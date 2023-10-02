Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/2/23

A little while before you plan to make your sandwiches, slice your tomatoes and place them in a bowl. Sprinkle them with a little salt and pepper, then pour a couple teaspoons of olive oil an vinegar over them. Let them sit for a while to soak in all that delicious flavor.

A little while before you plan to make your sandwiches, slice your tomatoes and place them in a bowl. Sprinkle them with a little salt and pepper, then pour a couple teaspoons of olive oil an vinegar over them. Let them sit for a while to soak in all that delicious flavor.