Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/31/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 16 Farm Rich Frozen Mozzarella Sticks
- 16 pieces salami thin sliced
- 1 can crescent rolls 8 count
- marinara sauce for dipping
Instructions
- Lay out crescent dough and cut each triangle in half (I found a pizza cutter works perfectly for this). Stretch each triangle half into a long snake. Sssssss.
- Roll a mozzarella stick with a piece of salami, then spiral a crescent dough snake around it and place on a baking sheet. Repeat until all the cheese sticks are rolled and spiraled.
- Bake on the middle rack at 450 for 12-14 minutes, until crescent rolls are nicely browned and cheese is warm and melty.
- Serve with marinara and enjoy!
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 pounds chicken (about 2 large chicken breasts/4 smaller chicken breasts or 4 - 6 chicken thighs with bone and skin)
- salt and pepper to taste
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 cup chicken broth or stock
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- ½ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
- ⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese
- fresh basil for garnish
Instructions
- Heat oil and butter in an oven safe skillet. Season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Place in hot skillet and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until browned.
- Flip and cook the other side for 4 to 5 minutes, until browned. Remove from skillet and set aside.
- Add garlic to the skillet and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute.
- Add chicken broth to the skillet and deglaze, scraping up any bits that may have stuck to the bottom. Add the heavy cream, Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper flakes, sun-dried tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.
- Stir, heating, until the parmesan cheese has melted and the sauce has come to a light simmer. If desired, add salt and pepper to taste.
- Return the chicken to the skillet and transfer to a 375 ℉ oven. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 ℉.
- Spoon sauce over the chicken and sprinkle with chopped fresh basil.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- Thick cut bacon we used Applewood Smoked Wright Brand Bacon
- Salted pretzel rods
- Dark brown sugar
Instructions
- Wrap pretzels in bacon, then sprinkle them lightly with brown sugar.
- Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and put into a cold oven.
- Turn oven to 250 degrees and allow pretzels to cook for 2 - 2 1/2 hours (depending on how crispy you want them).
- Remove from oven and *carefully* place on a cooling rack (they will be limp at first), let the excess oil drip off and allow them to cool and set.
- ENJOY!
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 2 broccoli crowns cut into bite size pieces
- 1 pound flank steak cut against the grain into thin slices
- ½ cup beef broth
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- ¼ cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
- 1 tablespoon dry sherry
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ⅛ teaspoon Chinese five spices
- sesame seeds to garnish (optional)
Instructions
- Whisk together the beef broth and the cornstarch. Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, sherry, brown sugar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, and chinese five spices. Add about 3 tablespoons of the sauce to the steak and toss to coat. Set aside.
- Cook the broccoli in a large skillet over medium heat with a couple tablespoons of water, until the broccoli has started to become tender and turns a bright green color, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Add the marinated steak to the pan and stir fry until it is just cooked through, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Return the broccoli to the pan and pour over the sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring, until the sauce has started to thicken, another 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with sesame seeds, if desired.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
Banana Cake
- 2½ cups all purpose flour
- 1½ cups white granulated sugar
- 1½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt skip this if using salted butter
- ¾ cup milk
- 2 teaspoons white distilled vinegar
- ½ cup unsalted butter softened to room temperature
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup ripe mashed bananas (about 3 bananas)
Cream Cheese Frosting
- 4 tablespoons butter softened to room temperature
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened to room temperature
- ½ teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- optional: fresh sliced bananas for garnish
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix the vinegar and milk. Set aside.
- Using an electric mixer (or a stand mixer with a paddle attachment), cream together the butter and sugar until it’s fluffy (2 - 3 minutes). Add the eggs, milk, and vanilla, and mix until well combined. Stir in the mashed banana.
- Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and mix until well combined. The batter will be on the thick side.
- Spread the batter evenly into a greased 9x13″ baking pan and bake in a 350℉ oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool completely.
- While the cake is cooling, prepare the cream cheese frosting. Using an electric mixer (or stand mixer with the whisk attachment), beat together the butter, cream cheese, and vanilla.
- Add the powdered sugar about half a cup at a time, and beat until smooth. Spread the frosting evenly over the top after cake has completely cooled. Top with fresh sliced bananas immediately before serving.