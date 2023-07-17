78º

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/17/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Cheesy Chicken & Rice Casserole

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked white rice
  • 1 can mixed vegetables 15 ounces (drained)
  • 1 can sliced mushrooms 8 ounces (drained)
  • 1 can condensed cheese soup 10.5 ounces (use two for extra creamy!)
  • 1 can chicken breast 12.5 oz
  • 2 tsp seasoned salt

Topping

  • 2 tablespoons butter melted
  • 1/2 cup breadcrumbs

Instructions

  1. Add rice, veggies, mushrooms, chicken, and cheese soup to a large bowl and mix well.
  2. Use a spatula to scrape everything into an 8x8 casserole dish. Smooth the top.
  3. In a smaller bowl, mix together melted butter and breadcrumbs for the topping.
  4. Spread topping over the casserole and bake at 350F 30 - 45 minutes until heated through and browned to your liking.

TUESDAY

Bacon Wrapped Water Chestnuts

Ingredients

  • water chestnuts
  • bacon
  • optional: brown sugar or hot sauce I used Smoky Chipotle Tabasco

Instructions

  1. Cut bacon to a length that will wrap around the water chestnut .
  2. Wrap bacon around water chestnut and secure with a toothpick.  Repeat and place in a single layer in a baking pan (make sure you’re using a pan with sides, so you don’t end up with a bacon grease fire!).  If you’re going to sprinkle with brown sugar, do so now.
  3. Bake at 375 for approximately 30-45 minutes, until bacon is cooked through and getting crispy.
  4. Serve with your choice of sauce (or not) and ENJOY!

WEDNESDAY

Shrimp Marinade

Ingredients

  • Seafood seasoning like Old Bay, 1 tablespoon
  • Lime juice 1/4 cup
  • Olive oil 1/2 cup
  • Water 1/2 cup
  • Minced garlic 1 teaspoon
  • Shrimp up to 1 pound

Instructions

  1. Combine seafood seasoning, lime juice, olive oil, water, and minced garlic.  Emulsify with a stick blender or upright blender.
  2. Pour over shrimp and refrigerated for about 30 minutes.
  3. Remove shrimp with a slotted spoon and cook on a medium heat grill or in a hot skillet until shrimp is totally pink and opaque, and you see no more grey bits.
  4. Enjoy!

THURSDAY

40 Clove Garlic Chicken

Ingredients

  • 6-8 chicken thighs
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 40 cloves garlic (about 3 bulbs) peeled
  • 1-2 shallots finely diced
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • ½ cup dry white wine or white grape juice
  • ¾ cup chicken broth or stock
  • fresh thyme sprigs optional

Instructions

  1. Pat the chicken thighs dry with a paper towel, season both sides with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat the oil and melt the butter in an oven safe skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Place the chicken thighs in the pot and cook for about 5 minutes on each side, until browned. Remove from pot and set aside on a clean plate.
  3. Add the garlic, shallot, and Italian seasoning. Sauté, stirring constantly, for about 3 - 5 minutes, until the onions are soft and the garlic is fragrant.
  4. Pour in the white wine to deglaze the pot. Add the chicken broth, bring to a simmer, and continue simmering until liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes.
  5. Return the chicken to the pot, nestling the thighs between the cloves of garlic. If desired, add some fresh sprigs of thyme. Cover, and cook in a preheated 350℉ oven for 30 minutes, until chicken reaches a safe internal temperature of 165℉.

FRIDAY

Microwave Peanut Brittle

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups dry roasted or cocktail peanuts
  • 1 cup white granulated sugar
  • ½ cup corn syrup
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

Instructions

  1. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
  2. In a microwave safe glass bowl or 4 cup Pyrex measuring cup combine the sugar and corn syrup. Microwave on high power for 3 minutes.
  3. Carefully remove and stir in the peanuts. (Use hot pads or gloves, the bowl will be very hot).
  4. Return to the microwave and cook on high power for an additional 3 minutes. Carefully remove from the microwave and add in the vanilla and butter. Stir to combine.
  5. Return to the microwave and cook on high power for an additional 2 minutes. Carefully remove from the microwave and quickly stir in the baking soda until foamy.
  6. Pour peanut brittle mixture out onto the parchment lined cookie sheet. Don’t spread the candy, allow it to set for 1 hour.
  7. Once the brittle is set, pick up the parchment paper and drop in on the counter to crack the candy.

