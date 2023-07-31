78º
Join Insider

LIVE

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 7/31/23

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: News 6 at Nine, Getting Results for Dinner, Food, Recipes
MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Mozzarella Salami Spirals

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 16 Farm Rich Frozen Mozzarella Sticks
  • 16 pieces salami thin sliced
  • 1 can crescent rolls 8 count
  • marinara sauce for dipping

Instructions

  1. Lay out crescent dough and cut each triangle in half (I found a pizza cutter works perfectly for this).  Stretch each triangle half into a long snake. Sssssss.
  2. Roll a mozzarella stick with a piece of salami, then spiral a crescent dough snake around it and place on a baking sheet.  Repeat until all the cheese sticks are rolled and spiraled.
  3. Bake on the middle rack at 450 for 12-14 minutes, until crescent rolls are nicely browned and cheese is warm and melty.
  4. Serve with marinara and enjoy!

TUESDAY

Marry Me Chicken

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 pounds chicken (about 2 large chicken breasts/4 smaller chicken breasts or 4 - 6 chicken thighs with bone and skin)
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 cup chicken broth or stock
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon italian seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • ½ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
  • ⅓ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • fresh basil for garnish

Instructions

  1. Heat oil and butter in an oven safe skillet. Season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Place in hot skillet and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until browned.
  2. Flip and cook the other side for 4 to 5 minutes, until browned. Remove from skillet and set aside.
  3. Add garlic to the skillet and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds to 1 minute.
  4. Add chicken broth to the skillet and deglaze, scraping up any bits that may have stuck to the bottom. Add the heavy cream, Italian seasoning, crushed red pepper flakes, sun-dried tomatoes, and parmesan cheese.
  5. Stir, heating, until the parmesan cheese has melted and the sauce has come to a light simmer. If desired, add salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Return the chicken to the skillet and transfer to a 375 ℉ oven. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 ℉.
  7. Spoon sauce over the chicken and sprinkle with chopped fresh basil.

WEDNESDAY

Bacon-Wrapped Pretzels

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • Thick cut bacon we used Applewood Smoked Wright Brand Bacon
  • Salted pretzel rods
  • Dark brown sugar

Instructions

  1. Wrap pretzels in bacon, then sprinkle them lightly with brown sugar.
  2. Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and put into a cold oven.
  3. Turn oven to 250 degrees and allow pretzels to cook for 2 - 2 1/2 hours (depending on how crispy you want them).
  4. Remove from oven and *carefully* place on a cooling rack (they will be limp at first), let the excess oil drip off and allow them to cool and set.
  5. ENJOY!

THURSDAY

Beef and Broccoli

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 2 broccoli crowns cut into bite size pieces
  • 1 pound flank steak cut against the grain into thin slices
  • ½ cup beef broth
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dry sherry
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • ⅛ teaspoon Chinese five spices
  • sesame seeds to garnish (optional)

Instructions

  1. Whisk together the beef broth and the cornstarch. Add the soy sauce, oyster sauce, sherry, brown sugar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, and chinese five spices. Add about 3 tablespoons of the sauce to the steak and toss to coat. Set aside.
  2. Cook the broccoli in a large skillet over medium heat with a couple tablespoons of water, until the broccoli has started to become tender and turns a bright green color, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.
  3. Add the marinated steak to the pan and stir fry until it is just cooked through, about 2 to 3 minutes.
  4. Return the broccoli to the pan and pour over the sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring, until the sauce has started to thicken, another 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with sesame seeds, if desired.

FRIDAY

Banana Cake

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

Banana Cake

  • 2½ cups all purpose flour
  • 1½ cups white granulated sugar
  • 1½ teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt skip this if using salted butter
  • ¾ cup milk
  • 2 teaspoons white distilled vinegar
  • ½ cup unsalted butter softened to room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 cup ripe mashed bananas (about 3 bananas)

Cream Cheese Frosting

  • 4 tablespoons butter softened to room temperature
  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened to room temperature
  • ½ teaspoon real vanilla extract
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • optional: fresh sliced bananas for garnish

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl, mix the vinegar and milk. Set aside.
  2. Using an electric mixer (or a stand mixer with a paddle attachment), cream together the butter and sugar until it’s fluffy (2 - 3 minutes). Add the eggs, milk, and vanilla, and mix until well combined. Stir in the mashed banana.
  3. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt and mix until well combined. The batter will be on the thick side.
  4. Spread the batter evenly into a greased 9x13″ baking pan and bake in a 350℉ oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool completely.
  5. While the cake is cooling, prepare the cream cheese frosting. Using an electric mixer (or stand mixer with the whisk attachment), beat together the butter, cream cheese, and vanilla.
  6. Add the powdered sugar about half a cup at a time, and beat until smooth. Spread the frosting evenly over the top after cake has completely cooled. Top with fresh sliced bananas immediately before serving.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.