Boba tea is the new cold brew: Get your sip on at these new Orlando-area spots

Milk, fruit, boba and mousse teas from RoyalTea on Colonial Drive. (Image: RoyalTea US)

ORLANDO, Fla. - In Orlando, you can face any direction on Colonial Drive at Mills Avenue and there is boba or bubble tea available nearby. The growing trend originated in Taiwan and includes delicious milk teas with flavored tapioca balls that can be slurped up with large straws.

Bubble tea isn't the only tea trend making a footprint in Orlando's food scene. Each Asian-inspired beverage spot offers its own twist on tea trends that are typically found only on an overseas trip but are becoming favorites stateside.

Whether you are craving something creamy or fruity these area tea spots offer something for everyone.

RoyalTea on Mills Avenue

China’s popular RoyalTea opened its first location in Orlando on Mills Avenue. Drivers stuck in that Mills-Avenue-Colonial Drive traffic have probably taken notice of the line coming out the tea shop's door.



The menu includes the popular cheese mousse tea, which isn’t as weird as it sounds. Cheese mousse tea is simply tea topped with a mousse-like dairy product. It’s been a popular staple in Asian counties but it’s quickly becoming a favorite in the U.S. too.



RoyalTea also offers fresh-brewed hot and iced herbal teas, fruit-infused teas and boba tea.

Each drink is made to order, using modern technology, and is infused with natural ingredients, according to Royalteaus.com.



The specialty drinks cost between $4 and $6. Toppings included ice jelly, pudding, boba tapioca and espresso cost from $.25 to $1 extra.

Where: 714 N Mills Ave., Orlando, FL 32803. More Central Florida locations coming soon.

Chewy Boba Co., multiple locations around Central Florida

Chewy Boba Co. has been a favorite on Colonial Drive for years and was the first bubble tea shop in Central Florida. The boba shop started by four siblings now includes locations in Oviedo, Winter Park and on Orange Blossom Trail.

Chewy Boba Co. offers dozens of tea flavors and boba combinations as well as slushies and macrons.

Drinks start at $3.50 and go up to $4.75.

Where: Click here to find a location near you.

KrungThep Tea Time, Winter Park

Named for the capital of Thailand, KrungThep Tea Time doesn't offer bubble tea but it is well-known for milk tea combinations with grass jelly. Grass jelly, which is Similar in chewy texture to boba pearls, is made of a a plant in the mint family and offers a healthier alternative to boba.

The popular tea shop on Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park is known for its delicious iced Thai tea and also its full menu of speciality tea drinks that can be served over ice or hot. Low-caffine and caffine-free drinks are also available.

According to Yelp.com, the Thai tea and sandwich bar is a popular choice of vegans and vegetarians and they offer nondairy options.

Where: 1051 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

ViVi Bubble Tea, Mills 50

ViVi Bubble Tea opened last spring, bringing a wide variety of flavored tea, slush drinks, milk teas and light snacks. Signature flavors include Chocolate and Cookie and the Earl Grey tea float. Mostly recently, ViVi Bubble Tea began offering floral flavors, such as Rose.

Every drink is made to order and prices start at $3.75.

Where: 1111 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

Shaka Shaka Tea House, Winter Park and Orlando

The Shaka Shaka Teas House, with locations in Orlando and Winter Park, is a favorite of Google and Yelp reviewers. The tea spot offers smoothies, pineapple mix drinks and house tea flavors with boba.

The drinks prices range from $2.50 to $6.

One Google reviewer writes, "I had the mango and pineapple bubble tea, it was so good I almost cried."

Where: 3934 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL 32822 | 4038 N. Goldenrod Road

Winter Park, FL

