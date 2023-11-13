Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/13/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.

MONDAY

Prime Rib

Ingredients

Instructions

Then turn the oven off and leave the roast for two hours. DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN.

Then turn the oven off and leave the roast for two hours. DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN.

For a roast that is rare in the center and slightly pink toward the outside, roast your prime rib uncovered at 500 degrees for 5 minutes per pound of meat, plus 5 more minutes. Add time as desired for a more well cooked roast.

For a roast that is rare in the center and slightly pink toward the outside, roast your prime rib uncovered at 500 degrees for 5 minutes per pound of meat, plus 5 more minutes. Add time as desired for a more well cooked roast.

Place your roast rib side down (fat side up) on a foil lined roasting pan. Remove any strings. Rub seasoned butter all over.

Place your roast rib side down (fat side up) on a foil lined roasting pan. Remove any strings. Rub seasoned butter all over.

TUESDAY

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

Ingredients

Instructions

Add cubed potatoes and eggs to a large pot, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are fork tender (10 - 15 minutes). Use tongs or a slotted spoon to remove eggs and place them in a bowl of ice water.

INSTANT POT VARIATION:Add 1 cup of water to the inner liner of your instant pot. Add peeled/cubed potatoes, then place eggs on top of potatoes. Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 4 minutes. Quick release and place eggs immediately into an ice water bath.

Drain liquid from potatoes. and rinse with cold water, set potatoes in the refrigerator until ready to use. When eggs have cooled, peel and set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, mayo, mustard, relish, celery seed, onion powder, paprika, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce until well combined.