74º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Food

Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/13/23

News 6 gets results for your belly.

Tags: News 6 at Nine, Food, Getting Results for Dinner, Recipes
MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Prime Rib

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 cup butter, room temp
  • 4 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon beef bouillon powder or paste
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • rib roast 6 - 10 pounds (with or without bones)
  • optional fresh chopped parsley

Instructions

  1. In a bowl combine butter, garlic, onion, bouillon, salt, paprika, and pepper.  Mix well.
  2. Place your roast rib side down (fat side up) on a foil lined roasting pan. Remove any strings. Rub seasoned butter all over.
  3. For a roast that is rare in the center and slightly pink toward the outside, roast your prime rib uncovered at 500 degrees for 5 minutes per pound of meat, plus 5 more minutes. Add time as desired for a more well cooked roast.
  4. Then turn the oven off and leave the roast for two hours. DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN.
  5. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.

TUESDAY

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 8 large eggs
  • 6 russet potatoes peeled and cubed
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup yellow mustard
  • ½ cup sweet or dill pickle relish
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • ½ teaspoon celery seed
  • ½ teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon paprika plus more for garnish

Instructions

  1. Add cubed potatoes and eggs to a large pot, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are fork tender (10 - 15 minutes). Use tongs or a slotted spoon to remove eggs and place them in a bowl of ice water.
  2. INSTANT POT VARIATION:Add 1 cup of water to the inner liner of your instant pot. Add peeled/cubed potatoes, then place eggs on top of potatoes. Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 4 minutes. Quick release and place eggs immediately into an ice water bath.
  3. Drain liquid from potatoes. and rinse with cold water, set potatoes in the refrigerator until ready to use. When eggs have cooled, peel and set aside.
  4. In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, mayo, mustard, relish, celery seed, onion powder, paprika, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce until well combined.
  5. Stir in the potatoes and gently and mash until you reach your desired consistency. Chill for at least 1 hour, and garnish with paprika before serving.

WEDNESDAY

Cheesy Pull-Apart Bread

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 loaf crusty bread (like Italian or Sourdough) about 1 pound
  • ½ cup salted butter melted
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 3 slices bacon cooked crisp and crumbled

Instructions

  1. Slice bread in a 1″ crosshatch pattern, being careful not to cut all the way through the bottom.
  2. Mix together the melted butter, garlic and parsley and spoon into all the cracks of the bread.
  3. Stuff the cracks with the mozzarella cheese, and then with the chopped bacon.
  4. Wrap the bread loosely with foil, and bake in a preheated 350℉ oven for 20 minutes.
  5. Uncover the bread and bake for an additional 10 minutes, until the outside of the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melty. Serve immediately.

THURSDAY

Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk 14 ounces
  • 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
  • ¼ cup real maple syrup
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups rolled oats
  • 1 cup chopped apples
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts

Instructions

  1. Whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, applesauce, maple syrup, eggs, cinnamon and salt. Stir in the oats, apples, and walnuts.
  2. Pour the mixture into a lightly greased 8x8″ casserole dish. If desired, top with extra crushed walnuts and arranged apple slices.
  3. Bake in a preheated 350℉ oven for 45 minutes. Allow to rest about 10 minutes before serving.

FRIDAY

Peppermint Fluff

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Ingredients

  • 1 jar marshmallow fluff (7.5 ounces)
  • 8 ounces cream cheese softened
  • 8 ounces whipped topping thawed
  • 1 teaspoon peppermint extract
  • 2 cups mini marshmallows
  • ¼ cup crushed peppermint candies or candy canes plus more for topping
  • 1 to 2 drops red food coloring optional

Instructions

  1. Using an electric mixer, beat together the marshmallow fluff, cream cheese, whipped topping, peppermint extract and food coloring (if using), until smooth.
  2. Mix in the mini marshmallows and crushed peppermint candies. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
  3. Top with crushed peppermint candies or candy canes before serving.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.