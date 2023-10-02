Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/2/23

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb shrimp
- ¼ cup butter ½ stick
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- ¼ tsp cumin
- 2 cloves garlic sliced
- ¼ tsp onion powder
- salt and pepper to taste
- ½ lemon
- 2 tbsp chopped parsley
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pat the shrimp dry with a few sheets of paper towel. They should be completely thawed and dried before sautéing.
- Sprinkle the shrimp with smoked paprika, cumin, onion powder, salt, and pepper. Mix well to ensure all the shrimp are coated with the spices.
- Heat a pan over MED-HIGH heat and melt the butter. Once the butter is melted, add the shrimp and garlic to the pan and cook. Use a spoon or spatula to keep the shrimp moving. If the excess liquid is released, drain it from the pan and continue sautéing. The shrimp should cook for about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Squeeze the juice from the lemon over the cooked shrimp. Sprinkle with chopped parsley.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tbsp avocado oil
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- 1 can red kidney beans
- 2 tbsp water or stock
- 1 tsp lime juice
- handful fresh parsley
- parmesan cheese grated
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the avocado oil in a medium saucepan and add the garlic and the spices. Cook until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Add the beans to the saucepan and the water. Cook for 5 minutes with a lid.
- Take the saucepan off the heat and add the lime juice. Mash with a fork to the desired consistency.
- Season the refried beans with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl. Garnish the refried beans with some chopped parsley and grated parmesan cheese. Enjoy!
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 1 large head cauliflower or 2 small cut into florets
- 2 TBSP butter melted
- 2 cloves garlic crushed
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- ¾ cups sour cream
- 1 ½ cups cheddar divided
- ¼ cup bacon cooked and crumbled
- ¼ cup green onions sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the oven to 400°F.
- Mix the cauliflower with the melted butter, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper and toss together. Bake the cauliflower for 15 minutes.
- In a large bowl mix the heavy cream, sour cream, 1 cup of the cheddar, half the bacon, half the green onions, and salt and pepper well. Pour in the roasted cauliflower and toss together.
- Pour the mix into the casserole dish, sprinkle the rest of the cheddar, bacon, and green onions on top, and bake for 20-30 minutes.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
- Ciabatta sandwich rolls
- sliced salami sliced ham
- prepared pesto store bought is fine
- sliced tomatoes drenched in olive oil and balsamic vinegar
- basil leaves or arugula
- sliced Mozzarella Provolone, or Asiago Cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- A little while before you plan to make your sandwiches, slice your tomatoes and place them in a bowl. Sprinkle them with a little salt and pepper, then pour a couple teaspoons of olive oil an vinegar over them. Let them sit for a while to soak in all that delicious flavor.
- Slice your Ciabatta roll and spread about a teaspoon or so of prepared pesto onto the bottom piece of bread. Top with two slices of ham and several slices of salami. Add a slice of cheese. Mozzarella and Provolone are great choices, but I happened to have some sliced Asiago so that’s what I used. Add a couple of the oil and vinegar soaked tomato slices, some basil leaves or arugula. Top with the other slice of bread and enjoy.
- For a picnic, I like to wrap my sandwiches individually in parchment or waxed paper and tie them with a string. It keeps them fresh and I think it looks kinda cute.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 c. heavy whipping cream
- 4 T. powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- Pie
- 1 cup cold 2% milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 package 3.4 ounces instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 graham cracker crust 9 inches
- 2 medium firm bananas sliced
- Additional banana slices optional
INSTRUCTIONS
- Pour heavy whipping cream, sugar and vanilla into a medium bowl and whisk on high speed until medium to stiff peaks form. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk milk, vanilla and pudding mix for 2 minutes (mixture will be thick). Fold in 3 cups of your whipping cream.
- Pour 1-1/3 cups of pudding mixture into pie crust. Layer with banana slices and remaining pudding mixture. Top with remaining whipped topping and garnish with additional banana slices if desired. Refrigerate until serving