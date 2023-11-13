Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 11/13/23

This week’s recipes from MamaLovesFood.com.
MONDAY
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, room temp
- 4 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon beef bouillon powder or paste
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- rib roast 6 - 10 pounds (with or without bones)
- optional fresh chopped parsley
Instructions
- In a bowl combine butter, garlic, onion, bouillon, salt, paprika, and pepper. Mix well.
- Place your roast rib side down (fat side up) on a foil lined roasting pan. Remove any strings. Rub seasoned butter all over.
- For a roast that is rare in the center and slightly pink toward the outside, roast your prime rib uncovered at 500 degrees for 5 minutes per pound of meat, plus 5 more minutes. Add time as desired for a more well cooked roast.
- Then turn the oven off and leave the roast for two hours. DO NOT OPEN THE OVEN.
- Garnish with fresh chopped parsley.
TUESDAY
Ingredients
- 8 large eggs
- 6 russet potatoes peeled and cubed
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup yellow mustard
- ½ cup sweet or dill pickle relish
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- ½ teaspoon celery seed
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon paprika plus more for garnish
Instructions
- Add cubed potatoes and eggs to a large pot, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are fork tender (10 - 15 minutes). Use tongs or a slotted spoon to remove eggs and place them in a bowl of ice water.
- INSTANT POT VARIATION:Add 1 cup of water to the inner liner of your instant pot. Add peeled/cubed potatoes, then place eggs on top of potatoes. Cover and set to sealing. Cook on manual (high pressure) for 4 minutes. Quick release and place eggs immediately into an ice water bath.
- Drain liquid from potatoes. and rinse with cold water, set potatoes in the refrigerator until ready to use. When eggs have cooled, peel and set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, mayo, mustard, relish, celery seed, onion powder, paprika, Worcestershire sauce and hot sauce until well combined.
- Stir in the potatoes and gently and mash until you reach your desired consistency. Chill for at least 1 hour, and garnish with paprika before serving.
WEDNESDAY
Ingredients
- 1 loaf crusty bread (like Italian or Sourdough) about 1 pound
- ½ cup salted butter melted
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 3 slices bacon cooked crisp and crumbled
Instructions
- Slice bread in a 1″ crosshatch pattern, being careful not to cut all the way through the bottom.
- Mix together the melted butter, garlic and parsley and spoon into all the cracks of the bread.
- Stuff the cracks with the mozzarella cheese, and then with the chopped bacon.
- Wrap the bread loosely with foil, and bake in a preheated 350℉ oven for 20 minutes.
- Uncover the bread and bake for an additional 10 minutes, until the outside of the bread is golden brown and the cheese is melty. Serve immediately.
THURSDAY
Ingredients
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk 14 ounces
- 1 cup unsweetened applesauce
- ¼ cup real maple syrup
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 1 cup chopped apples
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
Instructions
- Whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, applesauce, maple syrup, eggs, cinnamon and salt. Stir in the oats, apples, and walnuts.
- Pour the mixture into a lightly greased 8x8″ casserole dish. If desired, top with extra crushed walnuts and arranged apple slices.
- Bake in a preheated 350℉ oven for 45 minutes. Allow to rest about 10 minutes before serving.
FRIDAY
Ingredients
- 1 jar marshmallow fluff (7.5 ounces)
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 8 ounces whipped topping thawed
- 1 teaspoon peppermint extract
- 2 cups mini marshmallows
- ¼ cup crushed peppermint candies or candy canes plus more for topping
- 1 to 2 drops red food coloring optional
Instructions
- Using an electric mixer, beat together the marshmallow fluff, cream cheese, whipped topping, peppermint extract and food coloring (if using), until smooth.
- Mix in the mini marshmallows and crushed peppermint candies. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Top with crushed peppermint candies or candy canes before serving.