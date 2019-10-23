Publix offering Veterans Day discount at all locations

iStock/Scukrov

To show its gratitude, Publix is offering veterans, military personnel and their families a 10% discount on groceries on Veteran's Day, Monday, Nov. 11.

To get the discount at any Publix location, one must show a veteran ID card, military ID, discharge document or a driver's license with a veteran designation.

"It is our privilege to honor you for serving our country," the grocery store chain said on its website. "We hope to see you at your neighborhood Publix on Veterans Day."

The offer is valid for in-store purchases only.

Excluded from the deal are prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, delivery, curbside or online payments.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.