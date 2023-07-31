Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/31/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Mozzarella Salami Spirals

Ingredients

Instructions

Bake on the middle rack at 450 for 12-14 minutes, until crescent rolls are nicely browned and cheese is warm and melty.

Roll a mozzarella stick with a piece of salami, then spiral a crescent dough snake around it and place on a baking sheet. Repeat until all the cheese sticks are rolled and spiraled.

Lay out crescent dough and cut each triangle in half (I found a pizza cutter works perfectly for this). Stretch each triangle half into a long snake. Sssssss.

TUESDAY

Marry Me Chicken

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken (about 2 large chicken breasts/4 smaller chicken breasts or 4 - 6 chicken thighs with bone and skin)

Instructions

Heat oil and butter in an oven safe skillet. Season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Place in hot skillet and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until browned.

Flip and cook the other side for 4 to 5 minutes, until browned. Remove from skillet and set aside.

Add garlic to the skillet and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Add chicken broth to the skillet and deglaze, scraping up any bits that may have stuck to the bottom. Add the heavy cream, Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper flakes, sun-dried tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.

Stir, heating, until the parmesan cheese has melted and the sauce has come to a light simmer. If desired, add salt and pepper to taste.

Return the chicken to the skillet and transfer to a 375 ℉ oven. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 ℉.