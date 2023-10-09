Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/9/23

This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com.
MONDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 16 oz lean ground beef
- 1 medium onion chopped (about 1 cup)
- 3 cloves garlic about 2 tablespoons
- 1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon sea salt
- 40 ounces cheese ravioli frozen (thaw enough so they are not stuck together)
- 2 ¾ cup marinara sauce or more
- 4 cups mozzarella shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven for 400.
- In a large saucepan, brown meat for about 10 minutes.
- Add onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt and cook for another 5 minutes, and set aside.
- Grease a 9x13 casserole dish and pour a thin layer of marinara sauce on the bottom; about ¾ cup (depending on the shape of your casserole dish).
- Place a layer of ravioli.
- With a slotted spoon if you have a lot of fat, evenly layer the cooked meat.
- Add 2 cups of mozzarella on top of meat, and then another layer of sauce: about 2 cups.
- Add another layer of sauce
- Repeat another ravioli layer with remaining pasta
- Top with remaining cheese.
- Put in oven for 30 minutes covered with foil. Pro tip: If you spray the tin foil inside with non-stick spray your cheese will not stick to it.
- Check the lasagna at the 30-minute mark and if is wet, bake uncovered for another 10 minutes.
- Let sit for about 10-15 minutes before serving.
TUESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 lime juiced 3 tbsp
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- ½ tsp ground coriander
- 2 cups green cabbage finely shaven
- 2 cups carrots grated
- 1 bell pepper finely sliced
- ½ cup fresh cilantro leaves
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a bowl mix the honey, olive oil, lime juice, salt, pepper, cumin, and coriander together. Then stir in half of the fresh cilantro.
- Pour the cabbage, carrots, sliced bell pepper, and cilantro into a serving bowl and toss with the dressing.
WEDNESDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 12 oz green beans
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat the grill to 350ºF- 420ºF until it is piping hot.
- Wash the beans and cut the tops and the tails off.
- Drizzle the olive oil onto the grill and pop the green beans onto the grill. Turn the beans every few minutes cooking for 8 – 10 until they are charred, but still beautifully crunchy.
- Remove from the grill and sprinkle on the salt and pepper.
THURSDAY
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
- Bring the water and salt to a light simmer over medium to high heat.
- Turn the heat down a little and slowly add in the polenta, whisking as you go to make sure there are no lumps.
- Cook on a very low heat stirring for 20 – 30 minutes. If you need to add a little liquid you can add a little more water. The texture should be smooth and creamy, but thick once it is cooked.
- Add in the butter, let it melt and gently stir it into the polenta.
FRIDAY
INGREDIENTS
- 2 standard-sized packs (14.3 oz) Oreo cookies
- 2 8oz whipped cream
- 4 TBSP butter melted
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place 1 pack of Oreos into the food processor and blend to a fine crumb. Pour the butter in and blend again.
- Pour the Oreo and butter crumb into a small pie dish and spread out along the bottom and up the sides to make a pie crust. Use a ¼ cup measure or a spoon to smooth it out and compact it. Place the dish in the fridge for 30 minutes to set.
- Pop the other pack of Oreos into the food processor, saving a few Oreos for decorating, and blend to a fine crumb again. Pour the crumb into the whipped cream and mix together.
- Pour the cream mix into the set pie crust and spread out. Top with a few Oreo halves and some crumbs.