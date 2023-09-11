Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 9/11/23

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 chicken breasts boneless & skinless
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons olive oil divided
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter divided
- 10 cloves peeled garlic
- 1 cup chicken broth low sodium*
- 1 ½ cup heavy cream 35%
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup bacon chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
- Use a sharp knife to fillet both chicken breasts in half (so you have 4 thin chicken breasts in total).**
- Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over all chicken breasts (top and bottom of each breast).
- Toss each chicken breast in flour and shake off excess.
- Place 1 tablespoon of oil and 1 tablespoon of butter in large frying pan over medium high heat until butter has fully melted.
- Reduce heat to medium and cook chicken breasts for 5 – 6 minutes per side or until thoroughly cooked. Use a meat thermometer to make sure internal temperature of each chicken breast has reached 165 degrees F. If chicken breasts are browning too much before they are fully cooked, reduce heat to low medium. Do not overcook or the chicken will start to dry out or burn.
- When chicken is fully cooked, remove chicken breasts from pan and set aside on a clean plate.
- Reduce heat to low medium.
- Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and 1 tablespoon of butter to the pan with the garlic cloves (either full peeled cloves, squished cloves or a combination of both).
- Sautee garlic cloves until lightly browned.
- Add chicken broth to pan and simmer on low medium for 5 minutes. The chicken broth will reduce by about half during this time.
- Add in heavy cream, garlic powder and onion powder. Still well to mix. Simmer on low medium for about 5 minutes (stirring often).
- Add in Parmesan and bacon and stir until Parmesan has completely melted.
- Add chicken back into pan and simmer on low for 5 minutes. Sauce will thicken during this time.
- Sprinkle with fresh parsley before serving. Serve hot.
- Store leftovers in a sealed food storage container in the fridge for up to 3 days
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 4 cups corn kernels
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- ½ cup crumbled cortija
- 2 tbsp mayonnaise
- ½ cup spring onions sliced
- ¼ cup cilantro chopped
- 1 lime juice
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat a pan over high heat, add the olive oil and the corn kernels, smoked paprika, and salt and pepper, and saute for 8-10 minutes until they are cooked.
- In a serving bowl, mix the mayonnaise, cotija, spring onions, lime juice, chopped cilantro, and a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Add the corn to the bowl and toss together.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups zucchini shredded
- 2 cups cake flour
- 2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup apple sauce
- 1/2 cup butter melted
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 1/2 cup raisins
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat your oven to 350°F. Line a bread tin with parchment paper.
- Whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg.
- Mix the sugar, eggs, butter, apple sauce, zucchini, vanilla essence, and raisins together in another bowl.
- Pour the zucchini mix into the flour mix and, er… mix.
- Fill the lined bread tin with the batter and place in the oven to bake for 25 – 30 minutes.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb. rigatoni pasta
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 2 links Italian sausage casings removed
- 28 ounce crushed tomatoes
- 30 ounce (2 cans) tomato sauce
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/8 tsp salt to taste
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1 1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese finely shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large pot of boiling water, cook pasta according to package directions, until al dente.
- In a 3 Qt saucepan, brown ground beef and sausage, on medium, until crumbly and cooked through. Stir crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, and tomato paste. Stir in garlic powder, Italian seasoning, sugar, salt, and pepper. Allow to simmer 3 – 5 minutes, allowing the flavors to combine. If the sauce seems a little thick, add a small amount of water. Gently stir pasta into sauce.
- Grease a 9 x 13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add half the pasta and sauce mixture to the baking dish. Sprinkle half the Mozzarella and Parmesan over the pasta. Repeat with a second layer.
- Bake in preheated 325 oven, covered with foil, for 20-25 minutes. Uncover and bake an additional 15 – 20 minutes, until hot and bubbly.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 15 oz. pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie mix
- 12 oz. evaporated milk
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 1 cup unsalted butter melted
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, stir together pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs sugar and cinnamon until well combined. The consistency will be very loose.
- Pour pumpkin mixture into the prepared baking dish.
- Sprinkle dry cake mix evenly over pumpkin mixture.
- Drizzle melted butter over the top. as evenly as possible.
- Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and spray the top with olive oil spray. This will ensure that any parts that did not get the drizzled butter will get nice and crispy. Return to the oven and bak for an additional 10-15 minutes until golden and mostly set. It will continue to set up as it cools.
- Allow to cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing and serving.
- I recommend serving each slice with a dollop of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon!