Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/9/23

Place 1 pack of Oreos into the food processor and blend to a fine crumb. Pour the butter in and blend again.

Place 1 pack of Oreos into the food processor and blend to a fine crumb. Pour the butter in and blend again.

Pour the Oreo and butter crumb into a small pie dish and spread out along the bottom and up the sides to make a pie crust. Use a ¼ cup measure or a spoon to smooth it out and compact it. Place the dish in the fridge for 30 minutes to set.

Pour the Oreo and butter crumb into a small pie dish and spread out along the bottom and up the sides to make a pie crust. Use a ¼ cup measure or a spoon to smooth it out and compact it. Place the dish in the fridge for 30 minutes to set.