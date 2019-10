4 Rivers Smokehouse is the latest restaurant to join in on the Beyond Meat trend.

The local barbecue spot will be serving up Beyond Burnt Ends at Central Florida locations starting Nov. 4.

Only a limited amount of the item will be available each day, restaurant officials said.

The plant-based protein will be served with a vegan-friendly sauce and bun.

More details will be released soon.





