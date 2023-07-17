Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/17/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Cheesy Chicken & Rice Casserole
Ingredients
- 2 cups cooked white rice
- 1 can mixed vegetables 15 ounces (drained)
- 1 can sliced mushrooms 8 ounces (drained)
- 1 can condensed cheese soup 10.5 ounces (use two for extra creamy!)
- 1 can chicken breast 12.5 oz
- 2 tsp seasoned salt
Topping
- 2 tablespoons butter melted
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
Instructions
- Add rice, veggies, mushrooms, chicken, and cheese soup to a large bowl and mix well.
- Use a spatula to scrape everything into an 8x8 casserole dish. Smooth the top.
- In a smaller bowl, mix together melted butter and breadcrumbs for the topping.
- Spread topping over the casserole and bake at 350F 30 - 45 minutes until heated through and browned to your liking.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- water chestnuts
- bacon
- optional: brown sugar or hot sauce I used Smoky Chipotle Tabasco
Instructions
- Cut bacon to a length that will wrap around the water chestnut .
- Wrap bacon around water chestnut and secure with a toothpick. Repeat and place in a single layer in a baking pan (make sure you’re using a pan with sides, so you don’t end up with a bacon grease fire!). If you’re going to sprinkle with brown sugar, do so now.
- Bake at 375 for approximately 30-45 minutes, until bacon is cooked through and getting crispy.
- Serve with your choice of sauce (or not) and ENJOY!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- Seafood seasoning like Old Bay, 1 tablespoon
- Lime juice 1/4 cup
- Olive oil 1/2 cup
- Water 1/2 cup
- Minced garlic 1 teaspoon
- Shrimp up to 1 pound
Instructions
- Combine seafood seasoning, lime juice, olive oil, water, and minced garlic. Emulsify with a stick blender or upright blender.
- Pour over shrimp and refrigerated for about 30 minutes.
- Remove shrimp with a slotted spoon and cook on a medium heat grill or in a hot skillet until shrimp is totally pink and opaque, and you see no more grey bits.
- Enjoy!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 6-8 chicken thighs
- salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 40 cloves garlic (about 3 bulbs) peeled
- 1-2 shallots finely diced
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ cup dry white wine or white grape juice
- ¾ cup chicken broth or stock
- fresh thyme sprigs optional
Instructions
- Pat the chicken thighs dry with a paper towel, season both sides with salt and pepper.
- Heat the oil and melt the butter in an oven safe skillet or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Place the chicken thighs in the pot and cook for about 5 minutes on each side, until browned. Remove from pot and set aside on a clean plate.
- Add the garlic, shallot, and Italian seasoning. Sauté, stirring constantly, for about 3 - 5 minutes, until the onions are soft and the garlic is fragrant.
- Pour in the white wine to deglaze the pot. Add the chicken broth, bring to a simmer, and continue simmering until liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes.
- Return the chicken to the pot, nestling the thighs between the cloves of garlic. If desired, add some fresh sprigs of thyme. Cover, and cook in a preheated 350℉ oven for 30 minutes, until chicken reaches a safe internal temperature of 165℉.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1½ cups dry roasted or cocktail peanuts
- 1 cup white granulated sugar
- ½ cup corn syrup
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
Instructions
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a microwave safe glass bowl or 4 cup Pyrex measuring cup combine the sugar and corn syrup. Microwave on high power for 3 minutes.
- Carefully remove and stir in the peanuts. (Use hot pads or gloves, the bowl will be very hot).
- Return to the microwave and cook on high power for an additional 3 minutes. Carefully remove from the microwave and add in the vanilla and butter. Stir to combine.
- Return to the microwave and cook on high power for an additional 2 minutes. Carefully remove from the microwave and quickly stir in the baking soda until foamy.
- Pour peanut brittle mixture out onto the parchment lined cookie sheet. Don’t spread the candy, allow it to set for 1 hour.
- Once the brittle is set, pick up the parchment paper and drop in on the counter to crack the candy.