Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/9/23

News 6 gets results for your belly.

AboutaMom.com (AboutaMom.com)

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.

MONDAY

Baked Ravioli Lasagna

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Preheat oven for 400.
  2. In a large saucepan, brown meat for about 10 minutes.
  3. Add onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and cook for another 5 minutes, and set aside.
  4. Grease a 9x13 casserole dish and pour a thin layer of marinara sauce on the bottom; about ¾ cup (depending on the shape of your casserole dish).
  5. Place a layer of ravioli.
  6. With a slotted spoon if you have a lot of fat, evenly layer the cooked meat.
  7. Add 2 cups of mozzarella on top of meat, and then another layer of sauce: about 2 cups.
  8. Add another layer of sauce
  9. Repeat another ravioli layer with remaining pasta
  10. Top with remaining cheese.
  11. Put in oven for 30 minutes covered with foil. Pro tip: If you spray the tin foil inside with non-stick spray your cheese will not stick to it.
  12. Check the lasagna at the 30-minute mark and if is wet, bake uncovered for another 10 minutes.
  13. Let sit for about 10-15 minutes before serving.

TUESDAY

Mexican Coleslaw

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. In a bowl mix the honey, olive oil, lime juice, salt, pepper, cumin, and coriander together. Then stir in half of the fresh cilantro.
  2. Pour the cabbage, carrots, sliced bell pepper, and cilantro into a serving bowl and toss with the dressing.

WEDNESDAY

Grilled Green Beans

INGREDIENTS

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Heat the grill to 350ºF- 420ºF until it is piping hot.
  2. Wash the beans and cut the tops and the tails off.
  3. Drizzle the olive oil onto the grill and pop the green beans onto the grill. Turn the beans every few minutes cooking for 8 – 10 until they are charred, but still beautifully crunchy.
  4. Remove from the grill and sprinkle on the salt and pepper.

THURSDAY

Polenta

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 cups water
  • 1 cup polenta
  • 1 Tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp salt

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Bring the water and salt to a light simmer over medium to high heat.
  2. Turn the heat down a little and slowly add in the polenta, whisking as you go to make sure there are no lumps.
  3. Cook on a very low heat stirring for 20 – 30 minutes. If you need to add a little liquid you can add a little more water. The texture should be smooth and creamy, but thick once it is cooked.
  4. Add in the butter, let it melt and gently stir it into the polenta.

FRIDAY

Oreo Pie

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 standard-sized packs (14.3 oz) Oreo cookies
  • 2 8oz whipped cream
  • 4 TBSP butter melted

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Place 1 pack of Oreos into the food processor and blend to a fine crumb. Pour the butter in and blend again.
  2. Pour the Oreo and butter crumb into a small pie dish and spread out along the bottom and up the sides to make a pie crust. Use a ¼ cup measure or a spoon to smooth it out and compact it. Place the dish in the fridge for 30 minutes to set.
  3. Pop the other pack of Oreos into the food processor, saving a few Oreos for decorating,  and blend to a fine crumb again. Pour the crumb into the whipped cream and mix together.
  4. Pour the cream mix into the set pie crust and spread out. Top with a few Oreo halves and some crumbs.

