and immediately scrape onto a room temperature baking sheet or into a room temperature bowl to cool. When cooled completely store in an air tight container.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked shredded chicken
- 1 cup BBQ sauce plus extra for drizzling on top
- 1 bag tortilla chips
- ½ red onion diced
- 1 cup shredded monterey jack cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- chopped cilantro or green onion, for garnishing
Instructions
- Mix the shredded chicken and BBQ sauce.
- Spread the tortilla chips in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet.
- Scatter the shredded chicken on top, then the diced red onion, and then the shredded cheese. Drizzle a little of the BBQ sauce over the top.
- Bake in a 350 degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes, until the cheese has melted and the chicken is warmed through.
- Sprinkle with chopped cilantro cilantro or green onion.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 24 oz canned tuna drained
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice fresh
- 1 bunch fresh cilantro chopped
- ⅓ cup breadcrumbs plain
- 1 medium sweet yellow onion diced
- ½ cup diced jalapo peppers or green bell peppers seeds and ribs removed
- 1 teasoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
Dip (optional)
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 2 tablespoons sriracha
- ½ lemon juiced
Instructions
- In a large bowl mix together tuna, egg, cilantro, onion, yogurt, breadcrumbs, peppers, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- Shape mixture into 8 patties and set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and fry patties until cooked through and browned on each side (about 5 minutes per side).
- Whisk together dip ingredients, if desired.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 14 ounces extra firm tofu
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- vegetable oil
- peanut sauce for dipping
Instructions
- Prepare the tofu by wrapping it in paper towels, placing it between two plates, and putting something heavy on top for about 15 minutes. This will help to squeeze much of the excess water out.
- Slice the tofu into 1″ cubes, then toss with the cornstarch and garlic salt.
- Heat vegetable oil in a high walled skillet on medium-high heat, and carefully add the tofu. Cook until golden, 3 to 5 minutes, then carefully flip and cook another 3 to 5 minutes, until golden on each side.
- Remove the tofu to a paper towel to draw off excess oil before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 Oreo cookie pie crust pre-packaged or homemade
- 8 ounces full fat cream cheese softened
- ⅓ cup white granulated sugar
- ½ teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 2 cups crushed Oreo cookies about 16 cookies
- 8 ounces whipped topping (like cool whip) thawed
Optional toppings:
- whipped cream
- crushed Oreo cookies
Instructions
- In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. Stir in the crushed Oreo cookies.
- Fold in the whipped topping until well incorporated.
- Spread the mixture into prepared pie crust and smooth the top with a spatula.
- Chill in the refrigerator until set, at least 3 hours. Top as desired.