Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/3/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Blackening Seasoning

Ingredients

Instructions

Store in a cool dry place until ready to use.

Mix thoroughly with a fork or a whisk, making sure to break up any clumps.

TUESDAY

Corn Fritters

Ingredients

Instructions

Cook for about 2 to 3 minutes, until golden brown, and then carefully flip and cook another 2 minutes, until golden brown. Drain on paper towels.

Drop about 3 tablespoons of the batter into the now hot oil, and carefully flatten and spread it into a circular shape.

Stir in the eggs and the milk until everything is wet and it turns into a batter. Stir in the cheese.

While the oil is heating up, mix together the corn, flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, seasoned salt, and black pepper.

Heat the vegetable oil in a high walled skillet over medium to medium-low heat.

WEDNESDAY

Crispy Tofu

Ingredients

Instructions

Remove the tofu to a paper towel to draw off excess oil before serving.

Heat vegetable oil in a high walled skillet on medium-high heat, and carefully add the tofu. Cook until golden, 3 to 5 minutes, then carefully flip and cook another 3 to 5 minutes, until golden on each side.

Slice the tofu into 1″ cubes, then toss with the cornstarch and garlic salt.

Prepare the tofu by wrapping it in paper towels, placing it between two plates, and putting something heavy on top for about 15 minutes. This will help to squeeze much of the excess water out.

THURSDAY

Breakfast Sliders

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake the sliders in a preheated 350℉ oven until the cheese is melty and the tops are golden brown (10 - 15 minutes).

In the sauce pan, over low heat, whisk together the remaining butter with Dijon, Worcestershire, everything bagel seasoning, and poppy seeds. When melted and combined, brush or spoon the butter mixture over the tops of the buns.

Layer half the cheese, eggs, ham, and then the remaining cheese onto rolls. Cover with the top sheet of buns and carefully cut the sliders apart with a serrated knife.

While eggs are cooking, slice sheet of rolls in half (without separating the buns from one another) and lay the bottom half of the rolls into a lined 9x13″ baking pan or sheet pan.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a frying pan over medium heat. While butter is melting, whisk eggs with cajun seasoning in a bowl. Pour whisked eggs into pan and scramble until just cooked through. Set aside.

FRIDAY

Lofthouse Cookies

Ingredients

Instructions

Using an electric mixer or a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter and the sugar until fluffy (2 - 3 minutes). Add the sour cream, eggs, and vanilla and mix until just combined.

Slowly add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, mixing between each addition and scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary.

Scoop dough out using a medium-sized cookie scoop (typically a #40) and roll the dough into 2″ balls (you may want to wet your fingers a bit for this). Place the dough balls about 2 inches apart on a lined cookie sheet. Use a glass or cup that has been dipped in flour, and flatten each ball of dough to about ¼” thick.

Bake in a preheated 350℉ oven for 12 to 15 minutes, until the edges have *just* started turning a golden brown. Let cool completely.

While the cookies are cooling, make the frosting by mixing the butter and vanilla until creamy. Slowly add the powdered sugar while continuing to mix, then add the milk 1 tablespoon at a time.

If desired, add a few drops of food coloring or flavoring, and mix until the color is evenly distributed.