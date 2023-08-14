Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 8/14/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
Cauliflower:
- 1 small head of cauliflower cut into bite size pieces
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup all purpose flour
- 1 large egg lightly beaten
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- 2 cups panko bread crumbs
Sauce:
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup sweet chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon sriracha
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
Instructions
- In a bowl, whisk together the flour, milk, egg, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika.
- Dip the pieces of cauliflower in the batter, and then roll in the panko breadcrumbs to coat.
- Place the breaded cauliflower on a parchment or silicone lined baking sheet, and cook in a 425℉ oven for 25 minutes, flipping the cauliflower pieces about halfway through the cook time.
- While the cauliflower is cooking, make the sauce by whisking all of the ingredients together.
- Toss the cauliflower in some of the sauce, and serve with the remaining sauce on the side for dipping.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
Dry Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups all purpose flour
- ¾ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Wet Ingredients:
- 1 cup vanilla full fat greek yogurt
- 1 egg
- ½ cup whole milk DIVIDED IN HALF
- 3 tablespoons melted butter
Instructions
- Whisk together dry ingredients in one bowl, then wet ingredients, less 1/4 cup milk, in a separate bowl.
- Mix together, just enough to combine. Do not overmix. Add up to the additional 1/4 cup milk, as necessary to reach your desired consistency.
- Cook immediately on a hot greased griddle.
- Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 4 pounds St. Louis Style Ribs
- 4 cups Apple Cider
- Seasoned Salt
Instructions
- Cut ribs into 3 or 4 rib segments, and sprinkle with seasoned salt on all sides.
- Place rack at bottom of inner liner of Instant Pot, then pour in apple cider.
- Put seasoned rib sections into pot. They do not need to be in a single layer.
- Close Instant Pot and turn to sealing. Set to manual pressure for 30 minutes. Allow natural pressure release for 10 - 15 minutes.
- You can enjoy the ribs now, with or without your favorite barbecue sauce, or you can place the ribs on a sheet pan, slather them with barbecue sauce and place under the broiler for 2 - 3 minutes to brown. (Watch closely to avoid burning!) -OR- toss on a medium heat grill for 3 - 4 minutes on each side.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef browned and drained
- 16 ounces Velveeta cheese cubed
- 1 can Rotel 10 ounces, undrained
- 1 pound pasta we used cellentani
Instructions
- Place the cooked ground beef, cubed Velveeta, and can of Rotel into the crock of your slow cooker. Mix well to combine.
- Cook on low 1 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally, until cheese has melted.
- Cook the pasta according to package directions, drain. Add to the slow cooker, and stir to combine.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter softened to room temperature
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk (14 ounces)
- 1 teaspoon real vanilla extract
- 3 cups sweetened shredded coconut
- 2 cups chopped pecans
- 20 maraschino cherries chopped
- 16 ounces semi sweet chocolate (you can also use chocolate bark, chocolate chips, or chocolate candy melts)
- 4 ounces white chocolate (you can also use almond bark, white chocolate chips, or white candy melts)
Instructions
- In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat together butter, powdered sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and vanilla. Stir in the coconut, pecans, and cherries.
- Place the mixture in the refrigerator to chill for at least 30 minutes.
- Scoop the candy mixture and roll into a balls, placing each on a parchment or silpat lined tray. (We used a 1½ tablespoon cookie scoop). Place the finished tray of balls in the refrigerator to chill for at least 90 minutes.
- CHOCOLATE MELTING INSTRUCTIONS: Microwave: use a microwave safe bowl and heat chocolate in 20 second increments, stirring between heat cycles. Stovetop: melt chocolate over low heat, stirring constantly, remove from heat as soon as chocolate is melted; double boiler can be used if desired. Slow Cooker: add chocolate to oven safe dishes or a crock pot divider and place in slow cooker (mason jars work well for this); cover, set to low for 1 - 2 hours, stir before using. You can melt both at once using this method.
- Dip the balls in melted chocolate tapping off the excess chocolate and place back onto the parchment paper. Drizzle the white chocolate on top of the candies. Allow chocolate to set before serving.